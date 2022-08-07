The 15 Best KN95 and N95 Face Masks to Protect You Against Omicron and Its Subvariants
In these strange times, it's never been more important to keep learning and adapting. With new information about COVID-19 and its subvariants constantly rolling in, and face masks proving to be even more of a staple travel essential, we've been taking stock of the best ways to prioritize our safety and choose the right face masks for any situation.
Though masking up of any kind is important, public health authorities now recommend steering away from cloth masks and switching to masks with filtration systems — like N95s — as your personal protective equipment.
According to the CDC, N95 and KN95 masks offer more protection against COVID than a standard cloth mask. And with BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants expected to become more dominant in the U.S. in the coming months, now's the prime time to stock up on some durable, protective masks — especially if you'll need to navigate any upcoming summer travel.
If you're still feeling unsure about restrictions and the best mask recommendations, you can look through the CDC-approved list of masks and how to find them.
And if you're feeling overwhelmed by all the choices and are in need of some masks that are equal parts practical and protective, ET has compiled a list of our favorite N95 and KN95 mask options to buy online for protection against omicron and all of its subvariants. Shop our picks below.
N95 Masks
This N95 face mask is made with non-woven melt-blown material to make sure you're getting the most efficient filtration for infection control.
Though this N95 mask was intended for professional use to keep out sawdust, sand and smoke, it's 95% filtration efficiency makes this disposable mask a great choice for protecting your face against Omicron.
N95 face masks are hot items and these Harley Commodity N95 Masks are some of the best out there. (If you're concerned about buying a counterfeit mask, these are NIOSH approved n95 masks and Bona Fide is an authorized distributor.)
Worried about storing bulky masks? This N95 folds down for your convenience, so you can protect yourself without sacrificing space.
We know that safety is of the utmost importance, and with this masks's ultra sonic seals for optimal respiratory protection from airborne particles.
We love the breathability and maximum protection of this structured face mask. Made with extra room for your nose and mouth and high-grade seals, this mask ensures that you can have your best fit to prevent eyeglass fogging or any breathing discomfort, all while staying thoroughly protected.
For a comfortable and breathable face covering option with optimal filtration, try out this N95. It meets CDC guidelines for particle filtration efficiency, meaning it's healthcare worker approved.
KN95 Masks
MASKC masks are beloved by celebrities and for good reason: they're stylish and much better at COVID-19 prevention than a fabric mask. With breathable construction, these 3-dimensional respirator masks block droplets and airborne particles with 95% bacterial filtration efficiency.
Not looking to buy quite so many at a time? This small pack of 5 KN95 protective masks has you covered.
Get masks made at the new KN95 standard with upgraded breathability with this Powecom KN95 disposable respirator mask from Bona Fide Masks.
The soft ear elastics of this KN95 protective mask make it perfect for daily use.
Tired of your mask constantly falling down and exposing your nose? This 5-ply KN95 mask has all the filtration benefits, but it also has a fixed metal nose clip to ensure that it stays on for a safe and wearable fit.
Manufactured in an FDA Registered facility, these masks are breathable, recyclable, and are available in both adult and kid sizes. More colors include Coral, Denim, Blush, Seafoam, and Lavender.
These breathable KN95 face masks are made of two layers of non-woven cloth, two layers of fabric and one layer of hot air cotton. Plus, the inside is skin-friendly and made to absorb moisture from your breath to help facilitate easy and healthy breathing at all times.
5 individually sealed KN95 masks that feature an aluminum nose piece for a more secure fit.
