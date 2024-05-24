Score Walmart's sizzling deals on top-rated grills to ignite your inner-grillmaster.
Along with taking much needed time off and sitting poolside, Memorial Day just isn't complete without the smell of BBQ and a cookout with your friends and family. To help you heat things up and get your grill on this holiday weekend, we’ve hunted down deals on grills and Walmart's Memorial Day savings are not to be missed.
Whether you want a gas grill for the backyard, a versatile pellet grill to barbecue and even braise meat, or a smoker, you’ll find every kind of grill majorly discounted at Walmart, just in time for Memorial Day.
From feature-packed models that double as air fryers to portable grills perfect for camping, Walmart's Memorial Day grill deals offer a wide range of outdoor grills at unbeatable prices. With festivities drawing near and summer approaching, it's time to dust off those tongs and get ready for grilling season with a fresh upgrade.
Ahead, shop the best Memorial Day grill deals at Walmart to save on top brands like Weber, Kenmore, Char-Broil and more.
Megamaster 6-Burner Propane Gas Grill With Side Burner
Gear up for an unforgettable Memorial Day cookout with this propane gas grill, featuring a sleek stainless-steel hood and control panel.
Char-Broil Commercial Series Amplifire 3-Burner Gas Grill
Achieve mouthwatering results with this grill, designed with porcelain-coated, cast-iron grates that are easy-to-clean and rust resistant.
Alpha Joy Dual Fuel Gas and Charcoal Grill Combo with Side Burner
Get the best of both worlds with this 2-in-1 charcoal and propane gas grill.
Z Grills 8-in-1 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker
With this versatile grill you can BBQ, bake, roast, braise, smoke, grill, sear and char-grill. Since it's a pellet grill you'll get the delicious wood-smoked flavors.
Kenmore 32-inch Smart Charcoal Grill
This smart grill allows you to monitor 4 meat probe temperatures, the ambient temperature in the fire box, set timers, alarms and temperature changes, all from the Kenmore SMART App.
Expert Grill 3 Burner Propane Gas Grill
A highly-rated propane grill for under $100 is a no-brainer.
Megamaster Stainless Steel 2-Burner Flat Top Propane Gas Grill
Inside this portable gas grill, you’ll find a 199 square inches of cooking space. Below that are two stainless steel burners controlled independently with the easy Press-and-Turn ignition system. Each burner supplies 8,000 BTUs combining to offer up 16,000 BTUs.
Char-Broil Gas Grill Stainless Steel
If you're in the market for a more compact grill, this Char-Broil gas grill features 280 square inches and two 6" wheels for easy portability.
Zimtown BBQ Charcoal Grill Outdoor Barbecue Pit with Offset Smoker
The top lid is assembled with a thermometer to easily read the temperature while wooden handles effectively prevent you from being burnt. The front wood shelf is designed for putting grilling tools or spices on it.
Sophia & William Stainless Steel Portable 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill with Side Burner
Fire up this grill for your Memorial Day get-together. With 542 square inches of cooking space, this grill is large enough to cook for your whole family plus friends.
Weber Spirit S-315 NG, Stainless Steel
Weber's three-burner Spirit E-315 gas grill features a spacious grilling area and convenient side tables for placing serving trays. Plus, you can hang your spatula and tongs on the tool hooks so that everything you need is within reach.
Cuisinart Deluxe Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker
Whip up burgers and brats or slowly smoke some tender meats with this griller and smoker duo from Cuisinart.
Nexgrill 22" Charcoal Barrel Cart Grill with Side Shelf & Front Shelf
With a generous 375 sq. inches of total cooking space, this cart-style grill provides ample space to cook up your favorites while remaining small enough to fit comfortably on your patio.
Summit Living 4 Burner Propane Gas Grill with Side Burner
Complete with porcelain-enameled cast iron gates, stainless steel burners and a porcelain-enamel flame tamer, this grill delivers consistent heat distribution for tasty results.
Blackstone Duo 17" Propane Griddle and Charcoal Grill Combo
This charcoal grill and griddle combo features an adjustable H-style stainless steel burner with an output of 12,000 BTU, so you can get the perfect savory charcoal flavor.
