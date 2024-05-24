Shop
The 15 Best Memorial Day Grill Deals at Walmart: Save Big on Weber, Kenmore, Char-Broil and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Dad and son grilling
Getty
By Wesley Horvath
Published: 11:41 AM PDT, May 24, 2024

Score Walmart's sizzling deals on top-rated grills to ignite your inner-grillmaster.

Along with taking much needed time off and sitting poolside, Memorial Day just isn't complete without the smell of BBQ and a cookout with your friends and family. To help you heat things up and get your grill on this holiday weekend, we’ve hunted down deals on grills and Walmart's Memorial Day savings are not to be missed.

Whether you want a gas grill for the backyard, a versatile pellet grill to barbecue and even braise meat, or a smoker, you’ll find every kind of grill majorly discounted at Walmart, just in time for Memorial Day.

Shop Walmart Grill Deals

From feature-packed models that double as air fryers to portable grills perfect for camping, Walmart's Memorial Day grill deals offer a wide range of outdoor grills at unbeatable prices. With festivities drawing near and summer approaching, it's time to dust off those tongs and get ready for grilling season with a fresh upgrade.

Ahead, shop the best Memorial Day grill deals at Walmart to save on top brands like Weber, Kenmore, Char-Broil and more. 

The Best Memorial Day Grill Deals at Walmart

Megamaster 6-Burner Propane Gas Grill With Side Burner

Megamaster 6-Burner Propane Gas Grill With Side Burner
Walmart

Megamaster 6-Burner Propane Gas Grill With Side Burner

Gear up for an unforgettable Memorial Day cookout with this propane gas grill, featuring a sleek stainless-steel hood and control panel.

$875 $339

Shop Now

Char-Broil Commercial Series Amplifire 3-Burner Gas Grill

Char-Broil Commercial Series Amplifire 3-Burner Gas Grill
Walmart

Char-Broil Commercial Series Amplifire 3-Burner Gas Grill

Achieve mouthwatering results with this grill, designed with porcelain-coated, cast-iron grates that are easy-to-clean and rust resistant.

$530 $398

Shop Now

Alpha Joy Dual Fuel Gas and Charcoal Grill Combo with Side Burner

Alpha Joy Dual Fuel Gas and Charcoal Grill Combo with Side Burner
Walmart

Alpha Joy Dual Fuel Gas and Charcoal Grill Combo with Side Burner

Get the best of both worlds with this 2-in-1 charcoal and propane gas grill. 

$572 $420

Shop Now

Z Grills 8-in-1 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker

Z Grills 8-in-1 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker
Walmart

Z Grills 8-in-1 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker

With this versatile grill you can BBQ, bake, roast, braise, smoke, grill, sear and char-grill. Since it's a pellet grill you'll get the delicious wood-smoked flavors.

$529 $476

Shop Now

Kenmore 32-inch Smart Charcoal Grill

Kenmore 32-inch Smart Charcoal Grill
Walmart

Kenmore 32-inch Smart Charcoal Grill

This smart grill allows you to monitor 4 meat probe temperatures, the ambient temperature in the fire box, set timers, alarms and temperature changes, all from the Kenmore SMART App.

$350 $294

Shop Now

Expert Grill 3 Burner Propane Gas Grill

Expert Grill 3 Burner Propane Gas Grill
Walmart

Expert Grill 3 Burner Propane Gas Grill

A highly-rated propane grill for under $100 is a no-brainer. 

$107 $96

Shop Now

Megamaster Stainless Steel 2-Burner Flat Top Propane Gas Grill

Megamaster Stainless Steel 2-Burner Flat Top Propane Gas Grill
Walmart

Megamaster Stainless Steel 2-Burner Flat Top Propane Gas Grill

Inside this portable gas grill, you’ll find a 199 square inches of cooking space. Below that are two stainless steel burners controlled independently with the easy Press-and-Turn ignition system. Each burner supplies 8,000 BTUs combining to offer up 16,000 BTUs.

$279 $126

Shop Now

Char-Broil Gas Grill Stainless Steel

Char-Broil Gas Grill Stainless Steel
Walmart

Char-Broil Gas Grill Stainless Steel

If you're in the market for a more compact grill, this Char-Broil gas grill features 280 square inches and two 6" wheels for easy portability.

$216 $155

Shop Now

Zimtown BBQ Charcoal Grill Outdoor Barbecue Pit with Offset Smoker

Zimtown BBQ Charcoal Grill Outdoor Barbecue Pit with Offset Smoker
Walmart

Zimtown BBQ Charcoal Grill Outdoor Barbecue Pit with Offset Smoker

The top lid is assembled with a thermometer to easily read the temperature while wooden handles effectively prevent you from being burnt. The front wood shelf is designed for putting grilling tools or spices on it.

$174 $120

Shop Now

Sophia & William Stainless Steel Portable 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill with Side Burner

Sophia & William Stainless Steel Portable 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill with Side Burner
Walmart

Sophia & William Stainless Steel Portable 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill with Side Burner

Fire up this grill for your Memorial Day get-together. With 542 square inches of cooking space, this grill is large enough to cook for your whole family plus friends.

$472 $335

Shop Now

Weber Spirit S-315 NG, Stainless Steel

Weber Spirit S-315 NG, Stainless Steel
Walmart

Weber Spirit S-315 NG, Stainless Steel

Weber's three-burner Spirit E-315 gas grill features a spacious grilling area and convenient side tables for placing serving trays. Plus, you can hang your spatula and tongs on the tool hooks so that everything you need is within reach.

$951 $750

Shop Now

Cuisinart Deluxe Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker

Cuisinart Deluxe Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker
Walmart

Cuisinart Deluxe Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker

Whip up burgers and brats or slowly smoke some tender meats with this griller and smoker duo from Cuisinart. 

$667 $465

Shop Now

Nexgrill 22" Charcoal Barrel Cart Grill with Side Shelf & Front Shelf

Nexgrill 22" Charcoal Barrel Cart Grill with Side Shelf & Front Shelf
Walmart

Nexgrill 22" Charcoal Barrel Cart Grill with Side Shelf & Front Shelf

With a generous 375 sq. inches of total cooking space, this cart-style grill provides ample space to cook up your favorites while remaining small enough to fit comfortably on your patio.

$209 $129

Shop Now

Summit Living 4 Burner Propane Gas Grill with Side Burner

Summit Living 4 Burner Propane Gas Grill with Side Burner
Walmart

Summit Living 4 Burner Propane Gas Grill with Side Burner

Complete with porcelain-enameled cast iron gates, stainless steel burners and a porcelain-enamel flame tamer, this grill delivers consistent heat distribution for tasty results.

$450 $280

Shop Now

Blackstone Duo 17" Propane Griddle and Charcoal Grill Combo

Blackstone Duo 17" Propane Griddle and Charcoal Grill Combo
Walmart

Blackstone Duo 17" Propane Griddle and Charcoal Grill Combo

This charcoal grill and griddle combo features an adjustable H-style stainless steel burner with an output of 12,000 BTU, so you can get the perfect savory charcoal flavor.

$229 $179

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

