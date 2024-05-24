Along with taking much needed time off and sitting poolside, Memorial Day just isn't complete without the smell of BBQ and a cookout with your friends and family. To help you heat things up and get your grill on this holiday weekend, we’ve hunted down deals on grills and Walmart's Memorial Day savings are not to be missed.

Whether you want a gas grill for the backyard, a versatile pellet grill to barbecue and even braise meat, or a smoker, you’ll find every kind of grill majorly discounted at Walmart, just in time for Memorial Day.

Shop Walmart Grill Deals

From feature-packed models that double as air fryers to portable grills perfect for camping, Walmart's Memorial Day grill deals offer a wide range of outdoor grills at unbeatable prices. With festivities drawing near and summer approaching, it's time to dust off those tongs and get ready for grilling season with a fresh upgrade.

Ahead, shop the best Memorial Day grill deals at Walmart to save on top brands like Weber, Kenmore, Char-Broil and more.

The Best Memorial Day Grill Deals at Walmart

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

