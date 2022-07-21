The 16 Best Swimsuits for Summer 2022: Athleta, Frankies Bikinis, Eloquii and More
Summer has arrived and now that we're reemerging from our cozy homes, we're planning getaways to warmer destinations as pandemic-related travel restrictions start to ease up — and for that, a new swimsuit is in order.
There are so many styles to choose from, it might make your head spin. We're seeing daring silhouettes for every body type. Curvy women, women with broad shoulders, small hips, or women with big waists can find a flattering swimsuit for their body shape. You're looking for a suit that has adjustable straps and provides tummy control. Or, if you already have a bikini top, you want it to match your bikini bottom, high waisted bottom, swim shorts, or trunks.
ET has done the initial shopping for you and selected some of the most stylish bathing suit options to choose from. Browse bikini bottoms, bikini tops with extra support, tankinis and one-piece swimming suits made from recycled material from brands we love like Summersalt, Monday Swimwear, Frankies Bikinis and Swimsuits For All.
ET's Picks for the Best Swimsuits for Summer 2022:
This swimsuit has ECO swim fabric that's both smooth and sleek and features adjustable straps and powerful stretch.
This Aruba top makes the deep V cut very classy and sleek, while the high-cut bottoms instantly make your legs look longer while still giving you modest coverage in the back.
Pair the scoop top with the cheeky Gavin bottom for a sporty and feminine look.
This monokini is priced just right for summer.
For a one shoulder style with a great fit, you need an adjustable strap — but this one takes it a step further with two adjustable straps for peace of mind.
A pop of color is what you need on beach day. This mix + match set is supportive, flirty and perfect for an active day in the water.
The cut out trend is only getting more intense in 2022 and this stunning piece from Eloquii lets you dip your toe in that pool this summer.
The color block style gets a twist with this bikini top and bottoms from swimwear brand Summersalt. It comes in seven colors and prints.
Channel your inner Issa Rae with this hot pink number from J.Crew. We love the deep V, ruffles and ruching, but it's also part of J.Crew's first sustainable swim collection. The outer layer incorporates recycled nylon and the lining is crafted with a recycled polyester made from recycled plastic bottles, yarns and fabric scraps.
Swimsuits for All has a wide variety of stylish plus size swimwear like this Colorblock Fit-and-Flare Swim Dress that is so 2022.
This halter tankini is everything we want from the twee aesthetic. Perfect for a larger bust, the top has wide straps for full support up top and the ultra-high waist accentuates all your curves for beach body positivity.
The Nina belted swimsuit from Solid & Striped is a staple in any spring and summer wardrobe. The one-and-done piece is one you can throw on at home and know you'll feel good in it at the beach.
We love the one-shoulder style of this swimsuit from Summersalt. It has a flattering cut with superior compression and comes in five color combinations.
If you don't want to spend more than $30 on swimwear, Zaful, available on Amazon, has a ton of affordable, trendy options.
It looks like a one-piece suit, but this Swimsuits For All set is a chic and sexy mesh panel bandeau tankini with full-coverage bottoms for the perfect fit so you can swim comfortably as well as look good out of the water. It also has detachable, adjustable straps, side bra boning, wire-free cups and Power Mesh bra frame.
For tummy control, this swim dress is a great one piece swimsuit for the beach, pool or watching the kids run through the sprinkler.
