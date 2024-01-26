Sales & Deals

The 17 Best Amazon Deals on Skechers Running and Walking Shoes for the Whole Family

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Skechers
Skechers
By ETonline Staff
Published: 1:14 PM PST, January 26, 2024

Score the best Amazon deals on Skechers running and walking shoes for the whole family.

As we step into the new year, it's the perfect time to elevate your shoe game with fresh and stylish additions. Luckily for your pockets, there are tons of Amazon deals on beloved Skechers shoes to help you score a new pair of running and walking shoes.

Skechers shoes are not only great for long walks, but also for those grueling shifts at work, running errands, and so much more. From cozy slip-ons to classic lace-ups, you'll find a plethora of options that will seamlessly enhance your wardrobe, all available at incredible prices.

Whether you're in search of comfortable sneakers with a relaxed fit for your morning commute or running shoes to get moving at the gym, you can get all your shoe shopping done at a fraction of the cost with Amazon's sneaker deals. Check out the best deals on Skechers for men, women, and kids. 

The Best Amazon Deals on Skechers Shoes for Women

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Amazon

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe

The perfect mesh walking shoe. With these walking shoes, you don't have to deal with the hassle of laces. 

$60 $45

Shop Now

Skechers Women's Summits Sneaker

Skechers Women's Summits Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Women's Summits Sneaker

A slip-on bungee closure makes these sneakers easy to get on and off.

$59 $40

Shop Now

Skechers Women's Go Run 7.0-Driven Sneaker

Skechers Women's Go Run 7.0-Driven Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Women's Go Run 7.0-Driven Sneaker

Crafted with a mesh upper and a molded heel counter, these shoes will stabilize your feet when you're ready to work out or go for a walk. 

$95 $60

Shop Now

Skechers Women's Skech Lite Pro Sneaker

Skechers Women's Skech Lite Pro Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Women's Skech Lite Pro Sneaker

Skechers Skech-Lite Pro sneakers, equipped with Air-Cooled Memory Foam, will make you feel as if you're walking on a cloud.

$65 $47

Shop Now

Skechers Go Walk Flex Slip-ins - Relish

Skechers Go Walk Flex Slip-ins - Relish
Amazon

Skechers Go Walk Flex Slip-ins - Relish

The Skechers Go Walk Flex Slip-ins, featuring an air-cooled memory foam footbed, not only deliver comfort but also offer additional support for lengthy walks. 

$75 $60

Shop Now

Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love

Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love
Amazon

Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love

Comfortable Bobs sneakers that go with just about any casual 'fit? Sure thing!

$42 $27

Shop Now

The Best Amazon Deals on Skechers Shoes for Men

Skechers Men's Go Walk Max

Skechers Men's Go Walk Max
Amazon

Skechers Men's Go Walk Max

Crafted with Skechers Performance and Goga Max technologies, these lightweight sneakers will provide the comfort and support you need for your strolls.

$60 $47

Shop Now

Skechers Men's Afterburn Memory-Foam Lace-up Sneaker

Skechers Men's Afterburn Memory-Foam Lace-up Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Men's Afterburn Memory-Foam Lace-up Sneaker

The Amazon's Choice for Men's Skechers provides a 2-inch heel and cushioned support.

$70 $45

Shop Now

Skechers Men's Gowalk Arch Fit Sneaker

Skechers Men's Gowalk Arch Fit Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Men's Gowalk Arch Fit Sneaker

Boasting a podiatrist-certified design, these Skechers sneakers are uniquely crafted to provide targeted support for the arch of your foot.

$90 $65

Shop Now

Skechers Men's Gowalk 5 Demitasse Sneaker

Skechers Men's Gowalk 5 Demitasse Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Men's Gowalk 5 Demitasse Sneaker

Maintain your stride while walking or jogging, thanks to the enhanced comfort and stability provided by Skechers Gowalk 5 sneakers.

$70 $52

Shop Now

Skechers Men's Max Cushioning Slip-ins-Athletic Sneaker

Skechers Men's Max Cushioning Slip-ins-Athletic Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Men's Max Cushioning Slip-ins-Athletic Sneaker

With a flexible slip-on front and heel pillow that securely cradles your foot, these Skechers Men's Max Cushioning sneakers are sure to elevate your performance.

$105 $86

Shop Now

Skechers Men's Go Max Clinched

Skechers Men's Go Max Clinched
Amazon

Skechers Men's Go Max Clinched

With its textured fabric upper and high-rebound cushioning, the Skechers Go Max Clinched Sneakers offer a casual style that complements any outfit. 

$60 $40

Shop Now

 The Best Amazon Deals on Skechers Shoes for Kids

Skechers Child Modern Jogger Debbie Sneaker

Skechers Child Modern Jogger Debbie Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Child Modern Jogger Debbie Sneaker

These adorable slip-on sneakers are designed with air-cooled memory foam, making them the perfect comfort shoe for school and play. 

$60 $40

Shop Now

Skechers Unisex-Child Ultra Flex 3.0-Triple Pointz Sneaker

Skechers Unisex-Child Ultra Flex 3.0-Triple Pointz Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Unisex-Child Ultra Flex 3.0-Triple Pointz Sneaker

These Skechers Mega-Craft Sneakers are for kids who live and breathe video games!  

$50 $40

Shop Now

Skechers Girl's Wavy Lites-Hydro Crush Sneaker

Skechers Girl's Wavy Lites-Hydro Crush Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Girl's Wavy Lites-Hydro Crush Sneaker

No matter the adventure your little one embarks on, these Wavy Lites-Hydro Crush sneakers offer both waterproof protection and comfort.

$55 $41

Shop Now

Skechers Boy's Razor Air-Hyper-Brisk Sneaker

Skechers Boy's Razor Air-Hyper-Brisk Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Boy's Razor Air-Hyper-Brisk Sneaker

Skechers Razor Air-Hyper-Brisk sneakers feature a hands-free slip-in design for an easy fit, making them perfect for active little ones always on the move.

$60 $46

Shop Now

Skechers Unisex-Child Bounder-Tech Sneaker

Skechers Unisex-Child Bounder-Tech Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Unisex-Child Bounder-Tech Sneaker

These Skechers sneakers, with stretch laces and an instep strap, will add a burst of color to any outfit.

$42 $29

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

Gear Up for the New Year With the Best Deals on Nike Sneakers and Activewear — Up to 50% Off

Sales & Deals

Gear Up for the New Year With the Best Deals on Nike Sneakers and Activewear — Up to 50% Off

Kyle Richards' Favorite Leggings Are 30% Off at Amazon's Winter Sale

Style

Kyle Richards' Favorite Leggings Are 30% Off at Amazon's Winter Sale

The Best Adidas Ultraboost Deals to Get You Out the Door in 2024

Sales & Deals

The Best Adidas Ultraboost Deals to Get You Out the Door in 2024

10 Best Leggings to Buy on Amazon for Every Workout and Occassion — All Under $30

Best Lists

10 Best Leggings to Buy on Amazon for Every Workout and Occassion — All Under $30

12 Best Running Shoes for Men to Wear This Winter: Hoka, Nike and More

Style

12 Best Running Shoes for Men to Wear This Winter: Hoka, Nike and More

Shop the Best Women's Running Shoes to Wear All Winter Long

Best Lists

Shop the Best Women's Running Shoes to Wear All Winter Long

The Best Hoka Deals Available Now: Save Up to 40% on Running Shoes

Sales & Deals

The Best Hoka Deals Available Now: Save Up to 40% on Running Shoes

Gear Up for Winter With the Best Deals on Adidas Activewear and Shoes

Sales & Deals

Gear Up for Winter With the Best Deals on Adidas Activewear and Shoes

TikTok’s Favorite Amazon Brands That Offer Affordable Workout Clothes

Style

TikTok’s Favorite Amazon Brands That Offer Affordable Workout Clothes

The Best On Running Shoe Deals: Save 40% on Sneakers for Men and Women

Sales & Deals

The Best On Running Shoe Deals: Save 40% on Sneakers for Men and Women

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon Now

Sales & Deals

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon Now

Tags: