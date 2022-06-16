Father's Day is just a few days away and if you know a golfer whose dedication to a beautifully played round defines them, it's time to pick out the perfect gift for them out on the green. After the long winter months away, we're sure they're dying to refresh and renew their golf wardrobe and accessories, as well as improve their game.

From thoughtful golf gifts to presents that they'll actually use this summer, we've put together Father's Day gift ideas for your favorite golfer who can be tricky to shop for. Whether your loved one is just getting started teeing off at the golf course or he's already making big swings on the course, these golf gifts for Dad are sure to make him smile.

From customized golf ball markers and balls to best-selling bags and cutting edge clubs, shop the best golf gifts for Father's Day below to give your golfer the extra spring in their step they need to dominate all the way from the course to the clubhouse.

Check out more gifting ideas for the dad in your life with ET's Father's Day gift guides and our favorite Father's Day Food Gifts that will arrive in time for June 19th.

Blast Motion Golf Swing Analyzer Amazon Blast Motion Golf Swing Analyzer When working on your game, golfers could use real time results and ways they can improve their swing on the next hole. This analyzer works by attaching a small sensor to any golf club and displaying metrics via the Blast app through Bluetooth technology. $149 Buy Now

YETI Sidekick Dry Amazon YETI Sidekick Dry Keep all his gear secure and dry out on the green. This waterproof Yeti case uses powerful magnets to create a 100% waterproof shield. $70 Buy Now

V5 Patriot Pack Laser Range Finder Amazon V5 Patriot Pack Laser Range Finder The Bushnell rangefinder finds holes that are up to 400 yards away, and can mount to most golf carts so dad can know how far he has left to the pin. With this rangefinder, not only do you get an accurate reading, but you can also get a much better view with its improved magnification, definition, and color. $330 $305 Buy Now

Arccos Caddie Bundle: Smart Sensors and Link Amazon Arccos Caddie Bundle: Smart Sensors and Link Track your shots from your iPhone or Android with this incredible data compiling technology from Arccos. It includes 14 sensors (one for every club in your bag) and adjusts in real time to weather, elevation and temperature, making it the most precise yardage in the game. $310 $279 WITH COUPON Buy Now

Lululemon ABC Jogger Lululemon Lululemon ABC Jogger These versatile joggers give a modern upgrade to the traditional golf style. Designed to be on the move with wrinkle-resistant fabric, he'll love the versatility of these pants. $128 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro Amazon Apple AirPods Pro Get $74 off a pair of AirPods Pro, which feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also sweat and water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort. $175 $135 Buy Now

Garmin Approach S12 Golf GPS Watch Dick's Sporting Goods Garmin Approach S12 Golf GPS Watch If your golfer loves a tech gadget, they're going to love this rechargeable GPS watch that shows each green's accurate shape to track yardage and scoring. The watch also pairs easily with the Garmin Golf app for live scoring, automatic scorecard uploads, course updates and stats, so you can track your game in real time. $200 $150 Buy Now

Theragun Wave Solo Massager Amazon Theragun Wave Solo Massager Give your sore muscles a relaxing treat after a long, hard day on the green with this ultra-portable spot massager from Theragun. With up to three smart vibration levels, your muscles will thank you. $79 Buy Now

Golf Score Book Amazon Golf Score Book Fancy gadgets aren't the only way to track your golf game. Keep a physical copy of your scores in this stunning leather golfing journal, a perfect keepsake for any golf fan. $42 $40 Buy Now

Callaway 2021 X-Series Stand Bag Dick's Sporting Goods Callaway 2021 X-Series Stand Bag Impress the golfer in your life by gifting them this best-selling golf bag, complete with six velour-lined compartments to safely store an entire club set. Available in six bold colors, this stand-up bag will make an instant splash. $190 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The 20 Best Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts You Can Find on Amazon

16 Best Father's Day Food Gifts You Can Get In Time

Father's Day Gift Guide 2022: What to Gift Dad This Year

Shop Nordstrom Rack Father's Day Gifts on Sale for Up to 60% Off

The Best Care Packages and Subscription Boxes for Father's Day 2022

15 Best Personalized Father's Day Gifts That Dad Will Actually Use

20 Best First Father's Day Gifts for New Dads

The Best Apple Watch Deals to Shop for Dad This Father's Day

25 Best 'Star Wars' Father's Day Gift Ideas Dad Will Love

Amazon Father's Day 2022 Gift Guide: 15 Most-Loved Gifts from Apple, Fossil and More

Save $450 on The Mirror Smart Home Gym from Lululemon

The Best Father's Day Gifts You Can Find on Amazon

Adidas Ultraboost Running Shoes Are Up to 60% Off at Amazon