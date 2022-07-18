Summer has arrived and now that we're reemerging from our cozy homes, we're planning getaways to warmer destinations as pandemic-related travel restrictions start to ease up — and for that, a new swimsuit is in order.

There are so many styles to choose from, it might make your head spin. We're seeing daring silhouettes for every body type. Curvy women, women with broad shoulders, small hips, or women with big waists can find a flattering swimsuit for their body shape. You're looking for a suit that has adjustable straps and provides tummy control. Or, if you already have a bikini top, you want it to match your bikini bottom, high waisted bottom, swim shorts, or trunks.