The 17 Best Tinted Moisturizers With SPF for a Protected Glow All Spring — ILIA, Rare Beauty, NARS and More
When it comes to spending bright spring days outside, we've found that the simpler the beauty routine, the better. Between transitional weather and fluctuating temperatures, sometimes you don't feel like doing heavily layered makeup looks every day throughout the spring months — which makes multifunctional beauty products all the more essential.
Enter in: tinted moisturizers with SPF. The all-in-one makeup product does actually exist — despite sounding way too good to be true — and it manages to combine the benefits of a nourishing moisturizer with that of a classic color tint and (bonus!) SPF for added skin protection, too.
Some of today's biggest beauty brands have tapped into the all-in-one product trend with variations of their own tinted, SPF-infused moisturizers — including Rare Beauty, ILIA, Tower 28, Lancôme, Laura Mercier, and NARS among others.
Ahead, shop all the best tinted moisturizers with SPF to incorporate into your skincare routine this spring. And while you're here, be sure to check out the best sunscreens for complete sun protection.
This liquid-loved formula offers light coverage and a radiant, nourished finish on the skin.
Tap into the natural-looking benefits of this full-coverage, liquid solution.
Treat your skin to a dual-purpose touch, with this fragrance-free mineral sunscreen foundation and base formula from Tower 28 Beauty.
Neutrogena's affordable option has neutral undertones and a sheer finish to blend in with your natural skin tone.
Get a Hollywood-approved glow with this top-rated solution from Laura Mercier.
This mineral color corrector provides broad natural coverage, all while appealing to a number of different skin types.
Saie's Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturizer SPF 35 Sunscreen offers hydration, buildable coverage and mineral UV protection to overall improve the appearance of your skin.
Not only does this ILIA Beauty serum skin tint offer SPF protection and radiant coverage on the skin, but it also boasts a number of active skincare ingredients within its formula, too — including hyaluronic acid.
"I have sensitive, dry skin and I'm able to use this product with no irritation," wrote one five-star reviewer. "Super glowy finish and lightweight on the skin."
Mineral sunscreen from EltaMD's tinted formula conceals imperfections while protecting your skin from UVA and UVB rays.
Kosas Tinted Face Oil fuses three types of mineral pigments into a base of active botanical oils that are skin-moisturizing and a much more pore-friendly (and eco-friendly!) smoothing alternative to silicone. Shake it up and spread it on for a dose of healthy hydration and a luminous finish.
Even out skin tone and work with a buildable, sheer base with Milk Makeup's Sunshine Skin Tint Clean SPF 30 Foundation.
Tarte's cult-favorite primer boasts a triple-B complex to minimize the appearance of fine lines while providing broad-spectrum SPF protection.
Treat your skin to a sheer, non-greasy color-corrective cream that aims to refresh and purify any skin type.
For natural coverage and a hydrating finish, you can't go wrong with this bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Cream.
The NARS lightweight tinted moisturizer boasts a number of skin-brightening properties like vitamin C — plus, a protective element with SPF.
Leave it to Lancôme to craft a tinted facial moisturizer that's equal parts nourishing and radiant — with antioxidants, SPF and hyaluronic acid ingredients all infused into the formula.
