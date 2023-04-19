Shopping

The 17 Best Tinted Moisturizers With SPF for a Protected Glow All Spring — ILIA, Rare Beauty, NARS and More

By Kyley Warren
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Rare Beauty Tinted Moisturizers with SPF
Rare Beauty

When it comes to spending bright spring days outside, we've found that the simpler the beauty routine, the better. Between transitional weather and fluctuating temperatures, sometimes you don't feel like doing heavily layered makeup looks every day throughout the spring months — which makes multifunctional beauty products all the more essential.

Enter in: tinted moisturizers with SPF. The all-in-one makeup product does actually exist — despite sounding way too good to be true — and it manages to combine the benefits of a nourishing moisturizer with that of a classic color tint and (bonus!) SPF for added skin protection, too.

Some of today's biggest beauty brands have tapped into the all-in-one product trend with variations of their own tinted, SPF-infused moisturizers — including Rare Beauty, ILIA, Tower 28, Lancôme, Laura Mercier, and NARS among others.

Ahead, shop all the best tinted moisturizers with SPF to incorporate into your skincare routine this spring. And while you're here, be sure to check out the best sunscreens for complete sun protection.

Rare Beauty Positive Light Moisturizer SPF 20
Rare Beauty Positive Light Moisturizer SPF 20
Sephora
Rare Beauty Positive Light Moisturizer SPF 20

This liquid-loved formula offers light coverage and a radiant, nourished finish on the skin.

$30
IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+
IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+
Sephora
IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+

Tap into the natural-looking benefits of this full-coverage, liquid solution.

$47
Tower 28 SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation
Tower 28 SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation
Sephora
Tower 28 SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation

Treat your skin to a dual-purpose touch, with this fragrance-free mineral sunscreen foundation and base formula from Tower 28 Beauty.

$32
Neutrogena Purescreen+ Tinted Sunscreen for Face with SPF 30
Neutrogena Purescreen+ Tinted Sunscreen for Face with SPF 30
Amazon
Neutrogena Purescreen+ Tinted Sunscreen for Face with SPF 30

Neutrogena's affordable option has neutral undertones and a sheer finish to blend in with your natural skin tone.

$17$12
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Oil-Free Natural Skin Perfector
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Oil Free Natural Skin Perfector
Sephora
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Oil-Free Natural Skin Perfector

Get a Hollywood-approved glow with this top-rated solution from Laura Mercier.

$53
Supergoop! CC Screen
Supergoop! CC Screen
Amazon
Supergoop! CC Screen

This mineral color corrector provides broad natural coverage, all while appealing to a number of different skin types.

$44
Saie Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturizer SPF 35 Sunscreen
Saie Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturizer SPF 35 Sunscreen
Sephora
Saie Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturizer SPF 35 Sunscreen

Saie's Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturizer SPF 35 Sunscreen offers hydration, buildable coverage and mineral UV protection to overall improve the appearance of your skin.

$36
ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation
ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation
Sephora
ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation

Not only does this ILIA Beauty serum skin tint offer SPF protection and radiant coverage on the skin, but it also boasts a number of active skincare ingredients within its formula, too — including hyaluronic acid.

$48
Morphe Glowstunner Hydrating Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30
Morphe Glowstunner Hydrating Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30
Ulta
Morphe Glowstunner Hydrating Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30

"I have sensitive, dry skin and I'm able to use this product with no irritation," wrote one five-star reviewer. "Super glowy finish and lightweight on the skin."

$18
EltaMD UV Elements Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 44
EltaMD UV Elements Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 44
Amazon
EltaMD UV Elements Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 44

Mineral sunscreen from EltaMD's tinted formula conceals imperfections while protecting your skin from UVA and UVB rays.

$40
Kosas Tinted Face Oil Comfy Skin Tint
Kosas Tinted Face Oil
Sephora
Kosas Tinted Face Oil Comfy Skin Tint

Kosas Tinted Face Oil fuses three types of mineral pigments into a base of active botanical oils that are skin-moisturizing and a much more pore-friendly (and eco-friendly!) smoothing alternative to silicone. Shake it up and spread it on for a dose of healthy hydration and a luminous finish.

$42
Milk Makeup Sunshine Skin Tint Clean SPF 30 Foundation
Milk Makeup Sunshine Skin Tint Clean SPF 30 Foundation
Sephora
Milk Makeup Sunshine Skin Tint Clean SPF 30 Foundation

Even out skin tone and work with a buildable, sheer base with Milk Makeup's Sunshine Skin Tint Clean SPF 30 Foundation.

$42
Tarte Cosmetics BB Tinted Treatment Primer Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Tarte Cosmetics BB Tinted Treatment Primer Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Tarte Cosmetics
Tarte Cosmetics BB Tinted Treatment Primer Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Tarte's cult-favorite primer boasts a triple-B complex to minimize the appearance of fine lines while providing broad-spectrum SPF protection.

$40
OLAY Total Effects Tone Correcting CC Cream with Sunscreen
Olay Total Effects Tone Correcting CC Cream with Sunscreen
Amazon
OLAY Total Effects Tone Correcting CC Cream with Sunscreen

Treat your skin to a sheer, non-greasy color-corrective cream that aims to refresh and purify any skin type.

$27
bareMinerals COMPLEXION RESCUE™ Tinted Moisturizer
bareMinerals COMPLEXION RESCUE™ Tinted Moisturizer
Sephora
bareMinerals COMPLEXION RESCUE™ Tinted Moisturizer

For natural coverage and a hydrating finish, you can't go wrong with this bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Cream.

$37
NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer
NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer
Sephora
NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer

The NARS lightweight tinted moisturizer boasts a number of skin-brightening properties like vitamin C — plus, a protective element with SPF.

$46
Lancôme Skin Feels Good Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 23
Lancôme Skin Feels Good Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 23
Sephora
Lancôme Skin Feels Good Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 23

Leave it to Lancôme to craft a tinted facial moisturizer that's equal parts nourishing and radiant — with antioxidants, SPF and hyaluronic acid ingredients all infused into the formula.

$37

 RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Skincare and Beauty Products to Shop at Amazon for Glowy Skin

Sephora's Spring Sale Is Finally Open to All Beauty Insiders

Save 20% On Avène Skincare Loved by Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie

The Best Anti-Aging Serums for Spring: Shop Estée Lauder and More

The 15 Best Sunscreens for Sensitive Skin to Wear All Spring Long

Save Up to 40% On NuFace Skincare Devices, Attachments and Serums

TikTok's Favorite Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting Exfoliant Is On Sale

The Best Sunscreens for Complete Protection This Spring and Summer

Sydney Sweeney's Favorite Lip Mask and Hyaluronic Serum Are on Sale

Get Your Glow On With Can’t-Miss Deals from Walmart's Beauty Sale