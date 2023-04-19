When it comes to spending bright spring days outside, we've found that the simpler the beauty routine, the better. Between transitional weather and fluctuating temperatures, sometimes you don't feel like doing heavily layered makeup looks every day throughout the spring months — which makes multifunctional beauty products all the more essential.

Enter in: tinted moisturizers with SPF. The all-in-one makeup product does actually exist — despite sounding way too good to be true — and it manages to combine the benefits of a nourishing moisturizer with that of a classic color tint and (bonus!) SPF for added skin protection, too.

Some of today's biggest beauty brands have tapped into the all-in-one product trend with variations of their own tinted, SPF-infused moisturizers — including Rare Beauty, ILIA, Tower 28, Lancôme, Laura Mercier, and NARS among others.

Ahead, shop all the best tinted moisturizers with SPF to incorporate into your skincare routine this spring. And while you're here, be sure to check out the best sunscreens for complete sun protection.

Kosas Tinted Face Oil Comfy Skin Tint Sephora Kosas Tinted Face Oil Comfy Skin Tint Kosas Tinted Face Oil fuses three types of mineral pigments into a base of active botanical oils that are skin-moisturizing and a much more pore-friendly (and eco-friendly!) smoothing alternative to silicone. Shake it up and spread it on for a dose of healthy hydration and a luminous finish. $42 Shop Now

