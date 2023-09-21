Sales & Deals

The 18 Best Amazon Deals on Skechers Shoes: Save On Best-Selling Sneaker Styles Starting at $26

Skechers
Skechers
By ETonline Staff
Published: 12:37 PM PDT, September 21, 2023

Get a great deal on Skechers walking shoes and sneakers for the whole family with these Amazon deals.

The Best Amazon Deals on Skechers Shoes for Women

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy-Ecstatic Sneaker

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy-Ecstatic Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy-Ecstatic Sneaker

A stylish upgrade to the Go Walk Joy sneaker. These sneakers are comfortable and perfect for going on daily walks or working a long shift.

$60 $40

Shop Now

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Amazon

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe

The perfect mesh walking shoe. With these walking shoes you don't have to deal with the hassle of laces. 

$50 $40

Shop Now

Skechers Women's Go Run Elevate Sneaker

Skechers Women's Go Run Elevate Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Women's Go Run Elevate Sneaker

A lightweight and well ventilated running shoe for fitness, designed with comfort and breathability in mind. With an Amazon Prime subscription, get 1-day delivery on these new kicks.

$75 $43

Shop Now

Skechers Women's Gratis-Strolling Sneaker

Skechers Women's Gratis-Strolling Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Women's Gratis-Strolling Sneaker

A classic white sneaker is always a go-to. Grab this one from Skechers while its on sale.

$74 $70

Shop Now

Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love

Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love
Amazon

Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love

Comfortable Bobs sneakers that go with just about any casual 'fit? Sure thing!

$42 $26

Shop Now

Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs B Cute Sneaker

Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs B Cute Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs B Cute Sneaker

The Skechers Bobs B Cute shoe offers a seamless blend of style and comfort. Additionally, for every purchase of the BOBS collection, a donation is made to help support animals in need.

$45 $38

Shop Now

Skechers Sport Women's Premium Sneaker

Skechers Sport Women's Premium Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Sport Women's Premium Sneaker

These premium sneakers will protect your feet, and you can style them in every outfit. With its padded insole, heel collar, and tongue, these shoes will stabilize you feet when you're ready to work out or go for a walk. The treaded sole of these shoes will keep you steady and in control while providing comfort.

$74 $60

Shop Now

The Best Amazon Deals on Skechers Shoes for Men

Skechers Men's Moreno

Skechers Men's Moreno
Amazon

Skechers Men's Moreno

We love this Skechers brand new men's lace-up shoe with vintage wash finish. It's also an Amazon Best Seller. 

$70 $48

Shop Now

Skechers Men's Gowalk 5 Demitasse Sneaker

Skechers Men's Gowalk 5 Demitasse Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Men's Gowalk 5 Demitasse Sneaker

These walking shoes will arrive at your door in one day with Amazon Prime.

$70 $47

Shop Now

Skechers Men's Afterburn Memory-Foam Lace-up Sneaker

Skechers Men's Afterburn Memory-Foam Lace-up Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Men's Afterburn Memory-Foam Lace-up Sneaker

The Amazon's Choice for Men's Skechers provides a 2-inch heel and cushioned support.

$60 $40

Shop Now

Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer

Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer
Amazon

Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer

A Skechers men's canvas-and-suede slip-on shoe for easy wearing. 

$70 $40

Shop Now

Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneaker

Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneaker

These Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneakers are as easy to walk in as they are to slip on. Plus, as a Amazon Prime member, you can get 2-day delivery on this bestseller.

$74 $56

Shop Now

Skechers Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker

Skechers Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker

A sporty yet polished Skechers footwear favorite for any guy. These sneakers feature an air cooled memory foam insole. 

$65 $49

Shop Now

The Best Amazon Deals on Skechers Shoes for Kids

Skechers Unisex-Child Modern Jogger-Debbie Sneaker

Skechers Unisex-Child Modern Jogger-Debbie Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Unisex-Child Modern Jogger-Debbie Sneaker

These adorable slip-on sneakers are designed with Air-Cooled Memory Foam, making them the perfect comfort shoe for school and play. 

$60 $39

Shop Now

Skechers Unisex-Child Mega-Craft Sneaker

Skechers Unisex-Child Mega-Craft Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Unisex-Child Mega-Craft Sneaker

These sneakers are for kids who live and breathe video games!  These Skechers Mega-Craft Sneakers are also available in blue and black.

$59 $37

Shop Now

Skechers Unisex-Child Ultra Flex 3.0-Happy Bright Sneaker

Skechers Unisex-Child Ultra Flex 3.0-Happy Bright Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Unisex-Child Ultra Flex 3.0-Happy Bright Sneaker

This sporty slip-on sneaker features Air-Cooled Memory Foam for everyday comfort.

$55 $50

Shop Now

Skechers Unisex-Child Ultra Flex 3.0-All Things S Sneaker

Skechers Unisex-Child Ultra Flex 3.0-All Things S Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Unisex-Child Ultra Flex 3.0-All Things S Sneaker

These speckled Ultra Flex 3.0 sneakers are crafted with ombre glitter spray and a polyurethane sole, combining fashion and comfort in one.

$57 $50

Shop Now

Skechers Boy's Dynamatic Sneaker

Skechers Boy's Dynamatic Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Boy's Dynamatic Sneaker

With its monochromatic mesh and synthetic upper, this lightweight sporty sneaker is perfect to wear for fall adventures.

$40 $35

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

