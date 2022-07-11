The season of weekend getaways and summer fun is here — and if you're looking for the perfect one-piece swimsuits for all of your last-minute trips and poolside antics, we're here to help. ET has scoured Amazon to gather the best one-piece swimsuits are worth buying — and they're all under $35 ahead of Amazon Prime Day!

From sexy, midriff-baring silhouettes to halter styles and cheeky color-block bathing suits, Amazon is home to so many fun one-piece styles that will totally help to take your summer swimwear stock from good to enviable.

Below, shop the selection of stylish, top-rated suits that vary in design and features so you can find the perfect piece to wear to the beach or pool. Every swimsuit is a top seller with more than four stars in rating. And, whether you're seeking statement swimsuits with trendy details or a classic, simple silhouette, Amazon has a ton of fashionable and affordable one-piece bathing suits if you're not into bikinis. So, shop all and score new arrivals that fits every body type.

Browse through our favorite picks of the best, top-rated one-piece swimsuits for Summer 2022 below.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Early Prime Day 2022 Deals on Fashion, Fitness and More

The Best Amazon Deals on Designer Sunglasses Ahead of Prime Day 2022

10 Celebrity-Approved Swimsuits to Refresh Your Summer Style

The 18 Best Swimsuits to Shop for Summer 2022

Ray-Ban Sunglasses are on Sale Now Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

The 30 Best Sandals for Summer 2022: Shop the Newest Styles From Steve Madden, Crocs, Tory Burch and More

Tory Burch Summer Sale: 20 Pieces to Shop Before your Summer Vacation

The Best Pool Accessories on Amazon to Stay Entertained All Summer

Shop 12 Maternity Swimsuit Styles for Summer 2022

10 Best Swimsuits for Men from Vuori, J.Crew, Patagonia and More

The Best Beach Chairs and Umbrellas for Your Summer Vacation

16 Disney Swimsuits and Accessories for Your Next Family Vacation

12 Stylish Swimsuits From Abercrombie We're Shopping for Summer

Meghan Markle's Chic Sunglasses Are Back In Stock at Amazon