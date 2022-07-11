The 18 Best One-Piece Swimsuits on Sale Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022
The season of weekend getaways and summer fun is here — and if you're looking for the perfect one-piece swimsuits for all of your last-minute trips and poolside antics, we're here to help. ET has scoured Amazon to gather the best one-piece swimsuits are worth buying — and they're all under $35 ahead of Amazon Prime Day!
From sexy, midriff-baring silhouettes to halter styles and cheeky color-block bathing suits, Amazon is home to so many fun one-piece styles that will totally help to take your summer swimwear stock from good to enviable.
Below, shop the selection of stylish, top-rated suits that vary in design and features so you can find the perfect piece to wear to the beach or pool. Every swimsuit is a top seller with more than four stars in rating. And, whether you're seeking statement swimsuits with trendy details or a classic, simple silhouette, Amazon has a ton of fashionable and affordable one-piece bathing suits if you're not into bikinis. So, shop all and score new arrivals that fits every body type.
Browse through our favorite picks of the best, top-rated one-piece swimsuits for Summer 2022 below.
The ruching on this strapless swimsuit makes it flattering for most figures, but it's the hot pink that we really love.
This mesh panel one-piece suit proves black swimsuits aren't boring. The statement-making design has 4.4 stars and over 19,000 global ratings.
This v-neck, mesh one-piece swimsuit is a #1 new release.
Embrace the colors of spring in this tummy-flattering, one-piece swimdress from Aleumdr.
CUPSHE swimsuits are popular among Amazon shoppers, like this gorgeous color-blocked wrap swimsuit that has over 11,900 global ratings.
This chic, high-cut one-piece, has over 6,200 global ratings and four stars.
For those expecting a new addition to the family this spring, we love this maternity bathing suit.
This Tempt Me one-piece has over a whopping 20,000 global ratings and 4.6 stars. It's all about the details with this suit -- peep the high neckline, mesh panels, ruching and low back.
The cutouts take this one-piece from simple to stylish (and we are loving the scallop trim).
An adjustable and alluring one piece.
This Dixperfect one-piece is giving us major Baywatch vibes.
Comfort and chicness go hand-in-hand with this golden, retro one-piece bathing suit.
This bestseller has adjustable straps, built-in, removable bra and a chic front crossover detail. The thick, stretchy fabric also helps shape the tummy area. This swimsuit has 4.1 stars and over 5,000 global ratings.
A swimsuit with a bit of flare that adjusts to most bust sizes.
This on-trend cut-out number with lace-up back has more than 14,000 global ratings and 4.2 stars. Choose from a variety of colors from neon yellow to sky blue.
You can never go wrong with a classic, V-neck swimsuit.
This sweet polka-dot one-piece is so adorable! We love the tie-front detail, and it comes with a removable halter strap. It has four stars and over 3,000 global ratings.
This tummy control one-piece bikini features a drawstring closure and cheeky, ruched high-cut silhouette.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Early Prime Day 2022 Deals on Fashion, Fitness and More
The Best Amazon Deals on Designer Sunglasses Ahead of Prime Day 2022
10 Celebrity-Approved Swimsuits to Refresh Your Summer Style
The 18 Best Swimsuits to Shop for Summer 2022
Ray-Ban Sunglasses are on Sale Now Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022
The 30 Best Sandals for Summer 2022: Shop the Newest Styles From Steve Madden, Crocs, Tory Burch and More
Tory Burch Summer Sale: 20 Pieces to Shop Before your Summer Vacation
The Best Pool Accessories on Amazon to Stay Entertained All Summer
Shop 12 Maternity Swimsuit Styles for Summer 2022
10 Best Swimsuits for Men from Vuori, J.Crew, Patagonia and More
The Best Beach Chairs and Umbrellas for Your Summer Vacation
16 Disney Swimsuits and Accessories for Your Next Family Vacation
12 Stylish Swimsuits From Abercrombie We're Shopping for Summer
Meghan Markle's Chic Sunglasses Are Back In Stock at Amazon