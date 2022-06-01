Summer has arrived and now that we're reemerging from our cozy homes, we're planning getaways to warmer destinations as pandemic-related travel restrictions start to ease up — and for that, a new swimsuit is in order. There are so many styles to choose from, it might make your head spin. We're seeing daring silhouettes for every body type. Curvy women, women with broad shoulders, small hips, or women with big waists can find a flattering swimsuit for their body shape.

ET has done the initial shopping for you and selected some of the most stylish bathing suit options to choose from. Browse bikini bottoms, bikini tops with extra support, tankinis and one-piece swimming suits made from recycled material from brands we love like Summersalt, Monday Swimwear, Frankies Bikinis and Swimsuits For All.

Shop the best summer swimwear below and find your perfect swimsuit.

ET's Picks for the Best Swimsuits for Summer 2022:

J.Crew Ruffle plunge one-piece J.Crew J.Crew Ruffle plunge one-piece Channel your inner Issa Rae with this hot pink number from J.Crew. We love the deep V, ruffles and ruching, but it's also part of J.Crew's first sustainable swim collection. The outer layer incorporates recycled nylon and the lining is crafted with a recycled polyester made from recycled plastic bottles, yarns and fabric scraps. $118 $70 Buy Now

Diva Halter High Waist Bikini Set Swimsuits for All Diva Halter High Waist Bikini Set This halter tankini is everything we want from the twee aesthetic. Perfect for a larger bust, the top has wide straps for full support up top and the ultra-high waist accentuates all your curves for beach body positivity. $90 $78 Buy Now

Swimsuits For All Mesh Wrap Bandeau Tankini Set Swimsuits For All Swimsuits For All Mesh Wrap Bandeau Tankini Set It looks like a one-piece suit, but this Swimsuits For All set is a chic and sexy mesh panel bandeau tankini with full-coverage bottoms for the perfect fit so you can swim comfortably as well as look good out of the water. It also has detachable, adjustable straps, side bra boning, wire-free cups and Power Mesh bra frame. $122 $64 Buy Now

