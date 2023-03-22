Shopping

The 20 Best At-Home Hair Removal Products for Spring 2023: Shop Razors, Wax Kits, Epilators and Trimmers

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
shaving
Getty

Now that spring has arrived, we can't wait to retire our heavy layers in favor of mini skirts, denim shorts and our teeniest bikinis. But if you've been hibernating all winter, your legs, underarms and bikini line may not be warm weather-ready. If you feel your most confident with silky-smooth skin, we're here to help you get rid of any unwanted hair for spring and summer with the best hair removal products for 2023.

When it comes to at-home hair removal, there tend to be five main methods: shaving, waxing, epilating, trimming and creams. Tried-and-true shaving is popular for a reason: it's affordable and easy. But having the right razor makes all the difference in avoiding cuts and dreaded razor burn.

Waxing is another common option, and at-home methods make it easy to skip the salon trip. Whether you prefer traditional wax, sugaring or strips, results can last weeks when used properly. Epilators are underrated for their ability to gently pull hair out at the root and provide long-lasting smoothness, while hair removal creams are arguably the most painless option. Finally, trimmers are especially great for managing bikini areas.

Below, we've rounded up the 20 best products for hair removal, starting at just $9.

Best Razors for Women 2023

Gillette Venus Original Women's Razor
Gillette Venus Original Women's Razor
Amazon
Gillette Venus Original Women's Razor

Gilette Venus razors are a classic for a reason. This popular option has three blades, an aloe-infused lubrication strip and ergonomic handle.

$10$9
kitsch Perfect Glide Safety Razor
kitsch Perfect Glide Safety Razor
kitsch
kitsch Perfect Glide Safety Razor

If you struggle with ingrown hairs, you might want to consider switching to a single-blade safety razor. kitsch's option comes with five replacement blades and a plastic-free metal handle.

$29
BIC EasyRinse Anti-Clogging Women's Disposable Razors 6-Pack
BIC EasyRinse Anti-Clogging Women's Disposable Razors
Amazon
BIC EasyRinse Anti-Clogging Women's Disposable Razors 6-Pack

BIC's latest razor model is outfitted with anti-clog technology for easy rinsing, plus four blades and aloe vera strips for a smooth shave.

$17
Billie Razor Starter Kit
Billie Razor Starter Kit
Billie
Billie Razor Starter Kit

Instagram-friendly brand Billie has five sharp blades and a pivoting head for a closer shave, and comes in an array of adorable colors to boot. Each starter kit comes with a handle, two blades and magnetic holder.

$10
Schick Hydro Silk Disposable Razors
Schick Hydro Silk Disposable Razors
Amazon
Schick Hydro Silk Disposable Razors

"I have sensitive skin and get way too many razor burns even after I exfoliate," wrote one five-star reviewer. "These razors are the absolute best at preventing razor burn. They glide so well and the blades are sharp. My legs feel so smooth after every shave."

$14$10

Best At-Home Waxing for Women 2023

Bliss Poetic Waxing At Home Wax Kit
Bliss Poetic Waxing At Home Wax Kit
Amazon
Bliss Poetic Waxing At Home Wax Kit

Skip the salon with Bliss' at-home waxing kit. Simply heat up wax in the microwave, apply a layer against the direction of hair growth, and peel it off once dry.

$25
Athena Club Wax Strip Kit for Body
Athena Club Wax Strip Kit for Body
Athena Club
Athena Club Wax Strip Kit for Body

These heat-free wax strips from Athena Club make for easy clean-up, and even include tea tree oil-infused post-wax wipes for soothing your skin.

$10
sugardoh Pits to Pubes Sugaring Kit
sugardoh Pits to Pubes Sugaring Kit
Ulta
sugardoh Pits to Pubes Sugaring Kit

sugardoh's top-rated sugar wax kit requires no strips, sticks or warmers to remove stubborn hair. Instead, you use a ball of wax from the jar, mold the paste into your skin and flick it in the direction of hair for smooth skin.

$30
Schick Hydro Silk Sugar Wax Roller
Schick Hydro Silk Sugar Wax Roller
Walmart
Schick Hydro Silk Sugar Wax Roller

Just pop Schick's beginner-friendly wax roller into the microwave and glide it onto skin for results that last up to four weeks.

$10
KoluaWax Premium Waxing Kit for Women
KoluaWax Premium Waxing Kit for Women
Amazon
KoluaWax Premium Waxing Kit for Women

Once you've graduated from beginner methods, this best-selling wax kit comes with everything you need for at-home hair removal including three kinds of hard wax beads and pre- and post-wax oil treatments.

$55$42

Best Epilators and Trimmers for Women 2023

Braun Epilator Silk-épil 9 9-720
Braun Epilator Silk-épil 9 9-720
Amazon
Braun Epilator Silk-épil 9 9-720

This 3-in-1 device can shave, trim or epilate depending on your needs and can be used wet or dry.

$100
OLOV Bikini Trimmer
OLOV Bikini Trimmer
Amazon
OLOV Bikini Trimmer

Waterproof and rechargeable, this handy trimmer boasts over 4,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

$70$45
WITH COUPON
Philips Epilator Series 8000
Philips Epilator Series 8000
Amazon
Philips Epilator Series 8000

Philips' epilator can remove hair as short as 0.5mm, and has a built-in light for convenience.

$55
Panasonic Bikini Trimmer and Shaver for Women
Panasonic Bikini Trimmer and Shaver for Women
Amazon
Panasonic Bikini Trimmer and Shaver for Women

For an affordable option, go for Panasonic's easy-to-use bikini trimmer.

$35$30
Panasonic Cordless Shaver & Epilator
Panasonic Cordless Shaver & Epilator
Amazon
Panasonic Cordless Shaver & Epilator

Exfoliate, trim, shave, buff and epilate your way to smoother skin with Panasonic's multitasking device.

$135$114

Best Hair Removal Creams for Women 2023

Nair Sensitive Formula Shower Cream Hair Remover
Nair Sensitive Formula Shower Cream Hair Remover
Amazon
Nair Sensitive Formula Shower Cream Hair Remover

Even sensitive skin will love this coconut oil and vitamin E-enriched formula.

$23$10
SoftSheen-Carson Magic Razorless Shaving Cream
SoftSheen-Carson Magic Razorless Shaving Cream
Amazon
SoftSheen-Carson Magic Razorless Shaving Cream

If your hair is on the coarser side, opt for Magic razorless shave cream in the extra strength formula.

$5$4
Nads Natural 3-In-1 Body Butter Hair Removal Cream
Nads Natural 3-In-1 Body Butter Hair Removal Cream
Amazon
Nads Natural 3-In-1 Body Butter Hair Removal Cream

Made with 80% natural ingredients, this cream effectively removes hair while hydrating skin with cocoa and shea butter.

$8
Veet Professional 2 Minute Hair Removal Cream
Veet Professional 2 Minute Hair Removal Cream
Amazon
Veet Professional 2 Minute Hair Removal Cream

For fast-acting effects, Veet's hair removal cream removes hair in as little as two minutes.

$14$12
Uttse Intimate/Private Hair Removal Cream for Women
Uttse Intimate/Private Hair Removal Cream for Women
Amazon
Uttse Intimate/Private Hair Removal Cream for Women

"I have tried shaving and many other hair removal creams on my bikini area and those always gave me allergic like reactions," wrote one five-star reviewer. "This is the only product that is effective and harmless on my sensitive skin. Worth every penny. Do not hesitate to buy this."

$20

RELATED CONTENT:

13 Best Anti-Aging Serums for Spring: Shop Estée Lauder and More

Shop the 25 Best Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon

The 10 Best Spring Beauty Deals to Shop This Week

The Celeb-Loved Solawave Facial Wand Is More Than 40% Off Right Now

The 15 Best Sunscreens for Sensitive Skin to Wear All Season Long

Soothe Tired Skin with Celeb-Approved Hydrating Under-Eye Patches

Refresh Your Skincare Regimen for Spring With 25% Off Kiehl's