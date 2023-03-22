The 20 Best At-Home Hair Removal Products for Spring 2023: Shop Razors, Wax Kits, Epilators and Trimmers
Now that spring has arrived, we can't wait to retire our heavy layers in favor of mini skirts, denim shorts and our teeniest bikinis. But if you've been hibernating all winter, your legs, underarms and bikini line may not be warm weather-ready. If you feel your most confident with silky-smooth skin, we're here to help you get rid of any unwanted hair for spring and summer with the best hair removal products for 2023.
When it comes to at-home hair removal, there tend to be five main methods: shaving, waxing, epilating, trimming and creams. Tried-and-true shaving is popular for a reason: it's affordable and easy. But having the right razor makes all the difference in avoiding cuts and dreaded razor burn.
Waxing is another common option, and at-home methods make it easy to skip the salon trip. Whether you prefer traditional wax, sugaring or strips, results can last weeks when used properly. Epilators are underrated for their ability to gently pull hair out at the root and provide long-lasting smoothness, while hair removal creams are arguably the most painless option. Finally, trimmers are especially great for managing bikini areas.
Below, we've rounded up the 20 best products for hair removal, starting at just $9.
Best Razors for Women 2023
Gilette Venus razors are a classic for a reason. This popular option has three blades, an aloe-infused lubrication strip and ergonomic handle.
If you struggle with ingrown hairs, you might want to consider switching to a single-blade safety razor. kitsch's option comes with five replacement blades and a plastic-free metal handle.
BIC's latest razor model is outfitted with anti-clog technology for easy rinsing, plus four blades and aloe vera strips for a smooth shave.
Instagram-friendly brand Billie has five sharp blades and a pivoting head for a closer shave, and comes in an array of adorable colors to boot. Each starter kit comes with a handle, two blades and magnetic holder.
"I have sensitive skin and get way too many razor burns even after I exfoliate," wrote one five-star reviewer. "These razors are the absolute best at preventing razor burn. They glide so well and the blades are sharp. My legs feel so smooth after every shave."
Best At-Home Waxing for Women 2023
Skip the salon with Bliss' at-home waxing kit. Simply heat up wax in the microwave, apply a layer against the direction of hair growth, and peel it off once dry.
These heat-free wax strips from Athena Club make for easy clean-up, and even include tea tree oil-infused post-wax wipes for soothing your skin.
sugardoh's top-rated sugar wax kit requires no strips, sticks or warmers to remove stubborn hair. Instead, you use a ball of wax from the jar, mold the paste into your skin and flick it in the direction of hair for smooth skin.
Just pop Schick's beginner-friendly wax roller into the microwave and glide it onto skin for results that last up to four weeks.
Once you've graduated from beginner methods, this best-selling wax kit comes with everything you need for at-home hair removal including three kinds of hard wax beads and pre- and post-wax oil treatments.
Best Epilators and Trimmers for Women 2023
This 3-in-1 device can shave, trim or epilate depending on your needs and can be used wet or dry.
Waterproof and rechargeable, this handy trimmer boasts over 4,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
Philips' epilator can remove hair as short as 0.5mm, and has a built-in light for convenience.
For an affordable option, go for Panasonic's easy-to-use bikini trimmer.
Exfoliate, trim, shave, buff and epilate your way to smoother skin with Panasonic's multitasking device.
Best Hair Removal Creams for Women 2023
Even sensitive skin will love this coconut oil and vitamin E-enriched formula.
If your hair is on the coarser side, opt for Magic razorless shave cream in the extra strength formula.
Made with 80% natural ingredients, this cream effectively removes hair while hydrating skin with cocoa and shea butter.
For fast-acting effects, Veet's hair removal cream removes hair in as little as two minutes.
"I have tried shaving and many other hair removal creams on my bikini area and those always gave me allergic like reactions," wrote one five-star reviewer. "This is the only product that is effective and harmless on my sensitive skin. Worth every penny. Do not hesitate to buy this."
RELATED CONTENT:
13 Best Anti-Aging Serums for Spring: Shop Estée Lauder and More
Shop the 25 Best Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon
The 10 Best Spring Beauty Deals to Shop This Week
The Celeb-Loved Solawave Facial Wand Is More Than 40% Off Right Now
The 15 Best Sunscreens for Sensitive Skin to Wear All Season Long
Soothe Tired Skin with Celeb-Approved Hydrating Under-Eye Patches
Refresh Your Skincare Regimen for Spring With 25% Off Kiehl's