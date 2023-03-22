Now that spring has arrived, we can't wait to retire our heavy layers in favor of mini skirts, denim shorts and our teeniest bikinis. But if you've been hibernating all winter, your legs, underarms and bikini line may not be warm weather-ready. If you feel your most confident with silky-smooth skin, we're here to help you get rid of any unwanted hair for spring and summer with the best hair removal products for 2023.

When it comes to at-home hair removal, there tend to be five main methods: shaving, waxing, epilating, trimming and creams. Tried-and-true shaving is popular for a reason: it's affordable and easy. But having the right razor makes all the difference in avoiding cuts and dreaded razor burn.

Waxing is another common option, and at-home methods make it easy to skip the salon trip. Whether you prefer traditional wax, sugaring or strips, results can last weeks when used properly. Epilators are underrated for their ability to gently pull hair out at the root and provide long-lasting smoothness, while hair removal creams are arguably the most painless option. Finally, trimmers are especially great for managing bikini areas.

Below, we've rounded up the 20 best products for hair removal, starting at just $9.

Best Razors for Women 2023

Billie Razor Starter Kit Billie Billie Razor Starter Kit Instagram-friendly brand Billie has five sharp blades and a pivoting head for a closer shave, and comes in an array of adorable colors to boot. Each starter kit comes with a handle, two blades and magnetic holder. $10 Shop Now

Schick Hydro Silk Disposable Razors Amazon Schick Hydro Silk Disposable Razors "I have sensitive skin and get way too many razor burns even after I exfoliate," wrote one five-star reviewer. "These razors are the absolute best at preventing razor burn. They glide so well and the blades are sharp. My legs feel so smooth after every shave." $14 $10 Shop Now

Best At-Home Waxing for Women 2023

sugardoh Pits to Pubes Sugaring Kit Ulta sugardoh Pits to Pubes Sugaring Kit sugardoh's top-rated sugar wax kit requires no strips, sticks or warmers to remove stubborn hair. Instead, you use a ball of wax from the jar, mold the paste into your skin and flick it in the direction of hair for smooth skin. $30 Shop Now

Best Epilators and Trimmers for Women 2023

Best Hair Removal Creams for Women 2023

