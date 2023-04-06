The 20 Best Beauty Deals to Shop at Ulta's Spring Haul Event: Up to 40% Off Tarte, La Roche Posay and More
Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty may have come to an end, but if you missed out on the hottest skincare, makeup and hair care deals, don't despair! Ulta's Spring Haul event just began with up to 40% off beauty for spring and summer. Now through Saturday, April 15, you can score deals on top brands such as Olay, Nexxus, Maybelline and more.
Now that we're switching our skincare over for the warmer seasons, there's no better time to stock up on essentials such as lightweight moisturizers from Neutrogena, acne-clearing cleansers from La Roche Posay and skin-friendly sunscreen from COOLA. There are also plenty of deals on travel-sized makeup from IT Cosmetics and Tarte, perfect for throwing in your beach bag for spring and summer vacations. And if you're hoping to get your glow on without risking sun damage, you can save on best-selling self-tanners from Bondi Sands and Bali Body.
With hundreds of deals to shop, you might be wondering which products are worth adding to cart. Lucky for you, we've rounded up the best skincare, hair care, makeup and self tanner discounts to check out during Ulta's Spring Haul.
Best Skincare Deals at Ulta
This gel-cream for extra dry skin applies and absorbs like a gel, but provides all the hydration benefits of a cream — making it an ideal moisturizer for warmer months.
Keep acne at bay this spring and summer with La Roche-Posay's salycilic acid-infused cleanser.
This cult-favorite French skincare brand infuses products with skin-soothing thermal water, and this shea butter-enriched moisturizer is ideal for nourishing sensitive skin.
RoC's top-rated retinol serum claims to reduce the appearance of fine lines and pores for smoother, plumper skin.
Encourage hydrated skin overnight while targeting signs of aging with this Olay retinol moisturizer.
Best Hair Care Deals at Ulta
Deliver deep hydration to dry, damaged hair with SheaMoisture's manuka honey, fig and mafura oil mask.
Banish frizz while adding instant shine to your hair with Kristin Ess' smoothing serum.
This purifying shampoo removes build-up and impurities with ease while leaving your hair feeling soft and nourished. Follow up with the Clean and Pure conditioner for extra hydration.
"This is the first hair butter I've ever tried that's actually kept my hair moisturized all week until it's wash day!" praised one five-stare reviewer. "No flakes, very hydrating and it gives great curl definition. You don't need a lot either, this is gonna last a long time. So worth the money, I wish I tried this sooner!"
Create bouncy beach waves and polished curls with ease using Bed Head's 1-inch curling wand with a tapered barrel for added texture.
Best Makeup Deals at Ulta
With its lash extension brush that coats from root to tip and ophthalmologist-approved formula, it's clear to see why this mascara is one of TikTok's favorites. Plus, it's available in waterproof.
With its full-coverage formula that smooths and brightens the skin for 16 hours of flawless wear, it's no wonder that this iconic concealer sells once every 12 seconds.
Boasting over 1,500 five-star reviews, this top-rated bronzer is beloved for its glowy finish and easy application.
Stock up on fluttery faux lashes from Ardell to dramatically enhance your eyes in seconds.
Tap into the natural-looking benefits of this full-coverage, hydrating liquid foundation with SPF 50 and hyaluronic acid.
Best Self Tanner and Sunscreen Deals at Ulta
With its fresh coconut scent and aloe vera-enriched formula, it's no wonder why Bondi Sands is one of the most popular self tanners on the market.
Protect your face from sun damage and wrinkles with COOLA's lightweight, non-greasy sunscreen that layers seamlessly under makeup.
Bali Body's streak-free formula delivers a long-lasting, natural-looking bronze with ease.
Spray your way to protected skin with Pacifica's fast-absorbing mineral sunscreen.
This hydrating tanning water delivers a healthy glow to your face, sans sun damage.
