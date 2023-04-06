Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty may have come to an end, but if you missed out on the hottest skincare, makeup and hair care deals, don't despair! Ulta's Spring Haul event just began with up to 40% off beauty for spring and summer. Now through Saturday, April 15, you can score deals on top brands such as Olay, Nexxus, Maybelline and more.

Now that we're switching our skincare over for the warmer seasons, there's no better time to stock up on essentials such as lightweight moisturizers from Neutrogena, acne-clearing cleansers from La Roche Posay and skin-friendly sunscreen from COOLA. There are also plenty of deals on travel-sized makeup from IT Cosmetics and Tarte, perfect for throwing in your beach bag for spring and summer vacations. And if you're hoping to get your glow on without risking sun damage, you can save on best-selling self-tanners from Bondi Sands and Bali Body.

With hundreds of deals to shop, you might be wondering which products are worth adding to cart. Lucky for you, we've rounded up the best skincare, hair care, makeup and self tanner discounts to check out during Ulta's Spring Haul.

For even more beauty deals to shop, check out Walmart's EltaMD sunscreen sale, Amazon's spring beauty premiere event and deals on La Mer moisturizer.

Best Skincare Deals at Ulta

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream Ulta Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream This gel-cream for extra dry skin applies and absorbs like a gel, but provides all the hydration benefits of a cream — making it an ideal moisturizer for warmer months. $30 $24 Shop Now

Best Hair Care Deals at Ulta

Camille Rose Curlaide Moisture Butter Ulta Camille Rose Curlaide Moisture Butter "This is the first hair butter I've ever tried that's actually kept my hair moisturized all week until it's wash day!" praised one five-stare reviewer. "No flakes, very hydrating and it gives great curl definition. You don't need a lot either, this is gonna last a long time. So worth the money, I wish I tried this sooner!" $16 $11 Shop Now

Best Makeup Deals at Ulta

Best Self Tanner and Sunscreen Deals at Ulta

