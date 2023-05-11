The 20 Best College Graduation Gift Ideas for 2023 Graduates They'll Actually Use — AirPods, Work Bags & More
Graduating from college represents a major achievement in a person's life. Whether someone is taking the next step towards their secondary education or finally finishing up their post-grad requirements, the milestone requires a lot of hard work and (rightly) also calls for a lot of celebration.
If you have a college graduate gearing up to walk the stage this season, that means you need to find an equally great gift that meets the big moment and will help them enjoy this special time. Deciding on a graduation gift that's thoughtful, practical and personal can be a challenge in itself, so let us help guide you. We understand this struggle all too well — which is why we've scoured the internet in search of the best graduation gift ideas for every kind of student.
From practical gift ideas like an Instant Pot or a do-it-all Always Pan for their new apartment to coveted items like AirPods and a designer handbag to help them tackle the workforce and adulthood in style, these great graduation gifts are all sure to be a huge hit.
Ahead, shop the best college graduation gifts at every price point for your recent or soon-to-be 2023 graduate.
Best College Graduation Gifts Under $50
A recent graduate entering the workforce will definitely want an easy-to-use coffee maker for their now weekly early mornings like this Bodum French press.
College graduation signifies the final step into adulthood for many students. They'll get a kick out of this Adulting Candle that smells like early nights and steady paychecks (and also cashmere and fig).
An Amazon gift card is one you know any new grad will appreciate. We love the adorable box the card comes in that looks like a graduation cap to make it extra special.
Protect what's important during their morning job commute with this backpack. The professional-style, anti-theft bag has a USB charging port, so they can charge their phone and keep it safe while walking.
For a personalized gift, opt for a customized weekly journal from Papier. It's not only cute, it's a practical gift that will help them be their most productive self.
Best College Graduation Gifts Under $100
These Uncommon Goods coasters are heartfelt and useful. You can customize the four marble coasters to feature a map of your new grad's favorite neighborhood, whether it be their beloved hometown, college town or new city they're moving to.
Keep them fed with healthy home-cooked meals and sharpen their cooking skills with delicious meal kits from HelloFresh.
If they made it all the way through college without a Bluetooth speaker, they'll want one for all their new adventures--and this one that's waterproof with an outdoor boost is up for the challenge.
This highly rated UGG throw is super plush, soft and cozy — a great addition for a dorm room or new apartment. Available in 12 colors, you'll be able to find one in their favorite color.
Give the gift of organization with a Kate Spade Morgan Card Case Wristlet that will help anyone carry all of their essential cards and cash in style.
A wallet stuck in the couch cushions or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags: The trackers sync to the Find My app. This gift will help the new grad find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker.
For the one who loves beauty, gift a bundle from Rihanna's Fenty Skin, which includes skincare essentials for day and night.
Best College Graduation Gifts Under $150
Help your recent college grad unwind by gifting them a Kindle Paperwhite. It's easy on the eyes and waterproof.
Whether it's for a college grad or a high school graduate, the Béis Weekend Travel Tote from Shay Mitchell's lifestyle line is an awesome gift idea. It's perfect for short trips or long trips with a roomy design, multiple pockets, laptop sleeve and bottom shoe compartment.
The viral and versatile Our Place Always Pan will make cooking so easy for a busy graduate. The thoughtful gift braises, sears, sautées, steams, strains, fries and boils. The non-stick ceramic pan comes with a spatula, steamer basket and modular lid.
Simplify the process of making meals for the soon to be college student or future grad with a classic Instant Pot.
Best College Graduation Gifts Under $200
The noise-cancelling Apple AirPods Pro 2 is a great graduation gift that they can use on walks, during workouts or while getting work done.
The Coach Tatum Carryall is perfect to take to work or a job interview. It's sleek and can hold a 13-inch laptop.
This duvet set looks as good as it feels because it's made from fluffy organic cotton and features a subtle, liveable basketweave that’s designed for effortless layering. It's offered in two colors and is perfect for any dorm room or apartment.
Cut down on their chore time with the Roomba that can do all the vacuuming for the new grad whose juggling their first full-time job. The Roomba's technology can even suggest additional cleanings during peak allergy and pet shedding seasons.
