The winter holiday season is still a way off, but it can creep up quickly. It's a good idea to shop for gifts early before the nightmare of delayed shipping and out-of-stock most-wanted items. Especially when it comes to the men in your life, be it a husband, father, son or friend, they can be challenging to shop for. So, we also started early with the best gifts for men to help you get a head start on what guys really want (and so you can relax with a cup of spiked eggnog later).

Of course, you can check out our best wine Advent calendars and other gift ideas we are already curating, but these pressies are especially great for the fellas. Whether he's a sporty type, a country music fan or a Don Draper, we've got you covered. We found tech gifts, self-care gifts, gifts for foodies, and more. There are so many wonderful and unique picks to shop now, ones he will absolutely love.

Scroll on to see a few top picks from Apple, L.L. Bean, Huckberry and more. Cheers to good gifting!

The Best Gifts for Him

The Best Cooking Gifts for Men

The Best Self-Care Gifts for Men

Therabody SmartGoggles Therabody Therabody SmartGoggles Therabody makes those Olympian-approved massage guns for sore muscles. The brand's SmartGoggles provide a heated eye and temple massage for the ultimate relaxing wind-down. $199 Shop Now

The Best Tech Gifts for Men

Apple AirTags 4-Pack Amazon Apple AirTags 4-Pack A wallet stuck in the couch cushions or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags: The trackers sync to the Find My app. This gift will help the new grad find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. $99 $79 Shop Now

The Best Fashion Gifts for Men

Persol PO3272S Sunglasses Sunglass Hut Persol PO3272S Sunglasses The brand favored by the iconic Steve McQueen (and countless celebs today), these Persol sunglasses are made with a polished black acetate frame and polar dark grey lenses. $402 Shop Now

