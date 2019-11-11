The 6 Best Curly Hair Products

We’ve come a very long way in the past decade in how we approach curly hair. Mainly, beauty brands have realized that we don’t all have straight hair and no, we don’t all want to make our hair straight.

Because of that, there has been an explosion of new products with curly girls in mind, plus some much-needed love for brands that have been preaching the “Love Your Curls” gospel from day one.

From cleansing conditioners to smoothing oils to edge definers, there is a wealth of products available that cater to girls with the curls.

Check out our top recommended curly hair products, ahead.

Curl Gelee for Shine & Definition Oribe Neiman Marcus Curl Gelee for Shine & Definition Oribe In addition to just being a fun texture, this curl jelly is an absolute boss at transforming lifeless strands into bouncy ones. It uses a trio of highly moisturizing oils of apricot, neem and macadamia to hydrate and detangle while also defining and smoothing away frizz. $44 at Neiman Marcus

Style Curl Stretch Loosening Pudding Garnier Fructis Walmart Style Curl Stretch Loosening Pudding Garnier Fructis For those times when you want to give your hair some stretch for a looser curl pattern, this pudding is a perfect pick. It uses coconut oil for moisture without the greasy residue, elongating curls to make them softer and more wavy. And, it’s beyond easy to use: Apply to damp hair, then blow dry and gently pull your curls downward to stretch and wrap around your fingers to create those covetable waves. It’s a style switch up that’s easy to do and doesn’t damage hair. $4 at Walmart

Twister Curl Primer R+Co Amazon Twister Curl Primer R+Co Set your curls up for success with this curl primer from the styling geniuses at R + Co. It adds moisture and defines curls, prepping for whatever spiral styling you plan on achieving. Made with aloe vera, pequi fruit oil from Brazil, shea butter and hydrolyzed quinoa protein, it’s everything you need to put your curls on their best behavior. $28 at Amazon

Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Treatment Masque SheaMoisture Target Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Treatment Masque SheaMoisture When your hair needs some serious repairing, this is the 911 product you need. It’s a deep, deep conditioning mask made with shea butter and Jamaican black castor oil in an ultra-nourishing and reparative formula that strengthens and restores even the most brittle, chemically damaged strands. It works on all types of curls from the super-textured to looser curls and waves. $10 at Target

Intensive Conditioner - For Tight Textures Pattern Ulta Intensive Conditioner - For Tight Textures Pattern If there is anyone who knows just how beautiful curly hair can be, it’s Tracee Ellis Ross. The Black-ish star spent decades trying to make her hair conform to the straight-and-sleek status quo before deciding to embrace her gorgeous natural hair. That struggle led her to launch her own haircare line for curls, Pattern. It caters to those in the 3b to 4c hair types of curls, coils and tight texture. Her Intensive Conditioner is one of our faves because it is specifically formulated for those with the most porous, dense curls. It replenishes curl patterns and hydrates with shea butter, avocado oil and Vitamin E to help protect against and repair damage, breakage and dryness. $42 at Ulta

No-Poo Original Zero Lather Conditioning Cleanser DevaCurl Ulta No-Poo Original Zero Lather Conditioning Cleanser DevaCurl A fundamental product in any curl care regimen, this all-star product from curly hair specialists DevaCurl is an absolute must. For those not in the know, a cleansing conditioner is a sulfate-free option that simultaneously cleanses and conditions without stripping away much-needed natural oils from dryness-prone curls. While there are plenty of no-shampoo options out there, this one gets our seal of approval thanks to a peppermint and grapeseed oil formula that make your curls look shiny and healthy. $46 at Ulta

