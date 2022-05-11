The 8 Best Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses — Get up to 60% Off

Spring is officially here and many of us are gearing up for the sunny days ahead. If you're dreaming about a sunnier destination right now, you may want to pick up some new shades for your next vacation. Right now there are over 100 can't-miss deals on Ray-Ban sunglasses at Amazon and Nordstrom Rack for up to 60% off. Right now, you can get huge discounts on Ray-Ban amongst other designer sunglasses -- some for more than $100 off!

The eyewear brand launched in the 1930s and has become a summer staple accessory for influencers and celebrities alike. Having a pair of Ray-Ban sunnies in the mix is key for a stylish summer season and right now, you can even pick up a pair of Ray-Ban's Round Sunglasses for under $100. Bonus: Amazon Prime wardrobe shoppers can try select shades for free for seven days to make sure they're the right fit.

Below, check out our favorite Ray Bans from Amazon and Nordstrom Rack.

Shop ET's Picks from Amazon's Best Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses:

Ray-Ban Rb4371 Round Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban Rb4371 Round Sunglasses Expect a lot of compliments on these fab Ray-Ban glasses at a great value. These Round Sunglasses are also available in an Orange and Dark Brown color. $138 $120 Buy Now

Ray-Ban 57mm Oversized Sunglasses Nordstrom Rack Ray-Ban 57mm Oversized Sunglasses If you ever want to be discreet or simply just want a pair of oversized glasses, grab this pair of sunnies. For 58% off, these sunglasses are a no-brainer. $150 $63 Buy Now

