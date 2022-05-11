Shopping

The 8 Best Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses — Get up to 60% Off

By Amy Sheridan
Amazon Memorial Day 2021 Ray-Ban Sale
Courtesy of Ray-Ban

Spring is officially here and many of us are gearing up for the sunny days ahead. If you're dreaming about a sunnier destination right now, you may want to pick up some new shades for your next vacation. Right now there are over 100 can't-miss deals on Ray-Ban sunglasses at Amazon and Nordstrom Rack for up to 60% off. Right now, you can get huge discounts on Ray-Ban amongst other designer sunglasses -- some for more than $100 off!

The eyewear brand launched in the 1930s and has become a summer staple accessory for influencers and celebrities alike. Having a pair of Ray-Ban sunnies in the mix is key for a stylish summer season and right now, you can even pick up a pair of Ray-Ban's Round Sunglasses for under $100. Bonus: Amazon Prime wardrobe shoppers can try select shades for free for seven days to make sure they're the right fit. 

Below, check out our favorite Ray Bans from Amazon and Nordstrom Rack.  

Shop ET's Picks from Amazon's Best Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses: 

Ray-Ban 59mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
Ray-Ban 59mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
Nordstrom Rack
Ray-Ban 59mm Cat Eye Sunglasses

Everyone loves a cat eye whether it be eyeliner or sunglasses. Show off your versatility in these cat eye Ray Ban Sunglasses.

$115$70
Ray-Ban 54mm Wayfarer Sunglasses
Ray-Ban 54mm Wayfarer Sunglasses
Nordstrom Rack
Ray-Ban 54mm Wayfarer Sunglasses

These wayfarer sunglasses never go out of style. If you're looking for an iconic and classic pair of Ray Ban sunglasses, here they are!

$150$80
Ray-Ban 58mm Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban 58mm Round Sunglasses
Nordstrom Rack
Ray-Ban 58mm Round Sunglasses

These sunglasses are ultra luxe and a must-have for everyone, especially at 48% off, while supplies last.

$164$83
Ray-Ban Rb4371 Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb4371 Round Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Rb4371 Round Sunglasses

Expect a lot of compliments on these fab Ray-Ban glasses at a great value. These Round Sunglasses are also available in an Orange and Dark Brown color.

$138$120
Ray-Ban 57mm Oversized Sunglasses
Ray-Ban 57mm Oversized Sunglasses
Nordstrom Rack
Ray-Ban 57mm Oversized Sunglasses

If you ever want to be discreet or simply just want a pair of oversized glasses, grab this pair of sunnies. For 58% off, these sunglasses are a no-brainer.

$150$63
Ray-Ban Square Evolve Photochromic Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Square Evolve Photochromic Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Square Evolve Photochromic Sunglasses

The square sunglasses protect your eyes in a stylish way-- the Evolve photochromatic lens changes to a darker shade when exposed to outdoor UV light.

$191$120
Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Aviator Sunglasses

These classic aviators are an Amazon #1 Best Seller. The rounded frames are a great shape for angular faces. 

$188$163
Ray-Ban Rb3449 Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3449 Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Rb3449 Aviator Sunglasses

These elegant frameless shades are just what you need to get excited about spring and summer. 

$188$148

 

