The 8 Best Tech Deals to Shop for Dad at Samsung's Father's Day 2022 Sale
When it comes to perfect Father's Day gifts, you really can't go wrong with gifting your dad a new piece of tech — especially if it's from Samsung.
The tech giant has emerged as one of today's top brands — hailed for its wide-ranging selection of smart phones, high-res TVs, home appliances and more. And in honor of Father's Day, Samsung is hosting a major sale that sees can't-miss deals across all major categories.
Whether you're looking to invest in a high-tech smartphone for your dad or are hoping for something a bit more splurge-worthy like a practical washer or the celeb-loved Frame TV, you'll be able to shop some of the hottest technology on the market — and score on major savings just in time for Father's Day, now through June 20.
Below, browse the best deals from Samsung's Father's Day sale. Plus, save $120 on Samsung's new Neo QLED 4K TV, and check out Samsung's best-selling washer and dryer set.
Just in time for Father's Day, shoppers can take $125 off the S22 instantly, and enjoy up to $1,000 in enhanced trade-in.
Transform your dad's home office space with the help of the Galaxy Tab S8 — plus, in honor of Father's Day, get $120 off, a $550 instant Samsung credit and 50% off the Book Cover Keypad, too.
For a limited time, enjoy $30 instant savings on Bluetooth and $50 instant savings on LTE.
Give the gift of a home monitor this Father's Day — and save $100, too.
Splurge on the celeb-loved Frame TV and get 50% off a Customizable Bezel with purchase.
Celebrate Father's Day with a $4,000 discount instantly.
Take up to $1,700 off the top-rated Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV and give your dad a gift he'll truly love.
Save up to $1,000 instantly on select QLED 4K Smart TV models at Samsung — only for a limited-time through their Father's Day deals.
