'The Bachelorette': Becca Kufrin Sends a Guy From Her Past Home Before the Rose Ceremony

Becca means business!

Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette premiered on Monday night, and while one guy showed up in a chicken suit, Becca definitely wasn't chickening out. The 28-year-old publicist sent another man, Jake, home before the rose ceremony.

No, he didn't do anything wrong... except for try to date her on The Bachelorette. According to Becca, she and Jake had hung out several times together in Minnesota and hadn't had any sort of romantic connection.

This isn't exactly uncharted territory in The Bachelor franchise. Former Bachelor Nick Viall received a surprise visit from Jade Roper's friend Liz, whom he hooked up with at Roper's wedding to Tanner Tolbert. And our last Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, was greeted by Fred, a man she used to know from summer camp when they were kids. While Nick questioned Liz's intentions (she refused to give him her number after the wedding), Rachel just couldn't get over knowing Fred as a little kid.

"I'm not comfortable knowing we have met multiple times in the past, and not having any interest... I think I would constantly question your intentions here. I know what it feels like to have somebody question where they're at in a relationship with me," Becca told Jake. "I don't know if I necessarily see a future... I don't want to waste your time and I just don't know if I see us in the end."

"I don't know what you're hanging on to... but it sounds like you might be hanging on to a different me," Jake replied. "I've had a very transformative year."

That transformation wasn't big enough, however, to save him from a ride back to Minneapolis, as Becca stuck to her guns and Jake walked away insisting he's "one of the most romantic f**king people who exists." Bye!

But that wasn't the only drama that went down before the rose ceremony. Chris approached Chase ON NIGHT ONE to tell him that he knows he's not there for the right reasons. Chris said that one of his friends used to date Chase, and claimed that he was only on the show to help his career out. Chase freaked out, approached Becca with the situation, and then brought in Chris -- "Oh, my God, I think this is my first two on one," remarked Becca -- who explained what went down.

Understandably, Becca didn't know what to think. "There's a lot that doesn't add up to me," she said. And Chase ended up going home.

There were some winners on night one, however, as Garrett earned the first impression rose -- and a kiss from Becca! The pair's connection was clear in the explosive promo after the episode, which also featured an ambulance ride, a virgin, and an emotional Becca crying, "He literally did what Arie just did to me!"

Let us know who your top three frontrunners are at ET's new Facebook page, Group Date: A Bachelor Nation Support Circle.

Group Date: A Bachelor Nation Support Circle Facebook Group · 32 members Join Group The official Entertainment Tonight Bachelor Group!

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See what Becca told ET about her season in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Bachelorette': Night One's Most Memorable Limo Exits, From Awkward to Amazing

'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin Reveals She Fell in Love With 2 Men (Exclusive)

'The Bachelorette': 9 Things to Expect from Becca Kufrin's 'Badass' Season

Related Gallery