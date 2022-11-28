Shop Allbirds Sale

By now, you've probably heard of Allbirds and the brand's super sustainable shoes. Apart from their environmentally-friendly materials, Allbirds shoes have a unique construction that makes them feel super comfy, and the company touts them as the "world's most comfortable shoes." The brand also has a ton of functional and comfortable workout clothes.

With prices starting at just $24, you can update your activewear wardrobe for less. If you’re looking for the perfect lightweight shoe, Allbirds has deals on best-selling sneakers like the Men's and Women's Tree Dasher 1. The original Tree Dasher running shoe is made with eucalyptus fiber, so it breathes and flexes with your every step.

Check out our favorite deals on shoes and athletic apparel from the Allbirds Sale below.

Tree Dasher 1 Allbirds Tree Dasher 1 Work out in comfort with a pair of Tree Dasher 1s. The shoes offer maximum comfort and safety with a seamless one-piece upper and a lightly padded heel collar. $125 $89-99 Shop Now

Wool Pipers Allbirds Wool Pipers With winter on the horizon, these Wool Pipers are perfect for walking in cooler weather and everyday wear. $110 $89 Shop Now

Men's Tree Dasher 1 Allbirds Men's Tree Dasher 1 With the Tree Dasher, you can run casually in no time. With every step, your feet will breathe and flex in this breezy performance shoe. The material is great for your feet, and chances are you'll receive a lot of compliments when you wear them. $125 $89-99 Shop Now

Wool Dwellers Allbirds Wool Dwellers Allbirds' dreamy slipper — available in four colors — is both super comfortable and super warm. Even better, they are easy to wash, so you can wear them year after year. $65 $49-54 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Oribe Cyber Monday Sale: Save 20% On Celeb-Favorite Gold Lust Haircare

Save Up to $1,000 On Samsung's Stunning Frame TV This Cyber Monday

Apple AirTags Are On Sale for $25 This Cyber Monday

The 23 Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Beauty Deals 2022

The Best Black Friday Streaming Deals on Hulu, Paramount+ and More

Kourtney Kardashian's Booty-Lifting Spanx Leggings Are On Sale

Last Chance: Alo Yoga's Cyber Monday Sale Is Extended for Today Only

The Best Cyber Monday Deals on Watches