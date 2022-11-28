Shopping

The Best Allbirds Cyber Monday Deals to Shop Now: Up to 50% off Sneakers, Apparel and More

By Lauren Gruber‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Allbirds Tree Dashers
Allbirds

Allbirds encourages shoppers to consider their carbon footprint when buying footwear and apparel — and they're loved by celebs including Sarah Jessica Parker, Blake Lively, Jessica Alba and more. Thanks to the Allbirds Cyber Monday Sale, you can save while shopping for super comfortable, cult-favorite sneakers and clothes made with sustainable materials. Allbirds rarely holds sales, but right now you can save on sneakers, running shoes and athletic wear in honor of Cyber Monday

Shop Allbirds Sale

By now, you've probably heard of Allbirds and the brand's super sustainable shoes. Apart from their environmentally-friendly materials, Allbirds shoes have a unique construction that makes them feel super comfy, and the company touts them as the "world's most comfortable shoes." The brand also has a ton of functional and comfortable workout clothes. 

With prices starting at just $24, you can update your activewear wardrobe for less. If you’re looking for the perfect lightweight shoe, Allbirds has deals on best-selling sneakers like the Men's and Women's Tree Dasher 1. The original Tree Dasher running shoe is made with eucalyptus fiber, so it breathes and flexes with your every step. 

Check out our favorite deals on shoes and athletic apparel from the Allbirds Sale below. 

Women's Allbirds Deals

Women's Wool Runners
Wool Runners
Allbirds
Women's Wool Runners

Cozy, thermoregulating merino wool not only keeps your feet comfortable with its moisture-wicking powers, but it's also more eco-friendly than traditional shoe materials.

$110$64-89
Tree Dasher 1
Tree Dasher 1
Allbirds
Tree Dasher 1

Work out in comfort with a pair of Tree Dasher 1s. The shoes offer maximum comfort and safety with a seamless one-piece upper and a lightly padded heel collar. 

$125$89-99
Natural Run Tank
Allbirds Women's Natural Run Tank
Allbirds
Natural Run Tank

This tank has a relaxed fit, so you won't feel constricted during the workout. 

$48$24
Natural Run Short
Allbirds Women's Natural Run Short
Allbirds
Natural Run Short

These relaxed-fit shorts have front and back pockets. 

$68$34
Women's Natural Run Form Tank
Allbirds Women's Natural Run Form Tank
Allbirds
Women's Natural Run Form Tank

If you prefer your workout tops to be fitted, opt for this bodycon tank with built-in shelf bra. 

$68$34

Men's Allbirds Deals

Wool Pipers
Wool Pipers
Allbirds
Wool Pipers

With winter on the horizon, these Wool Pipers are perfect for walking in cooler weather and everyday wear. 

$110$89
Men's Tree Dasher 1
Tree dasher 1 Mens
Allbirds
Men's Tree Dasher 1

With the Tree Dasher, you can run casually in no time. With every step, your feet will breathe and flex in this breezy performance shoe. The material is great for your feet, and chances are you'll receive a lot of compliments when you wear them. 

$125$89-99
Natural Run Short
Allbirds Men's Natural Run Short
Allbirds
Natural Run Short

A lightweight running short with a touch of stretch. 

$68$34
Natural Run Tee
Allbirds Men's Natural Run Tee
Allbirds
Natural Run Tee

Whether you're running, walking or training, this lightweight, breathable tee will keep you cool and dry. 

$58$29
Wool Dwellers
Allbirds Wool Dwellers
Allbirds
Wool Dwellers

Allbirds' dreamy slipper — available in four colors — is both super comfortable and super warm. Even better, they are easy to wash, so you can wear them year after year. 

$65$49-54

 RELATED CONTENT:

Oribe Cyber Monday Sale: Save 20% On Celeb-Favorite Gold Lust Haircare

Save Up to $1,000 On Samsung's Stunning Frame TV This Cyber Monday

Apple AirTags Are On Sale for $25 This Cyber Monday

The 23 Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Beauty Deals 2022

The Best Black Friday Streaming Deals on Hulu, Paramount+ and More

Kourtney Kardashian's Booty-Lifting Spanx Leggings Are On Sale

Last Chance: Alo Yoga's Cyber Monday Sale Is Extended for Today Only

The Best Cyber Monday Deals on Watches