The Best Allbirds Cyber Week Deals: Last Chance to Save Up to 50% On Sneakers, Apparel and More
Allbirds encourages shoppers to consider their carbon footprint when buying footwear and apparel — and they're loved by celebs including Sarah Jessica Parker, Blake Lively, Jessica Alba and more. Thanks to the Allbirds Cyber Monday Sale, you can save while shopping for super comfortable, cult-favorite sneakers and clothes made with sustainable materials. Allbirds rarely holds sales, but for one last day today, you can save up to 50% on sneakers, running shoes and athletic wear.
By now, you've probably heard of Allbirds and the brand's super sustainable shoes. Apart from their environmentally-friendly materials, Allbirds shoes have a unique construction that makes them feel super comfy, and the company touts them as the "world's most comfortable shoes." The brand also has a ton of functional and comfortable workout clothes.
With prices starting at just $24, you can update your activewear wardrobe for less. If you’re looking for the perfect lightweight shoe, Allbirds has deals on best-selling sneakers like the Men's and Women's Tree Dasher 1. The original Tree Dasher running shoe is made with eucalyptus fiber, so it breathes and flexes with your every step.
Ahead, check out our favorite deals on shoes and athletic apparel from the Allbirds Sale before it ends Friday, December 2.
Women's Allbirds Deals
Cozy, thermoregulating merino wool not only keeps your feet comfortable with its moisture-wicking powers, but it's also more eco-friendly than traditional shoe materials.
Work out in comfort with a pair of Tree Dasher 1s. The shoes offer maximum comfort and safety with a seamless one-piece upper and a lightly padded heel collar.
This tank has a relaxed fit, so you won't feel constricted during the workout.
These relaxed-fit shorts have front and back pockets.
If you prefer your workout tops to be fitted, opt for this bodycon tank with built-in shelf bra.
Men's Allbirds Deals
With winter on the horizon, these Wool Pipers are perfect for walking in cooler weather and everyday wear.
With the Tree Dasher, you can run casually in no time. With every step, your feet will breathe and flex in this breezy performance shoe. The material is great for your feet, and chances are you'll receive a lot of compliments when you wear them.
A lightweight running short with a touch of stretch.
Whether you're running, walking or training, this lightweight, breathable tee will keep you cool and dry.
Allbirds' dreamy slipper — available in four colors — is both super comfortable and super warm. Even better, they are easy to wash, so you can wear them year after year.
