Shopping

The Best Allbirds Deals to Shop Now

By Lauren Gruber‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Allbirds Tree Dashers
Allbirds

Allbirds encourages shoppers to consider their carbon footprint when buying footwear and apparel—and they're loved by celebs including Sarah Jessica Parker, Blake Lively, Jessica Alba, and more. Thanks to the Allbirds Sale, you can save while shopping for super comfortable, cult-favorite sneakers and clothes made with sustainable materials. Allbirds rarely holds sales, but right now you can save on sneakers, running shoes, and athletic wear just in time for fall. 

Shop Allbirds Sale

By now, you've probably heard of Allbirds and the brand's super sustainable shoes. Apart from their environmentally-friendly materials, Allbirds shoes have a unique construction that makes them feel super comfy, and the company touts them as the "world's most comfortable shoes." The brand also has a ton of functional and comfortable workout clothes. 

With prices starting at just $29, you can update your activewear wardrobe for less. If you’re looking for the perfect lightweight shoe, Allbirds has deals on best-selling sneakers like the Men's and Women's Tree Dasher 1. The original Tree Dasher running shoe is made with eucalyptus fiber, so it breathes and flexes with your every step. 

Check out our favorite deals on shoes and athletic apparel from the Allbirds Sale below. 

Women's Allbirds Deals

Women's Wool Runners
Wool Runners
Allbirds
Women's Wool Runners

Cozy, thermoregulating merino wool not only keeps your feet comfortable with its moisture-wicking powers, but it's also more eco-friendly than traditional shoe materials.

$110$99
Tree Dasher 1
Tree Dasher 1
Allbirds
Tree Dasher 1

Work out in comfort with a pair of Tree Dasher 1. The shoes offer maximum comfort and safety with a seamless one-piece upper and a lightly padded heel collar. 

$125$109
Natural Run Short
Allbirds Women's Natural Run Short
Allbirds
Natural Run Short

These relaxed-fit shorts have front and back pockets. 

$68$44
Natural Run Tank
Allbirds Women's Natural Run Tank
Allbirds
Natural Run Tank

This tank has a relaxed fit, so you won't feel constricted during the workout. 

$48$29

Men's Allbirds Deals

Wool Pipers
Wool Pipers
Allbirds
Wool Pipers

As summer winds down and we gear up for the fall, these Wool Pipers are perfect for walking in cooler weather and everyday wear. 

$110$89
Men's Tree Dasher 1
Tree dasher 1 Mens
Allbirds
Men's Tree Dasher 1

With the Tree Dasher, you can run casually in no time. With every step, your feet will breathe and flex in this breezy performance shoe. The material is great for your feet, and you'll receive a lot of compliments when you wear them. 

$125$109
Natural Run Short
Allbirds Men's Natural Run Short
Allbirds
Natural Run Short

A lightweight running short with a touch of stretch. 

$68$44
Natural Run Tee
Allbirds Men's Natural Run Tee
Allbirds
Natural Run Tee

Whether you're running, walking or training, this lightweight, breathable tee will keep you cool and dry. 

$58$39
Long Sleeve Sea Tee
Allbirds Men's Long Sleeve Sea Tee
Allbirds
Long Sleeve Sea Tee

The Allbirds Men's Long Sleeve Sea Tea is literally made to reduce and eliminate odors, and it's all thanks to the TrinoXO fabric blend. 

$58$39
Sea Tee
Sea Tee
Allbirds
Sea Tee

All year long, you'll stay cool and comfortable in this tee shirt. 

$48$29

 RELATED CONTENT:

Sarah Jessica Parker's Favorite Sneaker is Now Available at Nordstrom

Allbirds Just Launched Their Lightest and Comfiest Running Shoe Yet

Allbirds Teams Up With Adidas to Launch New Carbon-Neutral Sneaker

The 13 Best Running Shoes for Men This Fall 2022

The 10 Best Hiking Boots for Women to Wear Outdoors

The 15 Best Walking Shoes for Men in 2022

The 15 Best Walking Shoes for Women in Fall 2022

Hoka Running Shoes Are on Sale for up to 30% off Right Now

The Best Running Shoes for Women — Fall 2022

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Workout Shoes Are On Sale — Shop This Deal

 