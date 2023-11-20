Amazon is slashing prices on Instant Pot appliances for Black Friday. Save up to 50% on pressure cookers, air fryers and more.
Amazon is back with Black Friday deals on Instant Pot appliances for holiday cooking. The Instant Pot is one of the most useful kitchen appliances you can buy to save time in the kitchen. From slow-cooked meals made quickly to perfectly prepared rice, the Instant Pot is an absolute game-changer, especially on busy nights. If you've been considering getting an Instant Pot, Amazon has tons of Black Friday deals on top-rated appliances.
Of course you can save on the most popular Instant Pot pressure cookers, but Amazon is also offering deep discounts on air fryers and toaster ovens. Whether you're looking to whip up some crispy snacks for fall game days or create a comforting chili for a holiday dinner, Instant Pot's cooking gadgets have got you covered.
To help you find the biggest Black Friday savings on Instant Pot appliances and get you back in the kitchen this fall, we've gathered all the best deals available on Amazon below.
The Best Black Friday Instant Pot Deals
The original Instant Pot pressure cooker is one of the most versatile tools you can have in your kitchen, offering the ability to steam, sautee, air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, and slow cook, to name a few of its numerous features. Some models offer up to 11 different cooking functions. Revolutionizing the cooking process, Instant Pots can take the stress out of pressure cooking — especially when preparing meals for large groups.
Instant Pot Duo Plus, 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Save 47% on this highly-rated multi-cooker featuring the quietest steam release, step-by-step cooking instructions on a large LCD display, and a clear cooking progress bar for real-time feedback.
Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker
The Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker is the only Instant Pot Multi-Cooker with a Premium Cookware Grade Inner Pot with Stay-Cool Silicone Handles, which means you can take your recipes from your Insta Pot to your stovetop.
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker Combo
Pressure cook delicious one-pot meals up to 70% faster than traditional cooking methods, slow-cook foods to tender perfection just like grandma used to make and get all the crunch from deep-frying but with 95% less oil in one multi-cooker.
The Best Black Friday Instant Air Fryer Deals
If you're looking for more ways to refresh your kitchen this season, Instant Pot also offers a large collection of air fryers that range in size and style. From compact air fryers to air fryer and toaster oven combos, there are plenty of great options that are affordable too.
Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-Quart 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven
Instant Pot's Vortex Plus Air Fryer is built with an on-screen progress bar so you can see when to add and turn food. Also, you are able to easily monitor your food and adjust cooking time with the ClearCook window and internal light.
Instant Omni Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo
Air fry, broil, bake, roast, toast, warm, convection all in one appliance. Create gourmet meals with the versatility of a temperature range of 170 to 450° F.
Instant Vortex 5.7 Quart Air Fryer
Your Instant Vortex takes the place of four separate cooking appliances: air fryer, broiler, roaster and oven bake.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.
RELATED CONTENT:
Sales & Deals
Amazon's Black Friday Sale Is Here: Shop 50 Best Early Deals From Apple to Peloton, Meta Quest 2 and More
Sales & Deals
Hexclad's Biggest Sale of the Year: Shop Black Friday Deals on Gordon Ramsay-Approved Cookware
Sales & Deals
The Best Amazon Black Friday Ninja Deals: Save Up to 44% on Top-Rated Kitchen Appliances
Sales & Deals