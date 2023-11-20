Book lovers looking for a portable and comfortable reading experience can save on a new Kindle e-reader with Amazon's Black Friday deals. Whether you enjoy reading outside or just reading under the covers, Kindle e-readers offer a convenience that's hard to beat.

Right now, Amazon is offering a number of its Kindle devices for up to 29% off. You can get the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Bundle, regular Paperwhite bundle, and Kindle for kids at a discount for access to a ton of books no matter where you are.

Thanks to their flush-front design and glare-free display, Kindle Paperwhites read like real paper, even in bright sunlight. The adjustable color temperature makes nighttime reading just as simple. You can store thousands of titles and take all the books with you without worrying about battery life since a single charge last weeks, not hours. With Kindle Unlimited, you'll get unlimited access to over 2 million titles, thousands of audiobooks, and more.

With its 6.8-inch display lit from the sides and adjustable lighting, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite helps minimize eye strain and it’s also waterproof. Shop all the best Amazon Black Friday Kindle deals, below.

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals on Kindle Devices & Bundles

Kindle Paperwhite Kids Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids The Kindle Paperwhite Kids has a larger black & white 6.8” glare-free display and up to 10 weeks of battery life to help establish healthy reading habits. $170 $135 Shop Now

Kindle Scribe Amazon Kindle Scribe Read and write as naturally as you do on paper. The latest Kindle Scribe was featured on Oprah's 2023 Favorite Things List. This Kindle Scribe is the world’s first 10.2” glare-free Paperwhite display and included Premium Pen. $340 $240 Shop Now

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle The Kindle Paperwhite has up to 10 weeks of battery life making sure your reading time is rarely interrupted. The glare-free display and waterproof capacity allow you to enjoy your book in endless outdoor settings. This Essentials Bundle includes a Kindle Paperwhite, Amazon Fabric Cover, and Power Adapter. $195 $175 Shop Now

