The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals on Kindle E-readers: Get Up to 29% Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Kindle Deals
Amazon
By ETonline Staff
Published: 10:37 AM PST, November 20, 2023

Amazon has the best Black Friday deals on e-readers from the Kindle Paperwhite Signature to Kindle for kids.

Book lovers looking for a portable and comfortable reading experience can save on a new Kindle e-reader with Amazon's Black Friday deals. Whether you enjoy reading outside or just reading under the covers, Kindle e-readers offer a convenience that's hard to beat. 

Right now, Amazon is offering a number of its Kindle devices for up to 29% off. You can get the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Bundle, regular Paperwhite bundle, and Kindle for kids at a discount for access to a ton of books no matter where you are. 

Thanks to their flush-front design and glare-free display, Kindle Paperwhites read like real paper, even in bright sunlight. The adjustable color temperature makes nighttime reading just as simple. You can store thousands of titles and take all the books with you without worrying about battery life since a single charge last weeks, not hours. With Kindle Unlimited, you'll get unlimited access to over 2 million titles, thousands of audiobooks, and more.

With its 6.8-inch display lit from the sides and adjustable lighting, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite helps minimize eye strain and it’s also waterproof. Shop all the best Amazon Black Friday Kindle deals, below. 

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals on Kindle Devices & Bundles

Kindle Paperwhite Kids

Kindle Paperwhite Kids
Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite Kids

The Kindle Paperwhite Kids has a larger black & white 6.8” glare-free display and up to 10 weeks of battery life to help establish healthy reading habits. 

$170 $135

Shop Now

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle - Cork Cover

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle - Cork Cover
Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle - Cork Cover

The Kindle Paperwhite is still one of the best ways to read an ebook. Plus, when on vacation it will make traveling with more than one book super convenient.

$273 $253

Shop Now

Kindle Scribe

Kindle Scribe
Amazon

Kindle Scribe

Read and write as naturally as you do on paper. The latest Kindle Scribe was featured on Oprah's 2023 Favorite Things List. This Kindle Scribe is the world’s first 10.2” glare-free Paperwhite display and included Premium Pen.

$340 $240

Shop Now

Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle

Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle
Amazon

Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle

Read and write as naturally as you do on paper. The latest Kindle Scribe features the world’s first 10.2” glare-free Paperwhite display and included Basic Pen.

$500 $341

Shop Now

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle
Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle

The Kindle Paperwhite has up to 10 weeks of battery life making sure your reading time is rarely interrupted. The glare-free display and waterproof capacity allow you to enjoy your book in endless outdoor settings. This Essentials Bundle includes a Kindle Paperwhite, Amazon Fabric Cover, and Power Adapter. 

$195 $175

Shop Now

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle
Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle

Get more with the Kindle Signature Edition: this has everything the Kindle Paperwhite does, plus wireless charging, auto-adjusting front light, 32 GB storage, wifi, without ads, & comes with an Amazon Leather Cover.

$265 $245

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

