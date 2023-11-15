Building LEGO sets can be just as magical for adults as it is for kids. It's truly an activity the entire family can enjoy. Buying the best and most intricate LEGO sets to build can quickly add up, however. That doesn't mean you need to give up on the beloved pastime, because Amazon Black Friday Sale is here to help with some amazing LEGO set deals.

Shop LEGO Sets

Whether shopping for yourself or your little one, Amazon should be your first stop when looking for LEGO sets. Ahead of Black Friday the retailer is offering huge discounts on some of the best-rated LEGO products. Among Amazon's Black Friday deals are the viral flower bouquet seen on Abbott Elementary and coveted Star Wars and Minecraft sets. There's even an autumn foliage centerpiece that makes it easy to showcase your LEGO set as fall home decor.

Below, we've rounded up the top-rated LEGO set deals to shop at Amazon Black Friday sale now.

LEGO Architecture Paris Skyline Amazon LEGO Architecture Paris Skyline Embark on a journey to Paris with this detailed LEGO Architecture interpretation of the Paris skyline. The set features famous landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, Arc de Triomphe, Louvre, and more. $50 $42 Shop Now

LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Set Amazon LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Set The golden Thanos glove forever captures the captivating style of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. This set features a LEGO brick recreation of the iconic Infinity Gauntlet with Infinity Stones, and a sturdy stand with a descriptive tablet. $80 $64 Shop Now

