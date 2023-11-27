Amazon is slashing prices on Instant Pot appliances for Cyber Monday. Save up to 50% on pressure cookers, air fryers and more.
Instant Electric Precision Dutch Oven, 5-in-1
$230 $139 Amazon
Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker
$190 $170 Amazon
Amazon is back with Cyber Monday deals on Instant Pot appliances for holiday cooking. The Instant Pot is one of the most useful kitchen appliances you can buy to save time in the kitchen. From slow-cooked meals made quickly to perfectly prepared rice, the Instant Pot is an absolute game-changer, especially on busy nights. If you've been considering getting an Instant Pot, Amazon has tons of Cyber Monday deals on top-rated appliances.
Of course you can save on the most popular Instant Pot pressure cookers, but Amazon is also offering deep discounts on air fryers and toaster ovens. Whether you're looking to whip up some crispy snacks for fall game days or create a comforting chili for a holiday dinner, Instant Pot's cooking gadgets have got you covered.
To help you find the biggest Cyber Monday savings on Instant Pot appliances and get you back in the kitchen this fall, we've gathered all the best deals available on Amazon below.
The Best Cyber Monday Instant Pot Deals
The original Instant Pot pressure cooker is one of the most versatile tools you can have in your kitchen, offering the ability to steam, sautee, air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, and slow cook, to name a few of its numerous features. Some models offer up to 11 different cooking functions. Revolutionizing the cooking process, Instant Pots can take the stress out of pressure cooking — especially when preparing meals for large groups.
Instant Pot Duo Plus, 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Save 47% on this highly-rated multi-cooker featuring the quietest steam release, step-by-step cooking instructions on a large LCD display, and a clear cooking progress bar for real-time feedback.
Instant Electric Precision Dutch Oven, 5-in-1
Le Creuset, who? Try Instant Pot's take on the classic cookware. This 5-in-1 dutch oven braises, slow cooks, sears or sautés as a cooking pan and warme — making it the perfect gift for a wedding, new home, or bridal shower.
Instant Pot Duo Crisp Ultimate Lid 13-in-1 Air Fryer and Pressure Cooker Combo
Get this best-selling, do-it-all appliance that can cook, stew, steam, fry and so much more. Plus, it comes with over a thousand free recipes, so you never have to wonder what's for dinner.
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker Combo
Pressure cook delicious one-pot meals up to 70% faster than traditional cooking methods, slow-cook foods to tender perfection just like grandma used to make and get all the crunch from deep-frying but with 95% less oil in one multi-cooker.
Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker
The Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker is the only Instant Pot Multi-Cooker with a Premium Cookware Grade Inner Pot with Stay-Cool Silicone Handles, which means you can take your recipes from your Insta Pot to your stovetop.
The Best Cyber Monday Instant Air Fryer Deals
If you're looking for more ways to refresh your kitchen this season, Instant Pot also offers a large collection of air fryers that range in size and style. From compact air fryers to air fryer and toaster oven combos, there are plenty of great options that are affordable too.
Instant Pot 6 Quart Air Fryer Oven
This best-selling air fryer incorporates EvenCrisp technology and customizable programs for preparing wings, vegetables, potatoes, cookies and more.
Instant Pot 10-Quart Air Fryer
Air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, and rotisserie with this Instant air fryer. The unique rotisserie feature is perfect for self-basting and tumble-frying thanks to a top heating element with a fan that ensures optimal cooking.
Instant Vortex 5.7 Quart Air Fryer
Your Instant Vortex takes the place of four separate cooking appliances: air fryer, broiler, roaster and oven bake.
Instant Vortex Plus XL 8-Quart Dual Basket Air Fryer Oven
This air fryer is designed with dual baskets, allowing you to cook 2 meals at once or cook larger batches while saving time. ClearCook windows and an internal light let you easily monitor the cooking progress without opening the baskets.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Cyber Week sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.
