The Instant Pot is one of the most useful kitchen appliances you can buy to save time in the kitchen. From slow-cooked meals made quickly to perfectly prepared rice, the Instant Pot is an absolute game-changer, especially on busy nights. If you've been considering getting an Instant Pot, Amazon has tons of deals on top-rated appliances.

Of course you can save on the most popular Instant Pot pressure cookers, but Amazon is also offering deep discounts on air fryers, coffee makers, toaster ovens and more. Whether you're looking to brew the perfect pumpkin spice latte or whip up some crispy snacks for fall game days, Instant Pot's cooking gadgets have got you covered.

To help you find the biggest savings on Instant Pot appliances and get you back in the kitchen this fall, we've gathered all the best deals available on Amazon below.

The Best Instant Pot Deals

The original Instant Pot pressure cooker is one of the most versatile tools you can have in your kitchen, offering the ability to steam, sautee, air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, and slow cook, to name a few of its numerous features. Some models offer up to 11 different cooking functions. Revolutionizing the cooking process, Instant Pots can take the stress out of pressure cooking — especially when preparing meals for large groups.

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker Amazon Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker The Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker is the only Instant Pot Multi-Cooker with a Premium Cookware Grade Inner Pot with Stay-Cool Silicone Handles, which means you can take your recipes from your Insta Pot to your stovetop. $170 $150 Shop Now

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker Combo Amazon Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker Combo Pressure cook delicious one-pot meals up to 70% faster than traditional cooking methods, slow-cook foods to tender perfection just like grandma used to make and get all the crunch from deep-frying but with 95% less oil in one multi-cooker. $170 $150 Shop Now

Instant Pot RIO Wide Plus Amazon Instant Pot RIO Wide Plus The new RIO Wide Plus comes with 25 smart recipes that auto-adjust cooking based on food type. $180 $170 Shop Now

The Best Instant Air Fryer Deals

If you're looking for more ways to refresh your kitchen this season, Instant Pot also offers a large collection of air fryers that range in size and style. From compact air fryers to dual basket air fryers, there are plenty of great options that are affordable too.

Instant Vortex 5.7 Quart Air Fryer Amazon Instant Vortex 5.7 Quart Air Fryer Your Instant Vortex takes the place of four separate cooking appliances: air fryer, broiler, roaster and oven bake. $140 $120 Shop Now

Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven Amazon Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven Cook leftovers to perfection in this kitchen counter device that can air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat with little to no preheating time so your food can go from cold to golden in just a few minutes. $170 $130 Shop Now

Instant Vortex Plus XL 8-Quart Dual Basket Air Fryer Oven Amazon Instant Vortex Plus XL 8-Quart Dual Basket Air Fryer Oven This air fryer is designed with dual baskets, allowing you to cook 2 meals at once or cook larger batches while saving time. ClearCook windows and an internal light let you easily monitor the cooking progress without opening the baskets. $160 $140 Shop Now

Whether you're looking for an easy-to-use coffee maker or a multi-functional toaster oven, Instant has tons of options for all of your needs. Ahead, shop more of the best Instant Pot deals to upgrade your kitchen.

Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo Amazon Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo Air fry, broil, bake, roast, toast, warm, convection all in one appliance. Create gourmet meals with the versatility of a temperature range of 170 to 450° F. $210 $186 Shop Now

Instant Solo Single Serve Coffee Maker Amazon Instant Solo Single Serve Coffee Maker Instant's single-cup coffee maker gently soaks coffee grounds before brewing to produce a deeper, more flavorful cup of coffee. This model is compatible with K-Cups and most other coffee pods. $100 $75 Shop Now

