If you suffer from seasonal allergies or asthma, Amazon's Memorial Day sale is the perfect place to find a great deal on the best air purifiers while allergy season is in full effect. The 2024 season kicked off especially early and is expected to last longer. Improving your indoor air quality is always a good idea, especially if you've been sneezing and rubbing your eyes all month.
Air purifiers act as filtration systems using a HEPA filter that can combat everything from viruses and airborne particles and bacteria, to allergens, pollen and other air pollutants throughout the home. They clean and cycle air throughout any space efficiently and quietly.
Whether you need an air purifier for a large living room or a small bedroom, we've found the best Amazon deals to help you breathe easier, keep your home clean and keep those allergens out. Top-rated brands like Dyson, Honeywell and Levoit are currently on sale for up $160 off. There are tons of different options for cleaner air, so you can find one that’s right for your living space.
Best Air Purifier Deals for Large Rooms
Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10
The Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 purifying fan automatically senses, captures and traps pollutants. Air Multiplier technology circulates purified air throughout the whole room.
Afloia Air Purifier
Eliminate 99.99% of dust, pollen, pet dander and more with this Afloia air purifier that can filter an 880-square-foot room in an hour. It features three different speed options and three timer settings
LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Home Large Room Bedroom
Clean the air within any large space as this air purifier is best for up to 1110 sq ft.
AROEVE Air Purifiers for Large Room
This compact and easy-to-use air purifier features a UV treatment technology that purifies the air twice.
GermGuardian Air Purifier with Genuine HEPA 13 Pet Pure Filter
The GermGuardian gets rid of germs and airborne viruses using UV-C light while trapping allergens with a HEPA filter.
Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan
The Dyson TP07 smart air purifier and fan combines intelligent sensing with an advanced, fully sealed filtration system. It’s engineered with two phases of purification so what goes inside stays inside.
Best Air Purifier Deals for Small Rooms
Honeywell AllergenPlus HEPA Tower Air Purifier
With three levels of cleaning power, the Honeywell AllergenPlus HEPA Tower Air Purifier effectively captures dust, pollen, pet dander and dust mite debris.
Coway Airmega True HEPA Purifier
This energy star-certified purifier targets the removal of dander, smoke and other harmful airborne particles.
AROEVE Air Purifier
Keep the air in your room clean with an air purifier.
BISSELL MYair+ Air Purifier
Clean the air in your smaller rooms with this air purifier. It helps clean the air of allergens, pet dander, dust mites, pollen, smoke and more.
Levoit Air Purifier, Smart WiFi Alexa Control
Tackle any pesky allergies with one of the most popular air purifiers on the market — known for helping to target smoke, dust mites and other larger particles within the home.
