The Best Prime Day Deals on Skechers Shoes for Women
Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
The perfect mesh walking shoe. With these walking shoes you don't have to deal with the hassle of laces.
Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy-Ecstatic Sneaker
A stylish upgrade to the Go Walk Joy sneaker, these shoes are comfortable and perfect for going on daily walks or working long shifts.
Skechers Women's Go Run Elevate Sneaker
A lightweight and well-ventilated running shoe for fitness, designed with comfort and breathability in mind. With an Amazon Prime subscription, get 1-day delivery on these new kicks.
Skechers Women's Gratis-Strolling Sneaker
A classic white sneaker is always a go-to. Grab these from Skechers while they're on sale.
Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs B Cute Sneaker
The Skechers Bobs B Cute shoe offers a seamless blend of style and comfort. Additionally, for every purchase from the BOBS collection, a donation is made to help support animals in need.
Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love
Comfortable Bobs sneakers that go with just about any casual 'fit? Sure thing!
Skechers Sport Women's Premium Sneaker
With a padded insole, heel collar and tongue, these shoes will stabilize your feet when you're ready to work out or go for a walk. The treaded sole of these shoes will keep you steady and in control while providing comfort.
The Best Prime Day Deals on Skechers Shoes for Men
Skechers Men's Moreno
We love this Skechers brand new men's lace-up shoe with vintage wash finish. It's also an Amazon Best Seller.
Skechers Men's Gowalk 5 Demitasse Sneaker
These walking shoes will arrive at your door in one day with Amazon Prime.
Skechers Men's Afterburn Memory-Foam Lace-up Sneaker
The Amazon's Choice for Men's Skechers provides a 2-inch heel and cushioned support.
Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer
A Skechers men's canvas-and-suede slip-on shoe for easy wearing.
Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneaker
These Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneakers are as easy to walk in as they are to slip on. Plus, as a Amazon Prime member, you can get 2-day delivery on this bestseller.
Skechers Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker
A sporty yet polished Skechers footwear favorite for any guy. These sneakers feature an Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole.
The Best Prime Day Deals on Skechers Shoes for Kids
Skechers Unisex-Child Modern Jogger-Debbie Sneaker
These adorable slip-on sneakers are designed with Air-Cooled Memory Foam, making them the perfect comfort shoe for school and play.
Skechers Unisex-Child Mega-Craft Sneaker
These sneakers are for kids who live and breathe video games! These Skechers Mega-Craft Sneakers are also available in blue and black.
Skechers Unisex-Child Ultra Flex 3.0-Happy Bright Sneaker
This sporty slip-on sneaker features Air-Cooled Memory Foam for everyday comfort.
Skechers Unisex-Child Ultra Flex 3.0-All Things S Sneaker
These speckled Ultra Flex 3.0 sneakers are crafted with ombre glitter spray and a polyurethane sole, combining fashion and comfort.
Skechers Boy's Dynamatic Sneaker
With its monochromatic mesh and synthetic upper, this lightweight sporty sneaker is perfect to wear for fall adventures.
