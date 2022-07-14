The Best Amazon Prime Day Kitchen and Cookware Deals You Can Still Shop
Amazon cooked up some incredible Amazon Prime Day cookware and kitchen appliance deals this year and there is still time left to score these deals. If you've been looking to upgrade any worn-out kitchen gadgets, you can still shop Prime Day sales and spruce up your kitchen. Whether you're a pro in the kitchen or an aspiring home cook — no matter your cooking level — Amazon has something for you.
Right now, you can still save big on select kitchen appliances like pressure cookers, toasters, coffee makers, pots and pans, hand mixers, blenders, stainless steel air fryers and more must-have kitchen appliances. Post-Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals include kitchen items from top brands KitchenAid, Cuisinart, Ninja, Mueller, and Calphalon.
Below, shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals on cookware and kitchen appliances still going on now. And if you're looking for more ways to improve your home, check out the best deals on home organization and storage.
Best Amazon Prime Day Cookware Deals
If you've been in the market for new mixing bowls, now is the perfect time to upgrade to the KitchenAid mixing bowl set.
The Nordic Ware 3 piece set includes a quarter sheet, a jelly roll, and a half sheet for all of your baking needs.
Everyone loves an aesthetically pleasing cheese board. With this SMIRLY set, you can design a unique spread for any festivity.
This stainless steel cookware set includes three saucepans, a stockpot, two skillets, and a steamer insert with glass covers. Plus, it is still discounted at 62% off.
If you love cooking and baking, this is a necessity for your kitchen. Measure food for better cooking and portioning with this digital scale.
Cook all of your meat to the right temperature with this Pilita thermometer.
This electric kettle is made with high quality glass and a long lasting lid to last you a lifetime.
Best Amazon Prime Day Appliance Deals
Short on time? Simply load the 4-qt capacity fryer basket, set the temperature and timer, and within minutes your food comes out crispy every time.
Now, you can toast more than one slice of bread at once. The KitchenAid toaster features 5 settings from light (1) to dark (5) so you can customize your breads to your liking.
If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of post-Amazon Prime Day deals and purchase one for your home. The easy to use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot.
Reviewers are loving this chopper that lets you chop, julienne, and slice all of your favorite vegetables with ease.
For those who love baking, this electric hand mixer is the perfect addition to your kitchen. The powerful mixer features a 400-Watt motor and allows you to choose from 5 different speeds.
The Realcook smoker is perfect for your next summer BBQ. It features a great cooking space so you have room to smoke different sizes and shapes of meat.
If you've been wanting to try out a crockpot, this manual slow cooker is easy to use and your meals will be ready in no time.
This 7-in-1 Instant Pot is a great way to make dinner after a long day. Plus, the pressure cook setting helps you make meals in a fraction of the time.
What's great about this waffle maker is it tells you when your large, round waffles are ready to serve. Plus, you can adjust the temperature to customize how you want your waffles to turn out.
This multi-purpose hand blender is great for blending smoothies, soups, and other soft foods. Plus, it comes with a chopper bowl, measuring cup, and egg whisk.
