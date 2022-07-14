Amazon cooked up some incredible Amazon Prime Day cookware and kitchen appliance deals this year and there is still time left to score these deals. If you've been looking to upgrade any worn-out kitchen gadgets, you can still shop Prime Day sales and spruce up your kitchen. Whether you're a pro in the kitchen or an aspiring home cook — no matter your cooking level — Amazon has something for you.

Right now, you can still save big on select kitchen appliances like pressure cookers, toasters, coffee makers, pots and pans, hand mixers, blenders, stainless steel air fryers and more must-have kitchen appliances. Post-Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals include kitchen items from top brands KitchenAid, Cuisinart, Ninja, Mueller, and Calphalon.

Below, shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals on cookware and kitchen appliances still going on now. And if you're looking for more ways to improve your home, check out the best deals on home organization and storage.

Best Amazon Prime Day Cookware Deals

Mueller Ultra Kettle Amazon Mueller Ultra Kettle This electric kettle is made with high quality glass and a long lasting lid to last you a lifetime. $50 $25 WITH COUPON Buy Now

Best Amazon Prime Day Appliance Deals

KitchenAid 4-Slice Toaster Amazon KitchenAid 4-Slice Toaster Now, you can toast more than one slice of bread at once. The KitchenAid toaster features 5 settings from light (1) to dark (5) so you can customize your breads to your liking. $80 $60 Buy Now

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker Keurig Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of post-Amazon Prime Day deals and purchase one for your home. The easy to use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot. $150 $100 Buy Now

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Reviewers are loving this chopper that lets you chop, julienne, and slice all of your favorite vegetables with ease. $40 $33 Buy Now

Lord Eagle Electric Hand Mixer Amazon Lord Eagle Electric Hand Mixer For those who love baking, this electric hand mixer is the perfect addition to your kitchen. The powerful mixer features a 400-Watt motor and allows you to choose from 5 different speeds. $50 $35 WITH COUPON Buy Now

Oster Belgian Waffle Maker Amazon Oster Belgian Waffle Maker What's great about this waffle maker is it tells you when your large, round waffles are ready to serve. Plus, you can adjust the temperature to customize how you want your waffles to turn out. $30 $20 Buy Now

