Whether you’ve taken up baking as a new hobby or are always looking for ways to save time while cooking, now is the best time of year to upgrade your kitchen. That’s because one of the biggest sale events of the year, Amazon Prime Day, is officially underway and there are tons of incredible kitchen deals to take advantage of now.

If you want to reach your full Martha Stewart potential, Amazon is offering Prime Day deals on KitchenAid mixers, attachments and more small kitchen appliances from the beloved brand. Not only is a KitchenAid mixer a reliable baking and cooking assistant, but the quality craftsmanship is what makes them so popular and long-lasting. With Amazon's Prime Day KitchenAid deals, you can save up to 50% on kitchen staples.

Home cooks and chefs worldwide swear by the effectiveness of KitchenAid mixers. Now shoppers can save on restaurant-quality appliances as well as a wide selection of attachments to take your KitchenAid Stand Mixer to the next level. From Jennifer Garner's favorite hand mixer to a coffee maker with variable brew strengths, shop all the best Prime Day KitchenAid deals before the sale ends tonight.

Best Prime Day KitchenAid Mixer Deals

Best Prime Day KitchenAid Mixer Attachment Deals

KitchenAid Spiralizer Attachment Amazon KitchenAid Spiralizer Attachment Get nearly 50% off this attachment that offers the versatility to peel, core, slice and spiralize a variety of fruits and vegetables. $130 $70 Shop Now

Best Prime Day KitchenAid Appliance Deals

KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper Amazon KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper This compact and lightweight 3.5 Cup Food Chopper is ideal for everyday use and offers endless fresh options to quickly chop, mix and puree - whether you want to eat healthier, be more creative, or just save time on meal prep. $60 $44 Shop Now

KitchenAid Coffee Maker with Warming Plate Amazon KitchenAid Coffee Maker with Warming Plate Brew delicious drip coffee and hold the temperature for up to 4 hours with the convenient programmable warming plate. This 12-up coffee maker, with Spiral Showerhead evenly saturates coffee grounds for optimal extraction, producing an exceptionally flavorful cup of coffee. $140 $110 Shop Now

KitchenAid K400 Variable Speed Blender Amazon KitchenAid K400 Variable Speed Blender KitchenAid is best known for its sturdy stand mixers, but the KitchenAid K400 Blender is just as reliable as its flagship appliance. It has a powerful motor than can blend chickpeas into hummus so creamy, it'll rival your favorite store-bought bean dip. $300 $220 Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

