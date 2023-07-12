The Best Amazon Prime Day KitchenAid Deals: Score Savings on Top-Rated Mixers, Attachments and Appliances
Whether you’ve taken up baking as a new hobby or are always looking for ways to save time while cooking, now is the best time of year to upgrade your kitchen. That’s because one of the biggest sale events of the year, Amazon Prime Day, is officially underway and there are tons of incredible kitchen deals to take advantage of now.
If you want to reach your full Martha Stewart potential, Amazon is offering Prime Day deals on KitchenAid mixers, attachments and more small kitchen appliances from the beloved brand. Not only is a KitchenAid mixer a reliable baking and cooking assistant, but the quality craftsmanship is what makes them so popular and long-lasting. With Amazon's Prime Day KitchenAid deals, you can save up to 50% on kitchen staples.
Home cooks and chefs worldwide swear by the effectiveness of KitchenAid mixers. Now shoppers can save on restaurant-quality appliances as well as a wide selection of attachments to take your KitchenAid Stand Mixer to the next level. From Jennifer Garner's favorite hand mixer to a coffee maker with variable brew strengths, shop all the best Prime Day KitchenAid deals before the sale ends tonight.
Best Prime Day KitchenAid Mixer Deals
Lighter and smaller than the original KitchenAid mixer, this one has just as much power and is crafted with 10 speeds for nearly any recipe. It's still large enough to mix up to five dozen cookies at one time.
The iconic KitchenAid mixer is $70 off during the huge Amazon Prime Day shopping event.
With 7 different speeds and a Pro whisk attachment for light and fluffy mixtures, you can easily whip egg whites to fluffy peaks or heavy cream to whipping cream to top your favorite desserts.
7 Speeds to stir, mix, and whip all of your favorite recipes - from slow stir for chunky ingredients, to medium for creaming butter & sugar, and high speed to whip egg whites and heavy creams.
From mixing in nuts and chocolate chips at speed one, to whipping perfect meringues at speed five, this powerful KitchenAid hand mixer will make working in the kitchen much easier.
Best Prime Day KitchenAid Mixer Attachment Deals
Slice or shred vegetables and cheeses with precision. The three different blades included are great for cucumbers and celery to cabbages and potatoes.
Get nearly 50% off this attachment that offers the versatility to peel, core, slice and spiralize a variety of fruits and vegetables.
With the KitchenAid Shave Ice Attachment it's so easy to create light, fluffy and snow-like shaved ice to elevate a variety of desserts and drinks.
The Gourmet Pasta Press makes six different types of fresh pasta from scratch quickly and easily: Spaghetti, Bucatini, Fusilli, Rigatoni, Small Macaroni and Large Macaroni.
This helpful baking tool will measure, sift and automatically add the proper ingredients directly to your mixing bowl, saving you precious minutes in the bustling kitchen.
No longer settle for pre-packaged pasta when making it fresh is easy. The 3-Piece Pasta Roller and Cutter Set includes a Pasta Roller, Spaghetti Cutter and Fettuccine Cutter.
Make thick and creamy ice cream at home, in small batches, and enjoy right out the bowl.
Best Prime Day KitchenAid Appliance Deals
This compact and lightweight 3.5 Cup Food Chopper is ideal for everyday use and offers endless fresh options to quickly chop, mix and puree - whether you want to eat healthier, be more creative, or just save time on meal prep.
Brew delicious drip coffee and hold the temperature for up to 4 hours with the convenient programmable warming plate. This 12-up coffee maker, with Spiral Showerhead evenly saturates coffee grounds for optimal extraction, producing an exceptionally flavorful cup of coffee.
Enjoy coffee on summer mornings with this easy-to-use KitchenAid Blade Coffee Grinder.
Designed with 3 Speed Options (High, Low and Pulse), you can chop, puree, shred and slice all kinds of foods with this Prime Day deal.
Quickly blend ingredients for smoothies, milk shakes, soups, hummus and more with this hand blender.
KitchenAid is best known for its sturdy stand mixers, but the KitchenAid K400 Blender is just as reliable as its flagship appliance. It has a powerful motor than can blend chickpeas into hummus so creamy, it'll rival your favorite store-bought bean dip.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.
