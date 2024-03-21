Amazon is slashing prices on Instant Pot appliances this spring. Save up to 45% on pressure cookers, air fryers and more.
Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker
$170 $120
Instant Electric Precision Dutch Oven, 5-in-1
$230 $154
Instant Pot Pro Plus Smart Multi Cooker
$200 $150
The Instant Pot is one of the most useful kitchen appliances you can buy to save time in the kitchen this spring. From slow-cooked meals made quickly to perfectly prepared rice, the Instant Pot is an absolute game-changer, especially on busy nights. If you've been considering getting an Instant Pot, Amazon's Spring Sale has tons of deals on top-rated appliances.
Of course, you can save on the most popular Instant Pot pressure cookers, but Amazon is also offering deep discounts on air fryers and toaster ovens. Whether you're looking to whip up some crispy snacks for game days or create a comforting soup for your family, Instant Pot's cooking gadgets have got you covered.
To help you get back in the kitchen this spring, we've gathered all the best deals on Instant Pot appliances available at Amazon's Big Spring Sale.
The Best Instant Pot Deals
The original Instant Pot pressure cooker is one of the most versatile tools you can have in your kitchen, offering the ability to steam, sautee, air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, and slow cook, to name a few of its numerous features. Some models offer up to 11 different cooking functions. Revolutionizing the cooking process, Instant Pots can take the stress out of pressure cooking — especially when preparing meals for large groups.
Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker
The Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker is the only Instant Pot Multi-Cooker with a Premium Cookware Grade Inner Pot and Stay-Cool Silicone Handles, which means you can take your recipes from your Insta Pot to your stovetop.
Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Save over 30% on this highly-rated multi-cooker featuring the quietest steam release, step-by-step cooking instructions on a large LCD display, and a clear cooking progress bar for real-time feedback.
Instant Electric Precision Dutch Oven, 5-in-1
Le Creuset, who? Try Instant Pot's take on the classic cookware. This 5-in-1 dutch oven braises, slow cooks, sears or sautés as a cooking pan and warme — making it the perfect gift for a wedding, new home, or bridal shower.
Instant Pot Pro Plus Smart Multi Cooker
For those who'd like to try their hand at cooking from their phones, the Instant Pot Pro Plus Smart Multi Cooker lets you control the appliance through its app and has hundreds of recipes to choose from.
Instant Pot Duo Crisp Ultimate Lid 13-in-1 Air Fryer and Pressure Cooker Combo
Get this best-selling, do-it-all appliance that can cook, stew, steam, fry and so much more. Plus, it comes with over a thousand free recipes, so you never have to wonder what's for dinner.
The Best Instant Air Fryer Deals
If you're looking for more ways to refresh your kitchen this season, Instant Pot also offers a large collection of air fryers that range in size and style. From compact air fryers to air fryer and toaster oven combos, there are plenty of great options that are affordable too.
Instant Vortex Plus 6QT XL Air Fryer
A 6-in-1 air fryer that lets you broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, and rotisserie. The unique rotisserie feature is perfect for self-basting and tumble-frying thanks to a top heating element with a fan that ensures optimal cooking.
Instant Pot 10-Quart Air Fryer
Air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, and rotisserie with this Instant air fryer. The unique rotisserie feature is perfect for self-basting and tumble-frying thanks to a top heating element with a fan that ensures optimal cooking.
Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 4QT Air Fryer
Cook your food in minutes with this #1 best-selling air fryer. With its functionality and one touch smart programs, this appliance will have you cooking up a storm in the kitchen.
Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven
Reheat leftovers to their original glory (or better!) in this kitchen counter device that can air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat with little to no preheating time, so your food can go from cold to golden in minutes.
Instant Vortex Plus XL 8-Quart Dual Basket Air Fryer Oven
This air fryer is designed with dual baskets, allowing you to cook 2 meals at once or cook larger batches while saving time. ClearCook windows and an internal light let you easily monitor the cooking progress without opening the baskets.
Instant Pot 6-in-1 Air Fryer and Indoor Grill
The Instant Indoor Grill combines smart indoor grilling with air frying, baking and more – for perfect chargrilled results. Plus, the OdorErase filter makes this grill perfect for indoor cooking, removing up to 30% of cooking odors.
