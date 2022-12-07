The 2022 holiday gifting season is here. If there are little ones on your gift list this year and you're puzzled as to what will wow them, Amazon has hundreds of the hottest toys and games on sale right now. Amazon is making it easier than ever to get your holiday shopping done with discounts on many of the toys from their 2022 Toys We Love List.

Shop Toys & Games Deals

Whether your best friend's kid has a birthday coming up or you just want to make your favorite niece or nephew smile, it's time to start checking some popular toys and games off your shopping list. Luckily, Amazon's toys and games deals are perfect for boys and girls at every age. From Star Wars-themed Legos, Magic Mixies, and Squishmallows to STEM-themed kits and even classic board games, we've combed through Amazon to find the best deals on great holiday gifts for kids.

With so many toys to choose from, thinking about what's on a child's wish list can be daunting. Ahead, shop Amazon's best deals on this year's hottest toys available now. Backed by glowing reviews, kiddos will absolutely love these perfectly giftable toys and games.

Amazon's Best Toys and Games Deals

Hot Wheels Track Set Amazon Hot Wheels Track Set Inspire hours of imaginative play with the biggest Hot Wheels playset ever. This Hot Wheels set has a garage over 3 feet tall with parking for more than 140 cars! $241 $125 Shop Now

Squishmallows Ziv The Sugar Glider Amazon Squishmallows Ziv The Sugar Glider Squishmallows are the softest, cutest plush toys around. For kids who love stuffed animals, Ziv is a friendly flying squirrel to cuddle and squeeze in the car, plane, or at home during a movie marathon. $35 $22 Shop Now

L.O.L. Surprise Mall of Surprises Amazon L.O.L. Surprise Mall of Surprises Kinds will love unboxing more than 50 surprises, including many unique fashion and food accessories. The B.B. Boutique includes spinning clothing racks while the Café features counter, register, and food displays for all L.O.L. Surprise collectible and fashion dolls. $55 $44 Shop Now

National Geographic Mega Gemstone Dig Kit Amazon National Geographic Mega Gemstone Dig Kit Help your kids foster their scientific curiosity by digging up their own gemstones in the National Geographic Mega Gemstone Dig Kit. National Geographic has a wide selection of STEM toys on sale where your young kids can use their creativity and imagination. $30 $20 Shop Now

Ruko 7088 Large RC Robot Amazon Ruko 7088 Large RC Robot Equipped with Shoot and Battle Mode, this RC robot has a powerful ejector in his right hand, which can launch 5 soft darts in turn. From singing and walking to stories, this robot can be programmed via the remote to demonstrate a set of actions created by kids. $140 $38 Shop Now

IJO Laser Tag Set Amazon IJO Laser Tag Set For any teens on your list, have fun with a family laser tag match during the holidays. They can switch between their favorite modes for intense, exciting battles. $70 $24 Shop Now

Doomlings Classic Card Game (Lightning Edition) Doomlings Doomlings Classic Card Game (Lightning Edition) Doomlings is a delightful card game for the End of the World that blends tongue-in-cheek humor, with adorable artwork, set against a joyfully apocalyptic backdrop, and features over 3,000 5-star reviews on Doomlings. This game is perfect for dinner parties, families, and couples who want a night in. $30 $25 Shop Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

