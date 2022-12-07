Shopping

The Best Amazon Toy Deals to Save On This Year's Top Holiday Gifts: Magic Mixies, LEGO, and More

By Wesley Horvath
Amazon Toy Deals
Amazon

The 2022 holiday gifting season is here. If there are little ones on your gift list this year and you're puzzled as to what will wow them, Amazon has hundreds of the hottest toys and games on sale right now. Amazon is making it easier than ever to get your holiday shopping done with discounts on many of the toys from their 2022 Toys We Love List

Whether your best friend's kid has a birthday coming up or you just want to make your favorite niece or nephew smile, it's time to start checking some popular toys and games off your shopping list. Luckily, Amazon's toys and games deals are perfect for boys and girls at every age. From Star Wars-themed Legos, Magic Mixies, and Squishmallows to STEM-themed kits and even classic board games, we've combed through Amazon to find the best deals on great holiday gifts for kids. 

With so many toys to choose from, thinking about what's on a child's wish list can be daunting. Ahead, shop Amazon's best deals on this year's hottest toys available now. Backed by glowing reviews, kiddos will absolutely love these perfectly giftable toys and games.

Amazon's Best Toys and Games Deals

Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball
Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball
Amazon
Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball

A toy perfect for the littles ones interested in magic. Wave your wand and watch real magic happen as you cast your spells creating your fortune telling pet.

$85$62
LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter
LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter
Amazon
LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter

Recreate scenes from the classic Star Wars trilogy with this fun building toy for kids, featuring a LEGO brick-built version of Luke Skywalker’s iconic X-wing Fighter and Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and General Dodonna LEGO minifigures. 

$50$40
Hot Wheels Track Set
Hot Wheels Track Set
Amazon
Hot Wheels Track Set

Inspire hours of imaginative play with the biggest Hot Wheels playset ever. This Hot Wheels set has a garage over 3 feet tall with parking for more than 140 cars!

$241$125
Squishmallows Ziv The Sugar Glider
Squishmallows Ziv The Sugar Glider
Amazon
Squishmallows Ziv The Sugar Glider

Squishmallows are the softest, cutest plush toys around. For kids who love stuffed animals, Ziv is a friendly flying squirrel to cuddle and squeeze in the car, plane, or at home during a movie marathon. 

$35$22
L.O.L. Surprise Mall of Surprises
LOL Surprise Mall of Surprises
Amazon
L.O.L. Surprise Mall of Surprises

Kinds will love unboxing more than 50 surprises, including many unique fashion and food accessories. The B.B. Boutique includes spinning clothing racks while the Café features counter, register, and food displays for all L.O.L. Surprise collectible and fashion dolls.

$55$44
LOL Surprise OMG Queens Runway Diva Fashion Doll
LOL Surprise OMG Queens Runway Diva Fashion Doll
Amazon
LOL Surprise OMG Queens Runway Diva Fashion Doll

As Amazon's #1 Best-Seller in "Dolls", this L.O.L Queens doll has 5-stars for a reason. 

$30$24
Elmer's Celebration Slime Kit
Elmer's Celebration Slime Kit
Amazon
Elmer's Celebration Slime Kit

Create different slime combinations using this Elmer's Slime Kit from metallic and confetti to glow in the dark and color changing.

$55$20
National Geographic Mega Gemstone Dig Kit
National Geographic Mega Gemstone Dig Kit
Amazon
National Geographic Mega Gemstone Dig Kit

Help your kids foster their scientific curiosity by digging up their own gemstones in the National Geographic Mega Gemstone Dig Kit. National Geographic has a wide selection of STEM toys on sale where your young kids can use their creativity and imagination.

 

$30$20
Ruko 7088 Large RC Robot
Ruko 7088 Large RC Robot
Amazon
Ruko 7088 Large RC Robot

Equipped with Shoot and Battle Mode, this RC robot has a powerful ejector in his right hand, which can launch 5 soft darts in turn. From singing and walking to stories, this robot can be programmed via the remote to demonstrate a set of actions created by kids. 

$140$38
Baby Gund Flora The Bunny Animated Plush Stuffed Animal Toy
Baby Gund Flora The Bunny Animated Plush Stuffed Animal Toy
Amazon
Baby Gund Flora The Bunny Animated Plush Stuffed Animal Toy

This adorable plush bunny is interactive. Press Flora's foot to start a game of peek-a-boo. Whereas, pressing her right foot enacts a singalong (Flora's floppy ears even flap to the rhythm). 

$45$33
IJO Laser Tag Set
IJO Laser Tag Set
Amazon
IJO Laser Tag Set

For any teens on your list, have fun with a family laser tag match during the holidays. They can switch between their favorite modes for intense, exciting battles.

$70$24
Doomlings Classic Card Game (Lightning Edition)
Doomlings Classic Card Game (Lightning Edition)
Doomlings
Doomlings Classic Card Game (Lightning Edition)

Doomlings is a delightful card game for the End of the World that blends tongue-in-cheek humor, with adorable artwork, set against a joyfully apocalyptic backdrop, and features over 3,000 5-star reviews on Doomlings. This game is perfect for dinner parties, families, and couples who want a night in.

$30$25
Squeakee The Balloon Dino Interactive Dinosaur Pet Toy
Squeakee The Balloon Dino Interactive Dinosaur Pet Toy
Amazon
Squeakee The Balloon Dino Interactive Dinosaur Pet Toy

For the kid who's obsessed with all things dinosaur-related, shop Squeakee The Balloon Dino. This dinosaur toy has over 70 unique sounds and reactions to keep your kids entertained all day.

$70$27
Spirit Untamed Ride Together Lucky Doll & Spirit Horse
Spirit Untamed Ride Together Lucky Doll & Spirit Horse
Amazon
Spirit Untamed Ride Together Lucky Doll & Spirit Horse

For the Disney fan, shop this Lucky and Spirit doll duo on a discount.

$43$14

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

