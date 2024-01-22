The Best Apple IPhone Chargers and Charging Stations

These days you have endless selections when it comes to charging your iPhone—here are the best options from around the web.
While it's such a small thing, running out of battery on your iPhone can really mess your day up. All your appointments, phone numbers, emails and notes are suddenly gone when that battery reaches zero percent. Keeping that iPhone powered up is vital most days—for work, life and all around entertainment.
Gone are the days when using the original charger from the box is your only option. Now there are all kinds of charging choices on the market. From cords with lightning-fast charging speeds to portable chargers that let you bring that battery back to life from anywhere and stylish charging stations for all your Apple devices, there's something for everyone. We've rounded up the most functional and fashionable iPhone chargers from across the web. For the person who loves all things Apple, many of these chargers multi-task as chargers for Apple Watches, iPads and AirPods too.
Since there are currently a few different types of charging ports, like the USB-C, and only iPhone 12 and later are MagSafe compatible, make note of what will work for your specific iPhone model. Let's power on and take a look at these Apple iPhone chargers and charging stations below that you'll want to make room for on your dresser or in your backpack. If you have an Apple Watch, you can also check out our round-up of the best Apple Watch Chargers.
Apple MagSafe Charger
The MagSafe Charger will charge all of your devices in a snap—and it's currently on sale.
Oakywood Triple Dock
Doubling as art, this sleek wooden charging dock has a spot for your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods.
Courant MAG:2 Classics Dual-Device Charging Stand
Your iPhone can rest on top of this charging stand while your AirPods power up below.
Oakywood iPhone Dock
Compatible with both USB-A or USB-C cables, the Oakywood iPhone Dock can also charge AirPods.
Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad
Belkin says using their charging pad can charge your devices up to 33% faster.
Anker 313 Wireless Charger (Stand)
Those who prefer wireless charging will want to check out this charging stand from Anker.
Casely Ice Cold Pepsi Power Pod
Casely's Power Pods, which connect to the back of an iPhone for on-the-go charging, are available in so many patterns, colors and fun collabs (like this one with Pepsi).
Calpak Portable Charger
Ideal for traveling, Calpak's portable charger looks just like a luggage tag, but it also stores a compact battery charger. It's available in a variety of colors.
Anker Nano Portable Charger for iPhone
Don't let the small size fool you. Anker's Nano Portable Charger can provide up to 20 extra hours of battery life for your iPhone.
Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand
Belkin's MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand has a spot for your iPhone and all your other Apple products.
Courant MAG:3 Classics Dual-Device Charging Tray
Want a catchall that'll do the most? This leather tray will act as an accessory dish for your jewelry, keys and other daily essentials. And on top of that, it's also a wireless charger for your iPhone and AirPods.
Brookstone 3-in-1 Wireless Fast Charging Station
Along with streamlined charging for all your Apple devices, Brookstone's magnetic charging station also doubles as a night light.
Anker 544 Wireless Charger (4-in-1 Stand) with 60W Quick Charge
The one downside to charging stands is that when your iPhone's battery is barely hanging on at 1%, it's hard to use your phone while it's attached to the stand. However, Anker's 544 Wireless Charger also comes with a 5-foot cord so you can still use your phone as it powers up—even in bed.
iWALK Mini Portable Charger for iPhone
Keep phones alive throughout the day with the help of this compact mini phone charger.
Iseyyox Charging Station for Apple Devices
Frequent flyers will want to check out this travel charger that's an Amazon best-seller. Despite rolling up into a compact cube, you can charge your iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch once it's unfolded.
NKNZLY Fast Charging Lightning Cable (6 Pack)
You can't go wrong with the classic charging cord. This six-pack includes 3-foot, 6-foot and 10-foot cords to have the perfect length at every spot in your house.
