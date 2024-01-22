Tech

The Best Apple iPhone Chargers and Charging Stations to Power Up at Home and on the Go

The Best Apple IPhone Chargers and Charging Stations
Courant
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 11:32 AM PST, January 22, 2024

These days you have endless selections when it comes to charging your iPhone—here are the best options from around the web.

While it's such a small thing, running out of battery on your iPhone can really mess your day up. All your appointments, phone numbers, emails and notes are suddenly gone when that battery reaches zero percent. Keeping that iPhone powered up is vital most days—for work, life and all around entertainment.

Gone are the days when using the original charger from the box is your only option. Now there are all kinds of charging choices on the market. From cords with lightning-fast charging speeds to portable chargers that let you bring that battery back to life from anywhere and stylish charging stations for all your Apple devices, there's something for everyone. We've rounded up the most functional and fashionable iPhone chargers from across the web. For the person who loves all things Apple, many of these chargers multi-task as chargers for Apple Watches, iPads and AirPods too. 

Since there are currently a few different types of charging ports, like the USB-C, and only iPhone 12 and later are MagSafe compatible, make note of what will work for your specific iPhone model. Let's power on and take a look at these Apple iPhone chargers and charging stations below that you'll want to make room for on your dresser or in your backpack. If you have an Apple Watch, you can also check out our round-up of the best Apple Watch Chargers.

Apple MagSafe Charger

Apple MagSafe Charger
Amazon

Apple MagSafe Charger

The MagSafe Charger will charge all of your devices in a snap—and it's currently on sale.

$39 $29

Shop Now

Oakywood Triple Dock

Oakywood Triple Dock
Oakywood

Oakywood Triple Dock

Doubling as art, this sleek wooden charging dock has a spot for your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods.

Courant MAG:2 Classics Dual-Device Charging Stand

Courant MAG:2 Classics Dual-Device Charging Stand
Courant

Courant MAG:2 Classics Dual-Device Charging Stand

Your iPhone can rest on top of this charging stand while your AirPods power up below.

$150 $120

Shop Now

Oakywood iPhone Dock

Oakywood iPhone Dock
Oakywood

Oakywood iPhone Dock

Compatible with both USB-A or USB-C cables, the Oakywood iPhone Dock can also charge AirPods.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad
Amazon

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad

Belkin says using their charging pad can charge your devices up to 33% faster. 

$150 $130

Shop Now

Anker 313 Wireless Charger (Stand)

Anker 313 Wireless Charger (Stand)
Amazon

Anker 313 Wireless Charger (Stand)

Those who prefer wireless charging will want to check out this charging stand from Anker.

$20 $16

Shop Now

Casely Ice Cold Pepsi Power Pod

Casely Ice Cold Pepsi Power Pod
Casely

Casely Ice Cold Pepsi Power Pod

Casely's Power Pods, which connect to the back of an iPhone for on-the-go charging, are available in so many patterns, colors and fun collabs (like this one with Pepsi).

Calpak Portable Charger

Calpak Portable Charger
Calpak

Calpak Portable Charger

Ideal for traveling, Calpak's portable charger looks just like a luggage tag, but it also stores a compact battery charger. It's available in a variety of colors. 

$32 $19

Shop Now

Anker Nano Portable Charger for iPhone

Anker Nano Portable Charger for iPhone
Amazon

Anker Nano Portable Charger for iPhone

Don't let the small size fool you. Anker's Nano Portable Charger can provide up to 20 extra hours of battery life for your iPhone.

$30 $26

Shop Now

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand
Amazon

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand

Belkin's MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand has a spot for your iPhone and all your other Apple products.

$150 $116

Shop Now

Courant MAG:3 Classics Dual-Device Charging Tray

Courant MAG:3 Classics Dual-Device Charging Tray
Courant

Courant MAG:3 Classics Dual-Device Charging Tray

Want a catchall that'll do the most? This leather tray will act as an accessory dish for your jewelry, keys and other daily essentials. And on top of that, it's also a wireless charger for your iPhone and AirPods.

$200 $160

Shop Now

Brookstone 3-in-1 Wireless Fast Charging Station

Brookstone 3-in-1 Wireless Fast Charging Station
Amazon

Brookstone 3-in-1 Wireless Fast Charging Station

Along with streamlined charging for all your Apple devices, Brookstone's magnetic charging station also doubles as a night light.

Anker 544 Wireless Charger (4-in-1 Stand) with 60W Quick Charge

Anker 544 Wireless Charger (4-in-1 Stand) with 60W Quick Charge
Amazon

Anker 544 Wireless Charger (4-in-1 Stand) with 60W Quick Charge

The one downside to charging stands is that when your iPhone's battery is barely hanging on at 1%, it's hard to use your phone while it's attached to the stand. However, Anker's 544 Wireless Charger also comes with a 5-foot cord so you can still use your phone as it powers up—even in bed.

$116 $100

Shop Now

iWALK Mini Portable Charger for iPhone

iWALK Mini Portable Charger for iPhone
Amazon

iWALK Mini Portable Charger for iPhone

Keep phones alive throughout the day with the help of this compact mini phone charger.

$30 $26

Shop Now

Iseyyox Charging Station for Apple Devices

Iseyyox Charging Station for Apple Devices
Amazon

Iseyyox Charging Station for Apple Devices

Frequent flyers will want to check out this travel charger that's an Amazon best-seller. Despite rolling up into a compact cube, you can charge your iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch once it's unfolded.

$60 $40

Shop Now

NKNZLY Fast Charging Lightning Cable (6 Pack)

NKNZLY Fast Charging Lightning Cable (6 Pack)
Amazon

NKNZLY Fast Charging Lightning Cable (6 Pack)

You can't go wrong with the classic charging cord. This six-pack includes 3-foot, 6-foot and 10-foot cords to have the perfect length at every spot in your house.

$12 $10

Shop Now

Tags: