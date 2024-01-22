The Best Apple IPhone Chargers and Charging Stations

While it's such a small thing, running out of battery on your iPhone can really mess your day up. All your appointments, phone numbers, emails and notes are suddenly gone when that battery reaches zero percent. Keeping that iPhone powered up is vital most days—for work, life and all around entertainment.

Gone are the days when using the original charger from the box is your only option. Now there are all kinds of charging choices on the market. From cords with lightning-fast charging speeds to portable chargers that let you bring that battery back to life from anywhere and stylish charging stations for all your Apple devices, there's something for everyone. We've rounded up the most functional and fashionable iPhone chargers from across the web. For the person who loves all things Apple, many of these chargers multi-task as chargers for Apple Watches, iPads and AirPods too.

Since there are currently a few different types of charging ports, like the USB-C, and only iPhone 12 and later are MagSafe compatible, make note of what will work for your specific iPhone model. Let's power on and take a look at these Apple iPhone chargers and charging stations below that you'll want to make room for on your dresser or in your backpack. If you have an Apple Watch, you can also check out our round-up of the best Apple Watch Chargers.

Calpak Portable Charger Calpak Calpak Portable Charger Ideal for traveling, Calpak's portable charger looks just like a luggage tag, but it also stores a compact battery charger. It's available in a variety of colors. $32 $19 Shop Now

