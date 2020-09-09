The Best Beauty Deals From L'Occitane

L'Occitane en Provence is the iconic company behind the bestselling Shea Butter Hand Cream and other super fragrant high-quality skin care and beauty products.

The Manosque-based beauty brand, founded by Olivier Baussan in Provence in 1976, is known for its luxurious, high-quality beauty products of skin care and body care made with natural ingredients. You'll get a free 9-piece spring skincare gift with any $120 purchase when you use code DELIGHT. New customers to L'Occitane will receive $20 off your $70 purchase with code NEWVIP at checkout. Free shipping is also included.

In addition to the gift sets, add other L'Occitane favorites to cart, including the calming Lavender Foaming Bath, the beloved Almond Shower Oil and the Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum.

Shop ET Style's top picks of L'Occitane products.

Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum L'Occitane L'Occitane Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum L'Occitane The cult favorite Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum is the best selling item from L'Occitane. This oil smooths fine lines and aging while you apply this before bedtime when the skin is most active in rejuvinating. $59 at L'Occitane

Immortelle Divine Eyes L'Occitane L'Occitane Immortelle Divine Eyes L'Occitane Immortelle Divine Eyes by L'Occitane fights the visible signs of aging and crow's feet. Additionally, it evens out skin tone, which can diminish dark circles around your eyes. $80 at L'Occitane

Immortelle Precious Cleansing Foam L'Occitane L'Occitane Immortelle Precious Cleansing Foam L'Occitane The Immortelle Precious Cleansing Foam is part of the L'Occitane anti-aging line. This foaming cleanser perfect for people with sensitive skin who are looking for gentle face cleansing combined with firming and smoothing skin. $32 at L'Occitane

Immortelle Divine Youth Oil L'Occitane L'Occitane Immortelle Divine Youth Oil L'Occitane The Immortelle Divine Youth Oil by L'Occitane should be used morning and night on your face and neck. This formula is ideal for firmness, wrinkles and overall radiance. You skin will be infused with new energy, feel firmer and decrease the appearance of wrinkles. $100 at L'Occitane

Shea Butter Hand Cream L'Occitane L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream L'Occitane This Shea Butter Hand Cream is the most loved product from L'Occitane. $29 at L'Occitane

Reset Energizing Collection L'Occitane L'Occitane Reset Energizing Collection L'Occitane Create a spa-like moment with this set which includes a spritz of hydration, a purifying mask and L’Occitane’s award-winning serum. VALUED AT $92 $87 at L’Occitane

Full of Beauty Collection L'Occitane L'Occitane Full of Beauty Collection L'Occitane Enjoy indulgent self-care with Radiance Scrub, Invigorating Face & Eye Mask, Fruity Perfecting Balm and Delicious Lip Scrub - Raspberry Crush. $83 at L’Occitane

Shea Butter Collection L'Occitane L'Occitane Shea Butter Collection L'Occitane Indulge in a nourishing experience with some of L’Occitane’s shea butter best-sellers, including Shea Butter Ultra Rich Body Cream, Shea Butter Hand Cream, Shea Body Shower Oil, Le Petit Remède and Solidarity Soap. $96.50 at L’Occitane

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Face Moisturizer for Every Skin Type

The Best Face Cleanser for Every Skin Type and Every Budget

13 Best Face Oil From La Mer, Drunk Elephant, Glossier and More

Shop the NuFace Skin-Toning Tools for Up to 25% Off at SkinStore

Bite Beauty Sale: Take Up to 80% Off Select Products

Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Makeup Line Is Here!

KVD Vegan Beauty Sale: Up to 75% Off Liquid Lipstick Eyeliner and More