NuFace Skin-Toning Tools Are Up to 25% Off at SkinStore

Looking to ramp up your skincare routine? SkinStore just released new discounts on NuFace devices and gels, including their coveted NuFace NuBody Toning Device.

The NuFace NuBody Toning Device, which is a favorite go-to device for celebs like Jennifer Anniston, sold out quickly at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. But don't fret: SkinStore is offering up to 25% off on this device, plus tons of tools and products.

If you're getting your skin summer ready, or prepping for fall, the NuFace non-surgical skin-toning tool can help. The team at SkinStore says this product promotes collagen production and targets cellulite to decrease the appearance of wrinkles. Utilizing micro-current technology, the handheld gadget has been clinically proven to smooth out dimples and other uneven patches for firmer-looking skin.

A great addition to your skincare regimen, NuFace toning tools have a recommended use time of only five minutes per day. The NuBody Toning Device works on the thighs, butt, arms, stomach and other stubborn areas. It comes with a hydrating primer gel to help replenish skin cells to keep your skin moisturized. Keeping things simply beautiful is key, and SkinStore states their hydrating gel is free of oils, alcohol, parabens, sulfates, gluten, and fragrances. Of course results may vary and, like with any new addition to your skincare regimen, it's a good idea to consult your dermatologist before use.

See below for other sale options and check back with ET Style for more deals on must-have items!

NuBody Skin Toning Device NuFace SkinStore NuBody Skin Toning Device NuFace This popular skin toning device and special hydrating gel is made to give your skin a major refresh. A $399 VALUE $319.20 at SkinStore

Pinktini Trinity Kit NuFace SkinStore Pinktini Trinity Kit NuFace This facial cleansing tool comes in a bright pink color exclusively available at SkinStore. A $325 VALUE $243.75 at SkinStore

Trinity Wrinkle Reducer Attachment Set NuFace SkinStore Trinity Wrinkle Reducer Attachment Set NuFace With regular use, this wildly popular handheld facial device effectively reduces wrinkles and crinkles, resulting in improved facial contour and tone. A $429 VALUE $343.20 at SkinStore

Trinity Shimmer All Night Collection NuFace SkinStore Trinity Shimmer All Night Collection NuFace The limited-edition kit includes Hydrating Leave-on Gel Primer, NuFace FIX serum, and the NuFace Trinity featuring a premium micro-current that targets your neck, jawline, forehead, and cheeks. A $399 VALUE $260 at SkinStore

