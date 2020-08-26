Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Top Picks of Beauty Deals

By ETonline Staff
beauty deals nordstrom anniversary sale
Nordstrom

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale continues to offer amazing beauty discounts on makeup, skincare, hair care, fragrance, tools and body products. You'll find beauty exclusives, including deals and limited-edition sets, from top brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, La Mer, MAC Cosmetics, Briogeo, Tom Ford and so many more. But hurry -- deals are selling out fast and the sale ends this weekend!

In addition to beauty deals, shoppers can score major discounts on women's apparelactivewear, leggings, jackets, loungewear, skincare, diamonds and on-trend sneakers. In addition, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing. The mega-sale features markdowns on brands like Kate Spade, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Stella McCartney, Theory, Adidas, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi,Superga, Steve Madden, Quay Australia and more 

Normally held in July, the sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up. 

If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price. Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

Shop Nordstrom Anniversary Sale beauty deals, and check out ET Style's top picks.

Love Me Lip Kit
MAC
MAC Love Me Lip Kit
Nordstrom
Love Me Lip Kit
MAC

A MAC winning trio of lip gloss, lip liner and lipstick.

$54.50 VALUE

Ultra Hydration Set
Kiehl's
Kiehl's Ultra Hydration Set
Nordstrom
Ultra Hydration Set
Kiehl's

This set is filled with Kiehl's skincare essentials for hydration: Ultra Facial Cream, Avocado Nourishing Hydration Mask, Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, Midnight Recovery Concentrate and Ultra Facial Cleanser. It comes with a stylish pouch, too.

$121 VALUE

Black Orchid & Ombré Leather Travel Size Eau de Parfum Set
Tom Ford
Tom Ford Black Orchid & Ombré Leather Travel Size Eau de Parfum Set
Nordstrom
Black Orchid & Ombré Leather Travel Size Eau de Parfum Set
Tom Ford

Get two luxurious Tom Ford fragrances -- Black Orchid and Ombré Leather -- in this travel size set.

$98 VALUE

Clean Facial Cleansing Device
PMD
PMD Clean Facial Cleansing Device
Nordstrom
Clean Facial Cleansing Device
PMD

This facial cleansing device from PMD boasts over 7,000 vibrations per minute for the ultimate deep cleanse. Made with hygienic silicone, this device is odor-resistant, antibacterial, hypoallergenic and waterproof.

REGULARLY $99

Hydra-Mist Set & Refresh Powder
Becca
Becca Hydra-Mist Set & Refresh Powder
Nordstrom
Hydra-Mist Set & Refresh Powder
Becca

This Becca translucent setting powder has a mist-like effect on the skin.

REGULARLY $39

Pillow Talk Lip Secrets Set
Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Secrets Set
Nordstrom
Pillow Talk Lip Secrets Set
Charlotte Tilbury

A three-piece lip kit of Charlotte Tilbury's bestselling nude-pink Pillow Talk hue, which includes full sizes of the Lip Cheat Lip Liner, Matte Revolution Lipstick and Collagen Lip Bath.

$91 VALUE

Dream Team Eye Kit
MAC
MAC Dream Team Eye Kit
Nordstrom
Dream Team Eye Kit
MAC

For a beautiful eye look, this MAC three-piece makeup kit has you covered. Buy this bundle, featuring a neutral eyeshadow palette (choose warm or cool), Extreme Dimension 3D Mascara and Technakohl Eyeliner.

$77 VALUE

Jumbo Size Perfect Hair Day Set
Living Proof
Living Proof Jumbo Size Perfect hair Day® Set
Nordstrom
Jumbo Size Perfect Hair Day Set
Living Proof

Hair care essentials from Living Proof in jumbo sizes -- Perfect Hair Day shampoo, conditioner and dry shampoo. Great for all hair types.

$154 VALUE

Lash Enhancing Serum Duo
Neulash
Neulash Lash Enhancing Serum Duo
Nordstrom
Lash Enhancing Serum Duo
Neulash

Save on two Neulash eyelash serums, packed with ingredients that help lashes look stronger, softer and shinier.

$190 VALUE

All-Star Hair Heroes Set
Briogeo
Briogeo All-Star Hair Heroes Set
Nordstrom
All-Star Hair Heroes Set
Briogeo

Give hair some extra love with Briogeo's natural, vegan Don't Despair, Repair! Conditioning Mask, Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Scalp Scrub Shampoo and Farewell Frizz Rosarco Milk Leave-In Conditioning Spray.

$67 VALUE

Jumbo Size Enzyme Cleansing Gel & Witch Hazel & Rosewater Toner
Mario Badescu
Mario Badescu Jumbo Size Enzyme Cleansing Gel & Witch Hazel & Rosewater Toner
Nordstrom
Jumbo Size Enzyme Cleansing Gel & Witch Hazel & Rosewater Toner
Mario Badescu

This Mario Badescu set includes jumbo sizes of the Enzyme Cleansing Gel and Witch Hazel & Rosewater Toner.

A $48 VALUE

See all beauty exclusives and deals at Nordstrom.

