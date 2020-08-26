The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale continues to offer amazing beauty discounts on makeup, skincare, hair care, fragrance, tools and body products. You'll find beauty exclusives, including deals and limited-edition sets, from top brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, La Mer, MAC Cosmetics, Briogeo, Tom Ford and so many more. But hurry -- deals are selling out fast and the sale ends this weekend!

In addition to beauty deals, shoppers can score major discounts on women's apparel, activewear, leggings, jackets, loungewear, skincare, diamonds and on-trend sneakers. In addition, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing. The mega-sale features markdowns on brands like Kate Spade, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Stella McCartney, Theory, Adidas, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi,Superga, Steve Madden, Quay Australia and more

Normally held in July, the sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.

If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price. Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

Shop Nordstrom Anniversary Sale beauty deals, and check out ET Style's top picks.

Love Me Lip Kit MAC Nordstrom Love Me Lip Kit MAC A MAC winning trio of lip gloss, lip liner and lipstick. $54.50 VALUE $35 at Nordstrom

Ultra Hydration Set Kiehl's Nordstrom Ultra Hydration Set Kiehl's This set is filled with Kiehl's skincare essentials for hydration: Ultra Facial Cream, Avocado Nourishing Hydration Mask, Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, Midnight Recovery Concentrate and Ultra Facial Cleanser. It comes with a stylish pouch, too. $121 VALUE $82 at Nordstrom

Black Orchid & Ombré Leather Travel Size Eau de Parfum Set Tom Ford Nordstrom Black Orchid & Ombré Leather Travel Size Eau de Parfum Set Tom Ford Get two luxurious Tom Ford fragrances -- Black Orchid and Ombré Leather -- in this travel size set. $98 VALUE $78 at Nordstrom

Clean Facial Cleansing Device PMD Nordstrom Clean Facial Cleansing Device PMD This facial cleansing device from PMD boasts over 7,000 vibrations per minute for the ultimate deep cleanse. Made with hygienic silicone, this device is odor-resistant, antibacterial, hypoallergenic and waterproof. REGULARLY $99 $66 at Nordstrom

Hydra-Mist Set & Refresh Powder Becca Nordstrom Hydra-Mist Set & Refresh Powder Becca This Becca translucent setting powder has a mist-like effect on the skin. REGULARLY $39 $23.40 at Nordstrom

Pillow Talk Lip Secrets Set Charlotte Tilbury Nordstrom Pillow Talk Lip Secrets Set Charlotte Tilbury A three-piece lip kit of Charlotte Tilbury's bestselling nude-pink Pillow Talk hue, which includes full sizes of the Lip Cheat Lip Liner, Matte Revolution Lipstick and Collagen Lip Bath. $91 VALUE $68 at Nordstrom

Dream Team Eye Kit MAC Nordstrom Dream Team Eye Kit MAC For a beautiful eye look, this MAC three-piece makeup kit has you covered. Buy this bundle, featuring a neutral eyeshadow palette (choose warm or cool), Extreme Dimension 3D Mascara and Technakohl Eyeliner. $77 VALUE $45 at Nordstrom

Jumbo Size Perfect Hair Day Set Living Proof Nordstrom Jumbo Size Perfect Hair Day Set Living Proof Hair care essentials from Living Proof in jumbo sizes -- Perfect Hair Day shampoo, conditioner and dry shampoo. Great for all hair types. $154 VALUE $99 at Nordstrom

Lash Enhancing Serum Duo Neulash Nordstrom Lash Enhancing Serum Duo Neulash Save on two Neulash eyelash serums, packed with ingredients that help lashes look stronger, softer and shinier. $190 VALUE $95 at Nordstrom

All-Star Hair Heroes Set Briogeo Nordstrom All-Star Hair Heroes Set Briogeo Give hair some extra love with Briogeo's natural, vegan Don't Despair, Repair! Conditioning Mask, Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Scalp Scrub Shampoo and Farewell Frizz Rosarco Milk Leave-In Conditioning Spray. $67 VALUE $45 at Nordstrom

Jumbo Size Enzyme Cleansing Gel & Witch Hazel & Rosewater Toner Mario Badescu Nordstrom Jumbo Size Enzyme Cleansing Gel & Witch Hazel & Rosewater Toner Mario Badescu This Mario Badescu set includes jumbo sizes of the Enzyme Cleansing Gel and Witch Hazel & Rosewater Toner. A $48 VALUE $30 at Nordstrom

See all beauty exclusives and deals at Nordstrom.

