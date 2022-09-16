The Best Beauty Deals You Can Shop at Sephora: Fenty Beauty, Clinique, Josie Maran and More
The Sephora Sale has been extended with must-have makeup and skin care up to 50% off. For a limited time, you can save on beauty products from Sunday Riley, Biossance, Rare Beauty, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, and more. If you're running low on your beauty staples, you'll want to check out the Sephora Sale, which includes go-to items that are rarely marked down.
Fall is right around the corner, so now's the time to stock up on hydrating moisturizers for your once sunkissed skin. Sephora also has autumn-approved shades of makeup from Too Faced palettes to Fenty eyeshadows. The best part is you can score all these amazing beauty steals for up to half off.
In addition to major discounts on some of the best beauty products Sephora has to offer, you can also get free shipping on your order when you use code FREESHIP. Ahead, shop the best deals from the Sephora Sale.
Fenty Beauty's one-of-a-kind diamond-dusted highlighter applies like a 3D glittering veil to deliver pure sparkle all over your face and body.
This kit will help bring moisture and definition to your curls.
This facial mist has a triple-action effect that will prime, set, and refresh your makeup.
The lightweight water-gel moisturizer will hydrate, clarify, and control shines without causing breakouts.
This lip balm reacts to your lip's pH level. One Sephora reviewer said "This lip balm has an amazing plumping effect and color that does not get clumpy or streaky. Very hydrating and great for lip lines!"
To achieve that youthful glow, this high-powered, luxurious serum supports natural cell renewal and comes with an oil-free formula so your skin has a smooth, refined texture, a rejuvenated glow, and a velvety-smooth appearance.
This eyeshadow palette comes in 15 shades of matte, duo chrome, metallic, and chroma crystal colors. Plus, it's 50% off!
This dark spot corrector facial serum contains four percent niacinamide and one percent ethyl vitamin C, making it perfect for reducing dark spots and discoloration.
This Reese Witherspoon favorite includes Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil, Squalane + Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen, and Squalane + Rose Vegan Lip Balm. All full-sized and you get a travel case on top of that.
Prep by exfoliating with the full-size Pro Kiss‘r Scrubstick for smooth, soft, kissable lips. Then get luscious lips that last with the mini-size Pro Kiss‘r Lip Balm. The creamy, moisture-lock lip balm smooths and nourishes with a non-sticky formula that delivers a universal, invisible-pink sheen.
If you struggle with dry skin or are trying to keep your skin supple and glowing during the transition from summer to fall, Clinique's Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ will hydrate and soften your skin.
Josie Maran's Intensive Cream Oil is a multi-tasking product that not only can be used as a face moisturizer but also to hydrate lips, and it can be mixed with powdered makeup to create a creamier product.
Get 50% off a bronze shimmer powder that features an ultra-smooth formula with high-impact shimmer and a hint of warmth for all-over, multidimensional radiance.
