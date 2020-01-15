We don’t know about you, but one of our favorite hobbies is browsing through Amazon (for hours).

Can you blame us? Amazon has a ridiculously expansive inventory of every product under the sun -- electronics, household essentials, groceries, pet supplies, clothes and beauty.

So, while we’re replenishing our supply of dishwasher soap and batteries, we often peek at the beauty category to see if we need to update anything in our vanity and bathroom cabinet. Amazon carries so many favorites from top brands like Revlon, Oribe, Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories, in addition to products to discover from lesser-known lines.

To help you score the best of the best in beauty on Amazon, we’ve culled through the list and narrowed it down to the must-try makeup, skincare, hair and body products. From bestsellers to tried-and-true staples, shop ET Style’s top beauty selects available on Amazon.

One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush Revlon Amazon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush Revlon Lazy hair ladies, rejoice! This versatile hot air brush from Revlon is the answer to quick, easy styling. It dries, detangles, smooths and volumizes the hair in one brush with 1100 watt power, and the ceramic coating protects from damage and produces even heat distribution (it has three heat/speed settings, too). The brush boasts a 4.4-star rating with over 21,000 reviews. REGULARLY $59.99 $35.65 at Amazon

Probiotic Skin Care Anti-Aging Discovery Kit Tula Amazon Probiotic Skin Care Anti-Aging Discovery Kit Tula Probiotics for the skin? Don't knock it 'til you try it! Tula's skincare is clean, toxic-free and infuses 100% natural probiotics combined with superfoods into their products. Probiotics when used on the skin are said to help with hydration, anti-aging and strengthening the skin's natural protective barrier. The Anti-Aging Discovery Kit includes travel-size Purifying Face Cleanser, Volume Defense Wrinkle Serum, Hydrating Day & Night Cream, Multi-Spectrum Eye Renewal Serum, and two Dual-Phase Skin Reviving Treatment Pads that comes in a chic blue travel bag. $52 at Amazon

Dry Texturizing Spray Oribe Amazon Dry Texturizing Spray Oribe While you're scooping up some toothpaste, add Oribe's luxurious haircare to cart while you're at it. The line's high-performance products are beloved by professional hairstylists and beauty influencers alike. Our all-time favorite has to be the Dry Texturizing Spray, which acts as a texturizer, volumizer and dry shampoo for that sexy, tousled, lifted look. It's a Meghan Markle favorite and smells incredible, too. $46 at Amazon

Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner Haus Laboratories Amazon Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner Haus Laboratories The top-rated product from Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories, exclusively sold on Amazon, is the felt tip Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner. The matte black, quick-dry formula allows you to easily achieve Gaga's signature bold cat eye thanks to the flexible felt tip and superfine point for precise application. It claims to have a 24 hour wear time with no tugging and flaking. $20 at Amazon

Optic White Advanced LED Whitening Colgate Amazon Optic White Advanced LED Whitening Colgate Elevate your at-home teeth whitening routine with an LED light treatment. This one from Colgate includes an LED light tray, charging case and 20 teeth whitening gel syringes. The kit is said to help your teeth get 6 shades whiter when used for 10 minutes every day for 10 days. $185 at Amazon

Long and Curl Mascara Super Waterproof in Jet Black Heroine Make Amazon Long and Curl Mascara Super Waterproof in Jet Black Heroine Make If you have short, thin lashes, listen up! Our editor swears only by this very, very waterproof mascara from Japanese drugstore cosmetics brand, Heroine Make. The curved duo brush grabs and separates the lashes as the long-lasting formula, which contains 5mm fibers, lengthens the tiniest hairs and keeps the curl in place for hours (use with lash curler for optimal results). It is truly budge-proof so make sure to use a waterproof makeup remover at the end of the day. $9 at Amazon

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

