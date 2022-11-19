The Best Black Friday Instant Pot Deals: Save Up to 50% On The Multicooker to Prepare for Holiday Meals
Amazon's early Black Friday sale is in full swing, and it's packed with all kinds of kitchen deals. To help prepare for Thanksgiving and upcoming holiday family get-togethers, Black Friday Instant Pot deals are here with can't-miss discounts on the multicookers.
The original Instant Pot pressure cooker is one of the most versatile kitchen appliances, offering the ability to steam, sautee, air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, and slow cook, to name a few of its numerous features. Some models offer up to 11 different cooking functions. Revolutionizing the cooking process, Instant Pots can take the stress out of cooking — especially when preparing meals for large groups.
An Instant Pot makes an excellent gift for friends and family, no matter their level of cooking expertise. With the Instant Pot on sale for Black Friday 2022, we've rounded up the best deals available right now. Below, shop the best Amazon Black Friday deals on Instant Pot products for the holiday season, and get up to 50% off your new go-to countertop appliance.
This 7-in-1 Instant Pot is a simple and fast way to make dinner after a long day. Plus, the pressure cook setting helps you make meals in a fraction of the time.
Not only does this Instant Pot feature a pressure cooker, slow cooker, sous vide, sauté pan, sterilizer, yogurt maker, food warmer, cake baker and steamer, it also has 13 customizable cooking programs.
Instant Pot's only Multi-Cooker with a Premium Cookware Grade Inner Pot with Stay-Cool Silicone Handles means you can take your recipes from your Insta Pot to your stove top.
