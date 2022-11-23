With winter right around the corner, now is the perfect time to take stock of your cold-weather wardrobe. Nothing is worse than the frigid cold temperatures other than shivering outside in the arctic air because you don't have a warm enough coat. You don't need to worry about your teeth chattering this frosty season, because we've found the best Black Friday deals on jackets for men and women from The North Face and Patagonia.

Not only did we scour the web to find these fabulous savings on warm coats for men and women, but we only selected options that are also stylish and trendy. Whether you're going down the slopes or shopping around town for holiday gifts, we've found outerwear that fits the bill. Save on well-insulated puffer coats, plush and soft fleece-lined jackets for brisk days, and extra toasty down-stuffed jackets to prepare you for any winter storms.

Ahead, shop great Black Friday deals on The North Face and Patagonia jackets for men and women that will have you feeling ready to brave the bitter cold.

Patagonia Black Friday Deals on Women's Jackets

Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket Patagonia Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket Not only is this super cute fleece wind-resistant, it also has moisture-wicking material on the inside to keep you comfortable all day long. It's made with your classic fit so you can easily layer coats on top of it if needed. $199 $139 Shop Now

Patagonia Vosque 3-in-1 Parka Dick's Sporting Goods Patagonia Vosque 3-in-1 Parka With two layers, you'll be able to withstand the cold longer bundled up in this warm coat. The coat is adjustable to wear either layer and the hood is detachable. $440 $315 Shop Now

Patagonia AlpLight Down Jacket Patagonia Patagonia AlpLight Down Jacket This jacket is filled with Patagnoia's lightest weight insulation for warmth that won't bog you down. The coolest feature of this jacket is that it can be folded down and zipped together to form a tiny little bundle you can fit into a backpack or tote. $299 $149 Shop Now

Patagonia Thermal Airshed Jacket Patagonia Patagonia Thermal Airshed Jacket Feel good about this purchase it is filled with 100% recycled insulation and fair trade certified. This jacket is made to keep you warm, but also is breathable so you won't overheat while you're on the move. $259 $129 Shop Now

The North Face Black Friday Deals on Women's Jackets

The North Face Aconcagua Jacket Bass Pro Shops The North Face Aconcagua Jacket You'll be so warm wearing this wind-resistant jacket filled with 550-fill goose-down insulation. If you have other North Face gear, this jacket is zip in compatible to keep up even with the coldest days. $169 $127 Shop Now

Patagonia Black Friday Deals on Men's Jackets

Patagonia Nano-Air Insulated Jacket Backcountry Patagonia Nano-Air Insulated Jacket This slim fit and hoodless jacket from Patagonia, is a great base layer for time on the slopes or when mountain climbing. The zippered pockets won't get in the way of a harness. $249 $174 Shop Now

The North Face Black Deals on Men's Jackets

The North Face Flare Jacket Amazon The North Face Flare Jacket The slim-fit Flare jacket delivers easy, packable warmth as a mid- or outer layer. Keep the cold out with 150g of Heatseeker Eco insulation and when temperatures rise, stow the entire jacket into its front-left pocket. $159 $127 Shop Now

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Alicia Keys Debuts Her First Holiday Collection With Athleta

15 Purposeful Gifts from Michael Stars to Keep Them Cozy This Winter

Best Amazon Deals on Winter Coats and Jackets

Save Up to 60% on UGG Boots and Slippers at Amazon

The 16 Warmest Winter Coats to Shop Now

The Best Weighted Blankets Could Be the Key to a Better Night's Sleep

Shop the Best Jackets and Coats Up to 90% Off at Nordstrom Rack