The Best Blue Light Blocking Glasses of 2022

You probably know someone who owns and swears by their blue light glasses. If you've been considering a pair of your own blue blocker specs for the New Year, now is a great time to buy.

For the uninitiated, blue light glasses use a special lens to filter blue light that's emitted from laptops, smartphones and other electronic devices. Also called computer glasses, they can reduce eye strain, eye fatigue, glare, blurred vision and even headaches induced by constant exposure to your digital screen. Many retailers offer both prescription and non-prescription glasses with this eye-protecting lens technology.

Thinking about trying a pair? These glasses are ideal for anyone who is regularly exposed to harmful blue light, whether it's from staring at a computer screen all day for work or staring at a phone all night while you're stuck at home.

Below, shop the best blue light glasses we have our eye on for 2022.

Warby Parker Warby Parker Warby Parker Avoid eye fatigue from all that screen time by adding blue light filtering lenses to any Warby Parker frames -- with or without a prescription -- for an extra $50. We love the convenience of being able to try out five Warby frames at home for free. $95 AND UP AT WARBY PARKER Buy Now

GlassesUSA GlassesUSA GlassesUSA One of our top picks for both regular eyeglasses and prescription sunglasses, GlassesUSA also offers more than 1,000 styles of blue light blocking glasses. You might recognize a few names among the brands they offer: Prada, Gucci, Ray-Ban and Muse, which recently released a chic collection with Hilary Duff. Order easily by choosing your lens type and entering your prescription (if you have one). Take 50% off your entire order on any lens upgrades using code LENSES50 and take 60% off frames using code BLUE60. Also, get 365 day warranty and free shipping on all orders. $35 AND UP AT GLASSESUSA Buy Now

Quay Quay Quay Quay is a clear favorite among celebs -- Lizzo recently launched her own eyewear collection with the Australian company. The affordable brand offers blue light filtering glasses, including the chic cat-eye-shaped Rumours style above, priced at $65. If you're on the fence about a pair, take advantage of Quay's virtual try-on feature to see how they'll look on your face. $29 AND UP AT QUAY Buy Now

Zenni Zenni Zenni Add Zenni’s blue light blocking lenses, called Blokz, to almost any pair of eyeglasses or sunglasses frames and protect your eyes wherever you go. To find which Blokz lens is right for your needs -- clear, photochromic, impact-resistance and more -- take this quiz (the Blokz upgrade starts at $16.95, and frame prices start at $6.95). If you need a good starting point to browse Zenni's wide variety of eyewear, check out their capsule collection with Cynthia Rowley and Rashida Jones's favorite frames. Take 50% off select styles during the Zenni Winter Frame Sale. $13 AND UP AT ZENNI Buy Now

Privé Revaux Privé Revaux Privé Revaux Available in both prescription and non-prescription, Privé Revaux blue light glasses are stylish, versatile and start at just $29.95. In addition to collaborations with Adriana Lima and TikTok star Dove Cameron, celebrity partners behind this brand include Jamie Foxx, Ashley Benson, and Hailee Steinfeld. For every pair of Privé Revaux frames purchased, the company will donate one to RestoringVision, which helps people in developing countries who have limited resources to eye care. $35 AND UP AT PRIVÉ REVAUX Buy Now

Felix Gray Felix Gray Felix Gray Felix Gray originally launched as a company specializing in computer glasses, with the goal of creating pairs that are as stylish as they are functional. Mission accomplished -- and then some. Today, Felix Gray also offers blue light blocker sleep glasses, sunglasses and kids' glasses, all of which help reduce eye strain and offer UVA/UVB protection. (Read more about their lens technology here.) Right now, enjoy free shipping, returns and exchanges. $145 AND UP AT FELIX GRAY Buy Now

Flower by Drew Flower by Drew Flower by Drew What's Drew Barrymore been up to lately? Getting ready for the debut of her daytime talk show on CBS -- and adding an assortment of blue light glasses to her FLOWER Eyewear collection at Walmart. Named after a variety of the actress' favorite flowers (violet, daisy and marigold), the frames are designed to reduce fatigue, block UV rays and protect eyes from 40% of blue light rays. $17 AND UP AT FLOWER BY DREW Buy Now

