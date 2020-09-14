Shopping

The Best Breathable Face Masks

By ETonline
breathable onzie face mask
Onzie

Cities across the country are beginning to mandate wearing face masks in public, as summer temperatures are rising. We've culled our massive list of face mask styles for the best face masks to breathe in and exercise in to get you through the warmer months safely and comfortably.

According to sporting goods company StringKing, a mask's effectiveness comes down to its balance of filtration and breathability properties. Breathability is especially crucial when you're moving around, breathing harder, exercising and sweating -- aka participating in typical summer activities. When choosing the best mask for summer or working out, look for knit (versus woven) fabrics, which have elasticity for a better fit, absorb moisture and allow for more air flow.

Sportswear brands like Reebok and activewear companies like Onzie have stepped up and started producing effective yet breathable face masks to help slow the spread of coronavirus cases without disrupting your exercise routine. 

Other retailers have started offering face masks that are alternatives to true personal protective equipment (PPE), which are disposable and predominantly used by medical staff. These everyday, reusable options include face masks for adults, face masks for kids, clear face masks and face masks with matching outfits. Well-known apparel and fashion brands like Levi's, J.Crew, Athleta, Old Navy, The Honest Company, Forever 21Gap and Kim Kardashian's Skims sell their own lines of masks as well. Additionally, check out ET Style’s curated list of face mask accessories.

Below, ET Style's picks of the best face masks for exercising that you can shop online right now.

UA Sportsmask
Under Armour
Under Armour
Under Armour
UA Sportsmask
Under Armour
Made for athletes, the durable UA Sportsmask is soft but structured and secure but not tight. Plus, according to Under Armour, rain rolls right off it.

The Mask Kit - Small
Carbon38
Carbon38
Carbon38
The Mask Kit - Small
Carbon38

Face Covers 3-Pack
Reebok
Reebok
Reebok
Face Covers 3-Pack
Reebok

Face Covers 3-Pack
Adidas
Adidas
Adidas
Face Covers 3-Pack
Adidas

The Antibacterial Cooling Face Mask
Hammacher Schlemmer
Hammacher Schlemmer
Hammacher Schlemmer
The Antibacterial Cooling Face Mask
Hammacher Schlemmer

The 100% Human Face Mask Three-Pack
Everlane
Everlane
Everlane
The 100% Human Face Mask Three-Pack
Everlane

Cotton Face Breathing Mask (Pack of 5)
VTER
Amazon
Amazon
Cotton Face Breathing Mask (Pack of 5)
VTER

Slub Knit Bandana 2-Pack
Buck Mason
Buck Mason
Buck Mason
Slub Knit Bandana 2-Pack
Buck Mason

Cloth Face Mask
StringKing
StringKing
StringKing
Cloth Face Mask
StringKing

Mindful Masks (2-Pack)
Onzie
Onzie
Onzie
Mindful Masks (2-Pack)
Onzie

StrongCore Merino Face Mask
Western Rise
Western Rise
Western Rise
StrongCore Merino Face Mask
Western Rise

This face mask is double-lined with a slot for filter, super soft, comfortable, and breathable. 

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.

