The Best Breathable Face Masks for Your Workouts in 2022
Though time keeps passing, the changes brought forth by the pandemic look like they'll still be sticking around for a while longer. The Omicron variant has created a surge in hospitalizations and infections, and many communities are once again issuing mask mandates in public and encouraging everyone to slow the spread of the virus by getting vaccinated. And those looking to resume their fitness routines might be wondering how they can best protect themselves while exercising.
We've whittled down our massive list of face mask styles for the best breathable masks to exercise in to get you through your run or workout safely. According to the sporting goods company StringKing, a mask's effectiveness comes down to its balance of filtration and breathability properties. Breathability is especially crucial when you're moving around, breathing harder, exercising and sweating. When choosing the best mask for working out, look for knit (versus woven) fabrics, which have elasticity for a better fit, absorb moisture and allow for more air flow.
A lot of people are opting for N95, KN95 and KF94 masks for exercise while others use cloth masks and save the heavy duty masks for big crowds. Sportswear brands like Reebok and activewear companies like Onzie have stepped up and started producing effective yet breathable face masks to help slow the spread of coronavirus cases without disrupting your exercise routine.
If you're looking for a mask to wear inside the gym, you'll definitely want to make sure it's one that meets all the CDC guidelines. To protect yourself and others, the CDC recommends first and foremost, a mask that fits. That means your mask should fit snugly against the sides of your faces without gaps while still covering your nose and mouth. Masks that have multiple layers of washable, breathable fabric are best, especially when partaking in activities that cause heavy breathing.
Below, browse ET's picks for the best face masks for exercising that will help you stay active (and safe).
Best Face Masks for Exercising
N95, KN95 and KN94 Masks
Cloth Masks
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.
