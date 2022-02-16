The Best Breathable Face Masks for Your Workouts in 2022

Though time keeps passing, the changes brought forth by the pandemic look like they'll still be sticking around for a while longer. The Omicron variant has created a surge in hospitalizations and infections, and many communities are once again issuing mask mandates in public and encouraging everyone to slow the spread of the virus by getting vaccinated. And those looking to resume their fitness routines might be wondering how they can best protect themselves while exercising.

We've whittled down our massive list of face mask styles for the best breathable masks to exercise in to get you through your run or workout safely. According to the sporting goods company StringKing, a mask's effectiveness comes down to its balance of filtration and breathability properties. Breathability is especially crucial when you're moving around, breathing harder, exercising and sweating. When choosing the best mask for working out, look for knit (versus woven) fabrics, which have elasticity for a better fit, absorb moisture and allow for more air flow.

A lot of people are opting for N95, KN95 and KF94 masks for exercise while others use cloth masks and save the heavy duty masks for big crowds. Sportswear brands like Reebok and activewear companies like Onzie have stepped up and started producing effective yet breathable face masks to help slow the spread of coronavirus cases without disrupting your exercise routine.

If you're looking for a mask to wear inside the gym, you'll definitely want to make sure it's one that meets all the CDC guidelines. To protect yourself and others, the CDC recommends first and foremost, a mask that fits. That means your mask should fit snugly against the sides of your faces without gaps while still covering your nose and mouth. Masks that have multiple layers of washable, breathable fabric are best, especially when partaking in activities that cause heavy breathing.

Below, browse ET's picks for the best face masks for exercising that will help you stay active (and safe).

Best Face Masks for Exercising

Under Armour UA Sportsmask Under Armour Under Armour UA Sportsmask Made for athletes, the durable UA Sportsmask is soft but structured and secure but not tight. Plus, according to Under Armour, rain rolls right off it. $25 Buy Now

Asics Runners Mask Asics Asics Runners Mask The strategically placed air holes that increase airflow make this mask a must have for those who workout hard. $40 Buy Now

N95, KN95 and KN94 Masks

Harley Commodity N95 Masks Bona Fide Harley Commodity N95 Masks N95 face masks are hot items and these Harley Commodity N95 Masks are some of the best out there. (If you're concerned about buying a counterfeit mask, Bona Fide is an authorized distributor and have certified that they are authentic masks.) $110 $45 FOR 20 Buy Now

HALYARD FLUIDSHIELD N95 Respirators Amazon HALYARD FLUIDSHIELD N95 Respirators We love the breathability of this structured face mask. Made with extra room for your nose and mouth and high-grade seals, this mask ensures that you can have your best fit to prevent eyeglass fogging or any breathing discomfort, all while staying thoroughly protected. $77 $46 Buy Now

Cloth Masks

Traveleisure Face Mask Amazon Traveleisure Face Mask A lightweight face mask perfect for traveling, running errands and exercising. This breathable Traveleisure Face Mask has over 3,600 reviews and is the adjustable face mask you need. $10 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Carbon38 The Mask Kit Carbon38 Carbon38 The Mask Kit Carbon38's mask kit includes two masks, featuring a multi-layered filtration system, made from fast-drying antibacterial fabric that keeps you cool while working out. The brand is donating 15% of the mask kit profit to Girls Inc. $8 FOR 2 Buy Now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.

