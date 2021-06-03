Shopping

The Best Care Package Ideas for Father's Day 2021: Snacks, Coffee and More

By ETonline Staff
Father's Day is about a couple weeks away -- while you're looking for last-minute Father's Day gifts, consider ordering a special Mother's Father's Day gift box or gift basket to show Dad or any father figure in your life you care.

While some of us still can't visit loved ones in person, a thoughtful Father's Day care package is a great idea for a unique Father's Day gift when you can't be with him. We selected some of the best Father's Day care packages and gift boxes you can order and have delivered straight to his door in time for June 20. 

From food and drink favorites to beauty products for self-relaxation, there's a care package out there that any father would love that makes the perfect gift. Father's Day gift basket options include chocolate, plants, coffee and more of dad's favorite things to celebrate this special day. Due to ongoing shipping delays, be sure to read the most updated information on delivery for each retailer to ensure the care package is delivered in time.

Celebrate dear old Dad and browse through ET Style's top Father's Day care package ideas. And don't forget to check out our comprehensive Father's Day gift guide full of more gift ideas.

Wine.com Manhattan Cocktail Set
Wine.com Manhattan Cocktail Set
Wine.com
Wine.com Manhattan Cocktail Set
Gift a classy cocktail kit! This Manhattan Gift Set includes High West Distillery Double Rye Whiskey, Carpano Antica Formula Sweet Vermouth, Luxardo Maraschino Cherries and Angostura Aromatic Bitters. 
$90 AT WINE.COM
Mouth The Coffee Fix
Mouth The Coffee Fix
Mouth
Mouth The Coffee Fix
Satisfy Dad's caffeine fix and sweet tooth with Mouth's curated box of coffee and chocolate goodies, including chocolate espresso cookies, chocolate-covered espresso beans, whole bean mocha java, mocha caramels, chocolate-and-coffee caramel popcorn and cold brew bean bag.
$74 AT MOUTH
Public Goods Father's Day Gift Set
Public Goods Father's Day Gift Set
Public Goods
Public Goods Father's Day Gift Set
Upgrade Dad's self-care and grooming routine with this Public Goods Father's Day Gift Set that includes a shampoo, body wash, exfoliating ayate washcloth, wax pomade, moisturizer, plush hand towel and reusable water bottle. 
$45 AT PUBLIC GOODS
Wine Insiders Warm Climate Wines Half-Case
Wine Insiders Warm Climate Wines Half-Case
Wine Insiders
Wine Insiders Warm Climate Wines Half-Case
Gift a curated box of six wine bottles from Wine Insiders. The Warm Climate Wines collection comes with full-bodied white and red wines from vineyards across the globe, including Spain, California, Italy and Australia. They're ideal for drinking outdoors this summer. 
$109 AT WINE INSIDERS (REGULARLY $141)
Thrive Market Snack Kit
thrive market snacks
Thrive Market
Thrive Market Snack Kit
Thrive Market lets you save on high quality, organic groceries and wellness items and delivers them straight to your door. Get a membership for yourself and send Dad a box of yummy, healthy snacks. 
Food52 Italian Antipasti Basket Gift Set
Food52 Italian Antipasti Basket Gift Set
Food52
Food52 Italian Antipasti Basket Gift Set
If your Dad loves Italian food, this elegant basket from Food52 is spilling over with edible delights from Italy. The gourmet gift basket skips the sweet treats and delivers things like artichoke lemon pesto, olive spread, preserved lemon cream citrus spread and comes with an olive wood knife and a farmer's market basket for a truly unique gift.
$239 AT FOOD52
The Sill Digital Gift Card
The Sill subscription
The Sill
The Sill Digital Gift Card
Does Dad have a green thumb? Give him a digital gift card to The Sill, a monthly plant subscription service that'll allow him to live his best plant dad life. Subscription plans start at $180 for three months up to $390 for six months. You can also select a plan that only sends pet-friendly plants. 
$180 AND UP AT THE SILL
Shari's Berries Gourmet Drizzled Strawberries
Shari's Berries Gourmet Drizzled Strawberries
Shari's Berries
Shari's Berries Gourmet Drizzled Strawberries
Who can resist chocolate covered strawberries? Gift this two-dozen basket of fresh fruit dipped and drizzled in gourmet chocolate. 
$65 AT SHARI'S BERRIES
Williams Sonoma Best of Beehive Cheese Hamper
Williams Sonoma Best of Beehive Cheese Hamper
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Best of Beehive Cheese Hamper
You don't have to be a foodie to appreciate this basket of gourmet cheese, meat and crackers. 
$150 AT WILLIAMS SONOMA
Wolferman's Bakery Sweet and Savory Brunch
Wolferman's Bakery Sweet and Savory Brunch
Wolferman's Bakery
Wolferman's Bakery Sweet and Savory Brunch
If you can't see Dad in person yet for Father's Day brunch, consider ordering the Wolferman's Bakery Sweet and Savory Brunch basket! Dad can enjoy San Francisco-style sourdough English muffins, ready-to-bake sausage-and-cheese casserole and blueberry peach crisp over a Zoom brunch with you. Express two-day shipping is included with this gift box.
$80 AT WOLFERMAN'S BAKERY
Harry & David Sweet and Salty Gift Box
Harry and David sweet and salty snack gift box
Harry & David
Harry & David Sweet and Salty Gift Box
Fill Dad's pantry with delicious salty and sweet gourmet snacks from caramel popcorn to peanut butter pretzels. 
$40 AT HARRY & DAVID
Haus The Sampler Kit
Haus The Sampler Kit
Haus
Haus The Sampler Kit
Dad will love this sampler kit of four delicious apéritif flavors from Haus. Each 200ml bottle pours 2-3 drinks.
$40 AT HAUS
Milk Bar The Milk Bar Sampler
Milk Bar The Milk Bar Sampler
Milk Bar
Milk Bar The Milk Bar Sampler
Send a box of delicious cookies from the famous Milk Bar. The tin includes Birthday Truffles in vanilla and chocolate, a slice of Milk Bar Pie and six assorted cookies. 
$52 AT MILK BAR

