The Best Care Package Ideas for Mother's Day 2021: Snacks, Coffee, Beauty Products and More
Take a break from the fresh flowers for a special Mother's Day delivery -- show mom that she's in your thoughts with a special Mother's Day gift box or gift basket. While some of us still can't visit loved ones in person, a thoughtful Mother's Day care package is a great idea for a unique Mother's Day gift when you can't be with her. We selected some of the best Mother's Day care packages and gift boxes you can order and have delivered straight to her door. But you better act fast -- Mother's Day is only a week away, on Sunday May 9.
From food and drink favorites to beauty products for self-relaxation, there's a care package out there that any mother would love that makes the perfect gift. Mother's Day gift basket options include chocolate, bath products, coffee and more of mom's favorite things to celebrate this special day.
Due to current shipping delays, be sure to read the most updated information on delivery for each retailer to ensure the care package is delivered in time by May 9.
Celebrate Mama from a distance and browse through ET Style's top Mother's Day care package ideas. And don't forget to check out our comprehensive Mother's Day gift guide full of more gift ideas.
RELATED CONTENT:
Mother's Day Gift Guide: Flower Delivery, Fashion, Beauty and More
Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600
Mother's Day Chocolate and Other Sweet Gifts for Mom
The Best Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts From Macy's
Kendra Scott Has Gorgeous Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts -- Shop Our Picks
Perfect Gifts for Your Mother-in-Law to Give on Mother's Day
Mother's Day Gifts from Etsy: Jewelry, Candles, Home Decor and More
265 Best Gifts at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Apple, UGG, Echo & more
Bouqs Is Having a 25% Off Sale Just in Time for Mother's Day
Maternity & Baby Guide: Essentials and Gifts for New Moms
The Best Mother's Day Gifts You Can Buy Online
Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Best Deals on Tory Burch Handbags & More