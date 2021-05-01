Take a break from the fresh flowers for a special Mother's Day delivery -- show mom that she's in your thoughts with a special Mother's Day gift box or gift basket. While some of us still can't visit loved ones in person, a thoughtful Mother's Day care package is a great idea for a unique Mother's Day gift when you can't be with her. We selected some of the best Mother's Day care packages and gift boxes you can order and have delivered straight to her door. But you better act fast -- Mother's Day is only a week away, on Sunday May 9.

From food and drink favorites to beauty products for self-relaxation, there's a care package out there that any mother would love that makes the perfect gift. Mother's Day gift basket options include chocolate, bath products, coffee and more of mom's favorite things to celebrate this special day.

Due to current shipping delays, be sure to read the most updated information on delivery for each retailer to ensure the care package is delivered in time by May 9.

Celebrate Mama from a distance and browse through ET Style's top Mother's Day care package ideas. And don't forget to check out our comprehensive Mother's Day gift guide full of more gift ideas.

Pinking of You Gift Basket Williams Sonoma Pinking of You Gift Basket This reusable birchwood box comes packed with an air-dried bouquet, a premium organic chocolate bar and a scented candle. $140 AT WILLIAMS SONOMA Buy Now

Public Goods Self Care Kit Public Goods Public Goods Self Care Kit Upgrade Mom's relaxing self-care routine with this Public Goods Self Care Kit that includes a comprehensive set of personal care essentials -- sulfate-free shampoo, conditioner, lotion, soap, body wash, face cleanser, tote, reusable water bottle and a cedar and suede candle. $73 AT PUBLIC GOODS Buy Now

Haus The Sampler Kit Haus Haus The Sampler Kit Mom will love this sampler kit of delicious apéritif flavors from Haus. $40 AT HAUS Buy Now

Harry & David Sweet and Salty Gift Box Harry & David Harry & David Sweet and Salty Gift Box Fill Mom's pantry with delicious salty and sweet gourmet snacks from caramel popcorn to peanut butter pretzels. Add a bottle of wine, starting at $18. $40 AT HARRY & DAVID Buy Now

Food52 Italian Antipasti Basket Gift Set Food52 Food52 Italian Antipasti Basket Gift Set If your mom loves Italian food, this elegant basket from Food52 is spilling over with edible delights from Italy. The gourmet gift basket skips the sweet treats and delivers things like artichoke lemon pesto, olive spread, preserved lemon cream citrus spread and comes with an olive wood knife and a farmer's market basket for a truly unique gift. $239 AT FOOD52 Buy Now

Milk Bar The Milk Bar Sampler Milk Bar Milk Bar The Milk Bar Sampler Does Mom love baked goods? Send a box of delicious cookies from the famous Milk Bar. The tin includes Birthday Truffles in vanilla and chocolate, a slice of Milk Bar Pie and six assorted cookies. $52 AT MILK BAR Buy Now

Wine Insiders Warm Climate Wines Half-Case Wine Insiders Wine Insiders Warm Climate Wines Half-Case Gift a curated box of six wine bottles from Wine Insiders. The Warm Climate Wines collection comes with full-bodied white and red wines from vineyards across the globe, including Spain, California, Italy and Australia. They're ideal for drinking on sunny days in spring and summer. $76 AT WINE INSIDERS (REGULARLY $141) Buy Now

The Sill Digital Gift Card The Sill The Sill Digital Gift Card Does Mom have a green thumb? Give her a digital gift card to The Sill, a monthly plant subscription service that'll allow her to live her best plant mom life. Subscription plans start at $180 for three months up to $390 for six months. You can also select a plan that only sends pet-friendly plants. $180 AT THE SILL Buy Now

Sincerely, Me Quarantine Succs Without You Gift Box Set Etsy Sincerely, Me Quarantine Succs Without You Gift Box Set Etsy has great options for Mother's Day care packages. One of our favorites is this quarantine-themed gift box, which comes with a faux rose or succulent, glitter bath bomb, lip balm, milk chocolate bar, personalized champagne tumbler and personalized note. This adorable care package gift box is sure to bring a smile to Mom's face during this uncertain time. $49 AND UP AT ETSY Buy Now

Shari's Berries Gourmet Mother's Day Dipped Strawberries Shari's Berries Shari's Berries Gourmet Mother's Day Dipped Strawberries What mom can resist chocolate covered strawberries? This basket of fresh fruit drizzled in chocolate are gourmet treats specially made for Mother's Day from Shari's Berries. $50 AT SHARI'S BERRIES Buy Now

Thrive Market Snack Kit Thrive Market Thrive Market Snack Kit Thrive Market lets you save on high quality, organic groceries and wellness items and delivers them straight to your door. Get a membership for yourself and send Mom a box of yummy, healthy snacks from the brand's in-house line, including mixed nuts, paleo snack mix, sea salt seaweed snacks and beef and turkey jerky. $21 AT THRIVE MARKET (REGULARLY $33) Buy Now

Mouth The Coffee Fix Mouth Mouth The Coffee Fix Satisfy Mom's caffeine fix and sweet tooth with Mouth's curated box of coffee and choco goodies, including chocolate espresso cookies, chocolate-covered espresso beans, whole bean mocha java, mocha caramels, chocolate-and-coffee caramel popcorn and cold brew bean bag. $74 AT MOUTH Buy Now

Wolferman's Bakery Sweet and Savory Brunch Wolferman's Bakery Wolferman's Bakery Sweet and Savory Brunch If you can't see Mom in-person yet for Mother's Day brunch, consider ordering the Wolferman's Bakery Sweet and Savory Brunch basket! Mom can enjoy San Francisco-style sourdough English muffins, ready-to-bake sausage-and-cheese casserole and blueberry peach crisp over a Zoom brunch date with you. Express two-day shipping is included with this gift box. $80 AT WOLFERMAN'S BAKERY Buy Now

