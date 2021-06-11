Father's Day is about a week away -- while you're looking for last-minute Father's Day gifts, consider ordering a special Father's Day gift box or gift basket to show Dad or any father figure in your life you care. While some of us still can't visit loved ones in person, a thoughtful Father's Day care package is a great idea for a unique Father's Day gift when you can't be with him. We selected some of the best Father's Day care packages and gift boxes you can order and have delivered straight to his door in time for June 20.

From food and drink favorites to beauty products for self-relaxation, there's a care package out there that any father would love that makes the perfect gift. Father's Day gift basket options include chocolate, plants, coffee and more of dad's favorite things to celebrate this special day. Due to ongoing shipping delays, be sure to read the most updated information on delivery for each retailer to ensure the care package is delivered in time.

Celebrate dear old Dad and browse through ET Style's top Father's Day care package ideas. And don't forget to check out our comprehensive Father's Day gift guide full of more gift ideas.

Mouth The Coffee Fix Mouth Mouth The Coffee Fix Satisfy Dad's caffeine fix and sweet tooth with Mouth's curated box of coffee and chocolate goodies, including chocolate espresso cookies, chocolate-covered espresso beans, whole bean mocha java, mocha caramels, chocolate-and-coffee caramel popcorn and cold brew bean bag. $74 AT MOUTH Buy Now

Food52 Italian Antipasti Basket Gift Set Food52 Food52 Italian Antipasti Basket Gift Set If your Dad loves Italian food, this elegant basket from Food52 is spilling over with edible delights from Italy. The gourmet gift basket skips the sweet treats and delivers things like artichoke lemon pesto, olive spread, preserved lemon cream citrus spread and comes with an olive wood knife and a farmer's market basket for a truly unique gift. $239 AT FOOD52 Buy Now

The Sill Digital Gift Card The Sill The Sill Digital Gift Card Does Dad have a green thumb? Give him a digital gift card to The Sill, a monthly plant subscription service that'll allow him to live his best plant dad life. Subscription plans start at $180 for three months up to $390 for six months. You can also select a plan that only sends pet-friendly plants. $180 AND UP AT THE SILL Buy Now

Wolferman's Bakery Sweet and Savory Brunch Wolferman's Bakery Wolferman's Bakery Sweet and Savory Brunch If you can't see Dad in person yet for Father's Day brunch, consider ordering the Wolferman's Bakery Sweet and Savory Brunch basket! Dad can enjoy San Francisco-style sourdough English muffins, ready-to-bake sausage-and-cheese casserole and blueberry peach crisp over a Zoom brunch with you. Express two-day shipping is included with this gift box. $80 AT WOLFERMAN'S BAKERY Buy Now

Thrive Market Snack Kit Thrive Market Thrive Market Snack Kit Thrive Market lets you save on high quality, organic groceries and wellness items and delivers them straight to your door. Get a membership for yourself and send Dad a box of yummy, healthy snacks. Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Father's Day Gift Guide 2021: What to Get Dad This Year

Amazon's Father's Day Sale: Best Deals on Lacoste

Last Minute Father's Day Gifts 2021: Gift Cards, Plant Delivery & More

Amazon's Father's Day Sale: Deals on Men's Clothing

Amazon Father's Day Deals on Designer Watches

Father's Day Gifts for Dad: Wallets Are 70% Off at Coach Outlet

Father's Day Gift Ideas -- Yeti, Fossil, Crosley, Wild One & More

The Best Levi's Jean Jackets For Men at Amazon's Father's Day Sale

12 Online Flower Delivery Services for Celebrating Father's Day

Best Father's Day Gifts Under $30

Father's Day Gifts 2021: Gift Cards, Plant Delivery and More

The Best shopDisney Gifts for Father's Day

Funny Father's Day T-Shirts for Hilarious Dads