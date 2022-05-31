The Best College Graduation Gift Ideas for 2022 Graduates
Graduating from high school or college represents a major moment in a person's life. Whether someone is taking the next step towards their secondary education or are finally finishing up their post-grad requirements, the season requires a lot of hard work and (rightly) also calls for a lot of celebration.
But if you have a partner, loved one or even a friend gearing up to take the graduation stage this season, it also means that you need to find an equally great graduation gift to meet the big moment. Sure, there are plenty of generic gift ideas out there for the new grad — but deciding on a truly great gift that's thoughtful, practical and personal? That can be a challenge in itself.
The ET team understands this struggle all too well — which is why we've scoured the internet in search of the best graduation gift ideas for college and graduate school grads. Whether you're giving the gift at a graduation party or are shipping it to the grad-to-be, you can be sure that you're giving a gift that they'll truly be thrilled to receive — with a little help from one of our gift guides, of course.
From practical gift ideas like an Instant Pot, Amazon Echo Dot or a do-it-all non-stick Always Pan to coveted items like AirPods and an adult handbag to help them tackle the real world in style, there are so many great college graduation gift ideas that will help them new grad to feel celebrated in this season and beyond.
Ahead, shop the best college graduation gifts for your recent grad.
Under $50
An Amazon gift card is one you know any new grad will appreciate.
Whether the recent graduate is moving away for college or just relocating for a new job in their post-grad career, this Homesick candle helps them take home wherever they go.
Protect what's important with this backpack. The anti-theft bag on the back is close to the USB charging port, so you can charge your phone and keep it safe while walking.
A recent graduate entering the work force will definitely want an easy-to-use coffee maker for early morning commutes like this Bodum French press.
For a personalized gift, opt for a customized weekly journal from Minted. Choose the cover design and the interior, along with customizing with names and photos.
Under $100
These Uncommon Goods coasters are heartfelt and practical. You can customize the four marble coasters to feature a map of your new grad's favorite neighborhood, whether it be their beloved hometown, college town or new city they're moving to.
A wallet stuck in the couch cushions or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags: The trackers sync to your Find My app. Find nearby items by playing a sound through your AirTag's internal speaker. Or, locate far-away belongings with Apple's encrypted Find My network.
If they made it all the way through college without a bluetooth speaker, they'll want one for all their new adventures.
This highly rated UGG throw is super plush, soft and cozy — a great addition for a dorm room or new apartment.
Give the gift of organization with a Kate Spade Spencer Cardholder that will help anyone carry all of their essential cards and cash in style.
For the one who loves beauty, gift a bundle from Rihanna's Fenty Skin, which includes skincare essentials for day and night.
This pretty butterfly necklace that signifies transformation, growth and hope is a unique graduation gift.
Get up to 13 free Blue Apron meals and free shipping on your first box. From signature dishes and wellness-focused meals to vegetarian offerings and more, you can be sure that you're getting the best meal delivery kit for you — and at a great price point, too.
Whether it's for a college grad or a high school graduate, the Béis Weekend Travel Tote from Shay Mitchell's lifestyle line is an awesome gift idea. It's perfect for short trips or long trips with a roomy design, multiple pockets, laptop sleeve and bottom shoe compartment.
Under $200
Let your favorite grad upgrade the bedding by gifting a bundle from Brooklinen. This 100% cotton, breathable sheet set includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases.
The Apple AirPods Pro is a great graduation gift.
Simplify the process of making meals for the soon to be college student or future grad with a classic Instant Pot.
Help your recent college grad unwind by gifting them a Kindle Paperwhite. It's easy on the eyes and waterproof.
The Coach Tatum Carryall is perfect to take to work or a job interview. It's sleek and can hold a 13-inch laptop.
The viral and versatile Our Place Always Pan will make cooking so easy for a busy graduate. The thoughtful gift braises, sears, sautées, steams, strains, fries and boils. The non-stick ceramic pan comes with a spatula, steamer basket and modular lid.
Over $200
Treat the graduate to the vintage-style portable Marshall bluetooth speaker that lasts up to 20 hours per charge.
Help the recent grab step confidently into this new season of their life with a sharp pair of Stuart Weitzman loafers — perfect for the classroom, the office and beyond.
