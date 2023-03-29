Shopping

The Best Colorful Sandals from Amazon That Will Be Everywhere This Spring — All Under $50

By Wesley Horvath
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Colorful Sandals Hiking
Getty

Colorful sandals are one of this season's biggest shoe trends and now is a great time to brighten up your wardrobe with the perfect pair. If you need some ideas on how to add a pop of color to your spring outfits, Amazon created an entire section dedicated to colorful sandals that will match any spring look. 

Shop Colorful Sandals

Whether you prefer a heel, flat or platform design, Amazon's new section of bright sandals has a bit of something for everyone from brands we love, including Crocs, Steve Madden, and Sam Edelman. Even better, there are tons of affordable styles for less than $50 so you can grab a couple pairs of sandals for all the sunny days ahead. 

Springtime calls for a fresh color palette. Shop our favorite picks for colorful sandals below. If you need more help rounding out your spring wardrobe, check out 5 spring denim trends and the lululemon's viral Everywhere Belt Bag in new spring colors.

The Drop Pattie High Block Heeled Mule Sandal
The Drop Pattie High Block Heeled Mule Sandal
Amazon
The Drop Pattie High Block Heeled Mule Sandal

These faux-snake print block heeled mule sandals can dress up any spring look, especially when you get them in the lime green shade. 

$49$34
Double Buckle Comfort Slides
FUNKYMONKEY Double Buckle Comfort Slides
Amazon
Double Buckle Comfort Slides

These waterproof buckle sandals are the perfect pool slides. 

$25
Teva Original Universal Sandal
Teva Women's Original Universal Sandal
Amazon
Teva Original Universal Sandal

Comfortable and cute are two things we prioritize when it comes to our footwear and these sandals are just as comfortable as running shoes.

$55$38
Dream Pairs Hiking Sandal
Dream Pairs Hiking Sandal
Amazon
Dream Pairs Hiking Sandal

These casual and colorful sandals offer great traction and grip for long distance walking, hiking and any water sports. Enjoy footbed support for all-day comfort. 

$25
Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedges Sandals
Crocs Brookyln Low Wedges Sandals
Amazon
Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedges Sandals

Wear these fashionable Crocs wedge sandals to work or Sunday brunch with your friends. 

$55$43
Rilista Women's Chunky Heels Strappy Platform Sandals
Rilista Women's Chunky Heels Strappy Platform Sandals
Amazon
Rilista Women's Chunky Heels Strappy Platform Sandals

These chunky sandals are a great colorful option for any spring occasion. Just slip them on and your entire outfit will come together.

$49$47
CUSHIONAIRE Women's Feather Recovery Slide
CUSHIONAIRE Women's Feather Recovery Slide
Amazon
CUSHIONAIRE Women's Feather Recovery Slide

These popular soft foam cloud slides are the epitome of springtime loungewear.

$25
Dream Pairs Hi-Chunk High Heel Pump Sandals
DREAM PAIRS Hi-Chunk High Heel Pump Sandals
Amazon
Dream Pairs Hi-Chunk High Heel Pump Sandals

These chunky sole heeled sandals feature a rubber sole for better traction. Plus, the padded insole helps keep you comfortable while you wear these Dream Pairs heeled sandals.

$77$25
Soda Fashion Block Heel Sandal
Soda Fashion Block Heel Sandal
Amazon
Soda Fashion Block Heel Sandal

More stylish than plain old flats, these sandals are a favorite among Amazon shoppers. 

$32
N.N.G Women Heels Sandals
N.N.G Women Heels Sandals
Amazon
N.N.G Women Heels Sandals

Celebs like Reese Witherspoon are loving the braided block heel sandal look for spring.

$33
Crocs Kadee Ii Sandals
Crocs Kadee Ii Sandals
Amazon
Crocs Kadee Ii Sandals

These ombre Crocs will bring comfy cuteness to your spring outfits.

$28

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Coziest Version of Birkenstock's Arizona Sandals Are 30% Off

The 22 Best Sandals to Add To Your Spring Wardrobe

The Best Loafers to Step up Your Shoe Game This Spring

37 Best Spring-Ready Amazon Fashion Finds from Jackets to Swimsuits

The 16 Best Men's Sandals for Spring 2023

Save Up to 40% On Allbirds' Most-Loved Shoes for Spring

The Top 5 Shoes You Need In Your Wardrobe This Spring

Step Into Spring With Zappos' Sale: Save on Best-Selling Shoe Styles

Tory Burch Released Pink Miller Sandals That Are Perfect for Spring

Amazon's Comfiest Cloud Sandals Are 50% Off at Amazon Right Now