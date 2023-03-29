The Best Colorful Sandals from Amazon That Will Be Everywhere This Spring — All Under $50
Colorful sandals are one of this season's biggest shoe trends and now is a great time to brighten up your wardrobe with the perfect pair. If you need some ideas on how to add a pop of color to your spring outfits, Amazon created an entire section dedicated to colorful sandals that will match any spring look.
Whether you prefer a heel, flat or platform design, Amazon's new section of bright sandals has a bit of something for everyone from brands we love, including Crocs, Steve Madden, and Sam Edelman. Even better, there are tons of affordable styles for less than $50 so you can grab a couple pairs of sandals for all the sunny days ahead.
Springtime calls for a fresh color palette. Shop our favorite picks for colorful sandals below. If you need more help rounding out your spring wardrobe, check out 5 spring denim trends and the lululemon's viral Everywhere Belt Bag in new spring colors.
These faux-snake print block heeled mule sandals can dress up any spring look, especially when you get them in the lime green shade.
These waterproof buckle sandals are the perfect pool slides.
Comfortable and cute are two things we prioritize when it comes to our footwear and these sandals are just as comfortable as running shoes.
These casual and colorful sandals offer great traction and grip for long distance walking, hiking and any water sports. Enjoy footbed support for all-day comfort.
Wear these fashionable Crocs wedge sandals to work or Sunday brunch with your friends.
These chunky sandals are a great colorful option for any spring occasion. Just slip them on and your entire outfit will come together.
These popular soft foam cloud slides are the epitome of springtime loungewear.
These chunky sole heeled sandals feature a rubber sole for better traction. Plus, the padded insole helps keep you comfortable while you wear these Dream Pairs heeled sandals.
More stylish than plain old flats, these sandals are a favorite among Amazon shoppers.
Celebs like Reese Witherspoon are loving the braided block heel sandal look for spring.
These ombre Crocs will bring comfy cuteness to your spring outfits.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Coziest Version of Birkenstock's Arizona Sandals Are 30% Off
The 22 Best Sandals to Add To Your Spring Wardrobe
The Best Loafers to Step up Your Shoe Game This Spring
37 Best Spring-Ready Amazon Fashion Finds from Jackets to Swimsuits
The 16 Best Men's Sandals for Spring 2023
Save Up to 40% On Allbirds' Most-Loved Shoes for Spring
The Top 5 Shoes You Need In Your Wardrobe This Spring
Step Into Spring With Zappos' Sale: Save on Best-Selling Shoe Styles
Tory Burch Released Pink Miller Sandals That Are Perfect for Spring
Amazon's Comfiest Cloud Sandals Are 50% Off at Amazon Right Now