Colorful sandals are one of this season's biggest shoe trends and now is a great time to brighten up your wardrobe with the perfect pair. If you need some ideas on how to add a pop of color to your spring outfits, Amazon created an entire section dedicated to colorful sandals that will match any spring look.

Shop Colorful Sandals

Whether you prefer a heel, flat or platform design, Amazon's new section of bright sandals has a bit of something for everyone from brands we love, including Crocs, Steve Madden, and Sam Edelman. Even better, there are tons of affordable styles for less than $50 so you can grab a couple pairs of sandals for all the sunny days ahead.

Springtime calls for a fresh color palette. Shop our favorite picks for colorful sandals below. If you need more help rounding out your spring wardrobe, check out 5 spring denim trends and the lululemon's viral Everywhere Belt Bag in new spring colors.

Teva Original Universal Sandal Amazon Teva Original Universal Sandal Comfortable and cute are two things we prioritize when it comes to our footwear and these sandals are just as comfortable as running shoes. $55 $38 Shop Now

