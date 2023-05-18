The Best Colorful Sandals Under $50 from Amazon That Will Help Brighten Up Your Summer Wardrobe
Colorful sandals are one of this season's biggest shoe trends and now is a great time to brighten up your wardrobe with the perfect pair. If you need some ideas on how to add a pop of color to your summer outfits, Amazon created an entire section dedicated to colorful sandals that will match any summer look.
Whether you prefer a heel, flat or platform design, Amazon's new section of bright sandals has a bit of something for everyone from brands we love, including Crocs, Tommy Hilfiger, and Teva. Even better, there are tons of affordable styles for less than $50 so you can grab a couple pairs of sandals for all the sunny days ahead.
Summertime calls for a fresh color palette. Shop our favorite picks for colorful sandals below.
These chunky platform sandals are a great colorful option for any summer occasion. Just slip them on and your entire outfit will come together.
Comfort and cute are two things we prioritize when it comes to our footwear and these sporty sandals are just as comfortable as running shoes.
A flat sandal that's not boring is always on our shopping list.
These Soda ankle strap espadrilles are major -- for a minor price.
These faux-snake print block heeled mule sandals can dress up any spring look, especially when you get them in the lime green shade.
These waterproof buckle flat sandals are the perfect pool slides.
Tommy Hilfiger's Bennia Flat Sandal will keep your feet supported and comfortable on warmer days.
These casual and colorful sandals offer great traction and grip for long distance walking, hiking and any water sports. Enjoy footbed support for all-day comfort.
These popular soft foam cloud slides are the epitome of springtime loungewear.
These chunky sole heeled sandals feature a rubber sole for better traction. Plus, the padded insole helps keep you comfortable while you wear these Dream Pairs heeled sandals.
Celebs like Reese Witherspoon are loving the braided block heel sandal look for spring.
These ombre Crocs will bring comfy cuteness to your summer outfits.
