The Best Cookware and Kitchen Appliance Deals to Shop Ahead of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale 2022 is less than two weeks away, but the retailer has already rolled out some incredible early Prime Day deals. The home and kitchen deals at Amazon include discounts on top brands like Le Creuset, Lodge, KitchenAid, and more to help you prepare your cookware for Thanksgiving. With early Black Friday savings during the October Prime Early Access Sale, you'll be able to find everything your kitchen needs this season.
Looking to upgrade your worn-out kitchen gadgets? All shoppers have access to these Amazon deals, but if you want to unlock even more mark downs on Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12, you can sign up here for a free 30-day Amazon Prime membership trial.
Whether you're a pro in the kitchen or an aspiring home cook, Amazon's early Prime Early Access sales include air fryers, cutlery, coffee makers, and blenders to spruce up your home. Keep scrolling to shop the best kitchen deals already available on Amazon. And if you're looking for more ways to improve your home, check out the best savings on fall decor, furniture, mattresses, and more.
The Best Early Cookware Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Deals 202
This iron skillet is pre-seasoned with 100% natural vegetable oil and is easy to clean.
With this handy dutch oven, you can cook slowly, roast, bake, and fry from stove-top to tabletop.
This nonstick cookware set features a metal-utensil safe, durable, 3-layer, and hard-anodized aluminum interior that's built to last.
If you've been in the market for new mixing bowls, now is the perfect time to upgrade to the KitchenAid mixing bowl set.
Everyone loves an aesthetically pleasing cheese board. With this SMIRLY set, you can design a unique spread for any festivity.
The Nordic Ware 3 piece set includes a quarter sheet, a jelly roll, and a half sheet for all of your baking needs.
This electric kettle is made with high quality glass and a long lasting lid to last you a lifetime.
Cook all of your meat to the right temperature with this Pilita thermometer.
If you love cooking and baking, this is a necessity for your kitchen. Measure food for better cooking and portioning with this digital scale.
If your knives become dull, this knife set includes a built-in sharpening block.
The Best Early Appliance Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Deals 2022
Despite its sleek modern stainless-steel design and small footprint, this juicer packs the same punch as a much larger, bulkier, and more expensive juicer.
Short on time? Simply load the 4-qt capacity fryer basket, set the temperature and timer, and within minutes your food comes out crispy every time.
For those who love baking, this electric hand mixer is the perfect addition to your kitchen. The powerful mixer features a 400-Watt motor and allows you to choose from 5 different speeds.
Now, you can toast more than one slice of bread at once. The KitchenAid toaster features 5 settings from light (1) to dark (5) so you can customize your breads to your liking.
Reviewers are loving this chopper that lets you chop, julienne, and slice all of your favorite vegetables with ease.
This 7-in-1 Instant Pot is a simple and fast way to make dinner after a long day. Plus, the pressure cook setting helps you make meals in a fraction of the time.
If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy to use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot.
If you've been wanting to try out a crockpot, this manual slow cooker is easy to use and your meals will be ready in no time.
The Realcook smoker is perfect for your next fall BBQ. It features a great cooking space so you have room to smoke different sizes and shapes of meat.
This multi-purpose hand blender is great for blending smoothies, soups, and other soft foods. Plus, it comes with a chopper bowl, measuring cup, and egg whisk.
What's great about this waffle maker is it tells you when your large, round waffles are ready to serve. Plus, you can adjust the temperature to customize how you want your waffles to turn out.
