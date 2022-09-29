Shopping

The Best Cookware and Kitchen Appliance Deals to Shop Ahead of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

By Sydney Sweetwood‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Cookware and Kitchen Appliances
Amazon

Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale 2022 is less than two weeks away, but the retailer has already rolled out some incredible early Prime Day deals. The home and kitchen deals at Amazon include discounts on top brands like Le Creuset, Lodge, KitchenAid, and more to help you prepare your cookware for Thanksgiving. With early Black Friday savings during the October Prime Early Access Sale, you'll be able to find everything your kitchen needs this season. 

Looking to upgrade your worn-out kitchen gadgets? All shoppers have access to these Amazon deals, but if you want to unlock even more mark downs on Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12, you can sign up here for a free 30-day Amazon Prime membership trial. 

Whether you're a pro in the kitchen or an aspiring home cook, Amazon's early Prime Early Access sales include air fryers, cutlery, coffee makers, and blenders to spruce up your home. Keep scrolling to shop the best kitchen deals already available on Amazon. And if you're looking for more ways to improve your home, check out the best savings on fall decor, furnituremattresses, and more. 

The Best Early Cookware Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Deals 202

    Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet
    Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet
    Amazon
    Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet

    This iron skillet is pre-seasoned with 100% natural vegetable oil and is easy to clean. 

    $30$21
    Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Oven
    Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Oven
    Amazon
    Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Oven

    With this handy dutch oven, you can cook slowly, roast, bake, and fry from stove-top to tabletop.

    $460$395
    Calphalon 11-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set
    Calphalon 11-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set
    Amazon
    Calphalon 11-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set

    This nonstick cookware set features a metal-utensil safe, durable, 3-layer, and hard-anodized aluminum interior that's built to last.

    $480$269 WITH COUPON
    KitchenAid Classic Mixing Bowls, Set of 3
    KitchenAid Classic Mixing Bowls, Set of 3
    Amazon
    KitchenAid Classic Mixing Bowls, Set of 3

    If you've been in the market for new mixing bowls, now is the perfect time to upgrade to the KitchenAid mixing bowl set. 

    $33$23
    Smirly Cheese Board and Knife Set
    SMIRLY Cheese Board and Knife Set
    Amazon
    Smirly Cheese Board and Knife Set

    Everyone loves an aesthetically pleasing cheese board. With this SMIRLY set, you can design a unique spread for any festivity. 

    $70$57 WITH COUPON
    Nordic Ware 3 Piece Baker's Delight Set
    Nordic Ware 3 Piece Baker's Delight Set
    Amazon
    Nordic Ware 3 Piece Baker's Delight Set

    The Nordic Ware 3 piece set includes a quarter sheet, a jelly roll, and a half sheet for all of your baking needs.

    $52$36
    Mueller Ultra Kettle
    Mueller Ultra Kettle
    Amazon
    Mueller Ultra Kettle

    This electric kettle is made with high quality glass and a long lasting lid to last you a lifetime.

    $50$25
    Pilita Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer
    Pilita Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer
    Amazon
    Pilita Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer

    Cook all of your meat to the right temperature with this Pilita thermometer. 

    $20$11
    GreaterGoods Digital Food Kitchen Scale
    GreaterGoods Digital Food Kitchen Scale
    Amazon
    GreaterGoods Digital Food Kitchen Scale

    If you love cooking and baking, this is a necessity for your kitchen. Measure food for better cooking and portioning with this digital scale. 

    $25$16
    Calphalon Kitchen Knife Set with Self-Sharpening Block
    Calphalon Kitchen Knife Set with Self-Sharpening Block
    Amazon
    Calphalon Kitchen Knife Set with Self-Sharpening Block

    If your knives become dull, this knife set includes a built-in sharpening block. 

    $270$190

    The Best Early Appliance Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Deals 2022

      Mueller Juicer
      Mueller Juicer
      Amazon
      Mueller Juicer

      Despite its sleek modern stainless-steel design and small footprint, this juicer packs the same punch as a much larger, bulkier, and more expensive juicer. 

      $90$70
      Dreo 4-Quart Air Fryer
      Dreo 4-Quart Air Fryer
      Amazon
      Dreo 4-Quart Air Fryer

      Short on time? Simply load the 4-qt capacity fryer basket, set the temperature and timer, and within minutes your food comes out crispy every time.

      $120$90
      Lord Eagle Electric Hand Mixer
      Lord Eagle Electric Hand Mixer
      Amazon
      Lord Eagle Electric Hand Mixer

      For those who love baking, this electric hand mixer is the perfect addition to your kitchen. The powerful mixer features a 400-Watt motor and allows you to choose from 5 different speeds.

      $50$35 WITH COUPON
      KitchenAid 4-Slice Toaster
      KitchenAid 4-Slice Toaster
      Amazon
      KitchenAid 4-Slice Toaster

      Now, you can toast more than one slice of bread at once. The KitchenAid toaster features 5 settings from light (1) to dark (5) so you can customize your breads to your liking.

      $80$60
      Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
      Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
      Amazon
      Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

      Reviewers are loving this chopper that lets you chop, julienne, and slice all of your favorite vegetables with ease. 

      $40$25 WITH COUPON
      Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
      Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
      Amazon
      Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

      This 7-in-1 Instant Pot is a simple and fast way to make dinner after a long day. Plus, the pressure cook setting helps you make meals in a fraction of the time.

      $100$77
      Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
      Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
      Keurig
      Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

      If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy to use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot. 

      $150$110
      Crock-Pot 7-Quart Manual Slow Cooker
      Crock-Pot 7-Quart Manual Slow Cooker
      Amazon
      Crock-Pot 7-Quart Manual Slow Cooker

      If you've been wanting to try out a crockpot, this manual slow cooker is easy to use and your meals will be ready in no time.  

      $50$40
      Realcook 17 Inch Charcoal BBQ Smoker Grill
      Realcook Charcoal BBQ Smoker Grill
      Amazon
      Realcook 17 Inch Charcoal BBQ Smoker Grill

      The Realcook smoker is perfect for your next fall BBQ. It features a great cooking space so you have room to smoke different sizes and shapes of meat.

      $150$100
      Bonsenkitchen Immersion Hand Blender
      Bonsenkitchen Immersion Hand Blender
      Amazon
      Bonsenkitchen Immersion Hand Blender

      This multi-purpose hand blender is great for blending smoothies, soups, and other soft foods. Plus, it comes with a chopper bowl, measuring cup, and egg whisk. 

      $38$30
      Oster Belgian Waffle Maker
      Oster Belgian Waffle Maker
      Amazon
      Oster Belgian Waffle Maker

      What's great about this waffle maker is it tells you when your large, round waffles are ready to serve. Plus, you can adjust the temperature to customize how you want your waffles to turn out. 

      $30$20

      RELATED CONTENT:

      The Best Apple Deals Ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale 2022

      Everything to Know About the Second Amazon Prime Day Coming in October

      40 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Today: Save on Apple, UGG, Keurig & More

      The 50 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2022

      Walmart Deals: Major Fall Savings on Beauty, Home, Tech and More

      Save Up to 50% on Cookware Essentials at Sur La Table's Fall Sale

      The Best Kitchen Knives to Upgrade Your Cooking Skills

      The Best Amazon Deals on Roomba Vacuums

      The 25 Best Home Deals from Amazon to Shop Now — Affordable Fall Decor, Furniture and More