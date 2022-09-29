Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale 2022 is less than two weeks away, but the retailer has already rolled out some incredible early Prime Day deals. The home and kitchen deals at Amazon include discounts on top brands like Le Creuset, Lodge, KitchenAid, and more to help you prepare your cookware for Thanksgiving. With early Black Friday savings during the October Prime Early Access Sale, you'll be able to find everything your kitchen needs this season.

Looking to upgrade your worn-out kitchen gadgets? All shoppers have access to these Amazon deals, but if you want to unlock even more mark downs on Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12, you can sign up here for a free 30-day Amazon Prime membership trial.

Whether you're a pro in the kitchen or an aspiring home cook, Amazon's early Prime Early Access sales include air fryers, cutlery, coffee makers, and blenders to spruce up your home. Keep scrolling to shop the best kitchen deals already available on Amazon. And if you're looking for more ways to improve your home, check out the best savings on fall decor, furniture, mattresses, and more.

The Best Early Cookware Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Deals 202

Mueller Ultra Kettle Amazon Mueller Ultra Kettle This electric kettle is made with high quality glass and a long lasting lid to last you a lifetime. $50 $25 Buy Now

The Best Early Appliance Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Deals 2022

Mueller Juicer Amazon Mueller Juicer Despite its sleek modern stainless-steel design and small footprint, this juicer packs the same punch as a much larger, bulkier, and more expensive juicer. $90 $70 Buy Now

Lord Eagle Electric Hand Mixer Amazon Lord Eagle Electric Hand Mixer For those who love baking, this electric hand mixer is the perfect addition to your kitchen. The powerful mixer features a 400-Watt motor and allows you to choose from 5 different speeds. $50 $35 WITH COUPON Buy Now

KitchenAid 4-Slice Toaster Amazon KitchenAid 4-Slice Toaster Now, you can toast more than one slice of bread at once. The KitchenAid toaster features 5 settings from light (1) to dark (5) so you can customize your breads to your liking. $80 $60 Buy Now

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Reviewers are loving this chopper that lets you chop, julienne, and slice all of your favorite vegetables with ease. $40 $25 WITH COUPON Buy Now

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker Keurig Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy to use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot. $150 $110 Buy Now

Oster Belgian Waffle Maker Amazon Oster Belgian Waffle Maker What's great about this waffle maker is it tells you when your large, round waffles are ready to serve. Plus, you can adjust the temperature to customize how you want your waffles to turn out. $30 $20 Buy Now

